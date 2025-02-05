Monster Hunter Wilds Characters and NPCs: All Companion and Roles

In Monster Hunter Wilds, you will go on an adventure into the Forbidden Lands alongside a diverse cast of companions. These people aren’t just allies, they are actually essential members of your hunting party. Each of them has their own skills and personality. Let’s meet all Monster Hunter Wilds characters and NPCs, who will help you track down the mysterious White Wraith and uncover the secrets of the region!

All Monster Hunter Wilds Characters and NPCs

The expedition team has two main units: the Avis Unit, which you lead, and the Astrum Unit, led by veteran hunter Olivia. Each unit has a hunter, handler, smithy, and support members to help in the field. You’ll also meet other important characters with their own roles and goals.

Character Unit Role Special Expertise

Hunter (You) Avis Leader Combat & Exploration

Palico Support Combat & Recovery

Alma Handler Anthropology & Archaeology

Gemma Smithy Weapon & Armor Crafting

Nata Mystery Connection to White Wraith

Olivia Astrum Leader Hammer Combat

Athos Support Elite Combat Support

Erik Handler Biology

Werner Smithy Weapon Technology

Fabius Guild Leader Strategy & Operations

Rove Independent Guide Wudwud Knowledge & Wilderness Expertise

The Avis Unit

Your journey begins as the leader of the Avis Unit, a specialized group tasked with investigating the White Wraith and protecting a mysterious young boy. Here are the key members of your team:

The Hunter

As the protagonist, you are a hunter sent to the Forbidden Lands Research Commission. Your job is to explore new areas, investigate strange events, and lead your team through challenges.

Palico

Every great hunter needs a reliable partner and your feline companion will fill this role perfectly. Your Palico is more than just a hunting friend, they’re skilled fighter who can talk and help in battle during your journey. They heal you when needed, distract monsters, and provide crucial support during hunts.

Alma

She is more than just a quest manager. Alma is an expert in anthropology and archaeology, and she provides valuable insights into the region’s history and culture. She manages hunt requests and permissions, plus she offers strategic advice both in the field and at camp.

Gemma

When you need new gear or upgrades, Gemma is your go-to expert. She is your blacksmith who can craft weapon and armor from monster parts. Her skills make sure you’re always well-equipped for whatever challenges await in the Forbidden Lands.

Nata

Perhaps the most intriguing member of your unit, Nata is a young boy whose discovery led to the formation of the Research Commission. While his full role remains a mystery for now, his connection to the White Wraith makes him a key part of your mission.

The Astrum Unit

Working alongside your team is the Astrum Unit, a group of experienced hunters and specialists who provide additional support:

Olivia

She is the leader of the Astrum Unit and a powerful hunter with a hammer. You can call her for help during tough hunts using the Support Hunter System. Before joining the expedition, she took on special missions for the Guild and built a strong reputation.

Athos

Olivia’s elite Palico whos is skilled in combat and support. His teamwork with Olivia makes them a strong duo in battle. When Olivia joins your hunt, Athos will come too, giving you two powerful additions to the team.

Erik

As the Astrum Unit’s handler, Erik brings a unique perspective through his expertise in biology. His knowledge of monster behavior gives the team a strategic edge. More than just a quest manager, he provides valuable scientific insights too.

Werner

As the Astrum Unit’s blacksmith, Werner combines his expertise in physics and engineering to improve weapon technology. His innovative approach to crafting and upgrading gear sets him apart from traditional blacksmiths. Your expedition team will be fully equipped with advanced gear with his help.

Also Read:

Other Characters

Beyond your team and the expedition units, there are two more key NPCs you’ll encounter on your journey. While they aren’t part of any unit, their roles and influence in the Forbidden Lands will play an important part in your adventure:

Fabius

As a former hunter and current leader of the Hunter’s Guild, Fabius oversees the entire Forbidden Lands hunting operation. He is the one who discovered Nata and plays a key role in guiding the Research Commission’s strategies.

Rove

A Wudwud who has traveled far from his homeland. He isn’t part of any unit, but his deep knowledge of the wilds makes him a valuable guide to your team. His presence hints at the rich creatures that are living within the Forbidden Lands, and suggests that there is more to uncover.

Knowing how these characters work together and using their unique abilities is important when you’re playing the Monster Hunter Wilds. Craft new gear with Gemma, get mission guidance from Alma, and fight alongside Olivia, each one plays an important role in your journey through the Forbidden Lands.