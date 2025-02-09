Monster Hunter Wilds Beta: How to Unlock and Defeat Arkveld

Monster Hunter Wilds OBT 2 is here—how exciting is that! While the first OBT introduced players to the game’s mechanics, visuals, and overall experience, the second OBT offers a more challenging gameplay experience. This time, players have the chance to face Arkveld, the new dragon in Monster Hunter Wilds. However, before taking on the White Wraith, you’ll need to complete a few tasks first. Let’s find out how to unlock the Arkveld quest in Monster Hunter Wilds OBT 2!

How to Unlock the Arkveld Quest in Monster Hunter Wilds

Just like Nergigante in Monster Hunter World or Gore Magala in Monster Hunter IV, Arkveld is the new flagship monster in Monster Hunter Wilds. It presents the toughest challenge for hunters in the beta version of the game before its full release on February 28th, 2025.

As with previous Monster Hunter titles, unlocking the hardest challenge requires completing specific requirements first. Here are the steps to unlock the Arkveld quest in Monster Hunter Wilds:

Complete the Beta Story Trial by defeating Chatacabra. Head to base camp and talk to Alma, your Handler. She’ll mention a special Guild quest involving Arkveld. Talk to Alma again or use the Quest Board to post the quest.

Arkveld Quest Details, Requirements, and Rewards

The Chained Arkveld quest comes with some specific conditions you should know about:

Arkveld Quest Requirement Details Quest Level 3-star Advanced Quest Time Limit 20 minutes Player Requirements Hunter Rank 1 or higher Party Size Up to 4 players Failure Conditions – Running out of time

– Fainting 5 times

For successfully hunting Arkveld, you’ll receive these items as rewards:

7,200z (currency in the game)

Arkveld Certificate S

Arkveld Scale+

Arkveld Armorplate

White Arkveld Pelt

Arkveld Horn+

Arkveld Tail

Monster Hardbone

Arkveld Gem

Hard Armor Sphere

Iron Ore

Machalite Ore

Sturdy Bone

Battle Tips and Strategies on How to Defeat Arkveld

The Arkveld hunt presents a significant challenge, particularly due to its strict 20-minute time limit. Given the starter weapons and armor available in the beta, you’ll need to approach this fight with both patience and strategy. It’s crucial to study Arkveld’s attack patterns before taking an aggressive approach. Learn the timing for attacking, dodging, and guarding. If you time your guard perfectly, you can trigger a Power Clash, a powerful move that stuns Arkveld and deals massive damage.

Image: Capcom

Focus on its head and tail, and use Focus Mode to identify its weak spots. Also, make sure to eat a meal before the hunt and bring plenty of potions for healing, as Arkveld’s attacks deal significant damage.

If you find yourself struggling with the solo hunt, don’t hesitate to use the SOS Flare to call in fellow hunters for support. While this will increase Arkveld’s health pool, the additional hunters can help maintain consistent damage output and provide crucial distractions during the fight.

Image: Capcom

During this hunt, you might witness a magnificent turf war between Arkveld and Rey Dau. The White Wraith shows its power by using its chains to grab Rey Dau by the neck and slam it to the ground, usually causing the latter to flee the area.

Remember that this is an advanced quest designed to be challenging. Take your time to learn the monster’s patterns, bring the right supplies, and don’t get discouraged if you don’t succeed on your first try. The 20-minute time limit means you’ll need to balance aggression with safety. If you are too cautious, you’ll run out of time, and if you are too aggressive, you might faint. Good luck in defeating the White Wraith!