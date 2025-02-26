Monster Hunter Wilds Day One Patch: What’s Inside the 18GB Update?

If you are excited to play Monster Hunter Wilds when it launches on February 28th, 2025, you should start preloading the game and downloading its massive Day One Patch now. With an 18GB update already available for PS5 players, this download could definitely make your launch day experience better. Want to know what’s inside the Monster Hunter Wilds Day One Patch, keep on reading and find out!

What’s Inside the Monster Hunter Wilds Day One Patch?

The Monster Hunter Wilds Day One Patch size is approximately 18GB on PlayStation 5, with similar sizes expected for Xbox Series XS and PC. It could take hours to download on slow internet, so preloading is recommended. While Capcom hasn’t released official patch notes yet, there are several likely explanations for the large size:

High-Resolution Textures

Many reviewers noted their early copies lacked high-resolution textures. This patch likely includes these missing textures, explaining the large file size and improving the game’s visual quality.

PS5 Pro Enhancements

Since the patch appeared first on PS5, it probably includes the PlayStation 5 Pro enhancements that Capcom promised at launch. These improvements should provide better performance for players using Sony’s upgraded console.

Bug Fixes and Performance Improvements

Like most day-one patches, this update almost certainly includes numerous bug fixes and performance optimizations, addressing technical issues reviewers mentioned. Particularly when running at 60fps, where texture quality and lighting suffered.

Why You Should Preload Monster Hunter Wilds

If you’ve pre-ordered Monster Hunter Wilds, you can already download this update before the February 28 release:

Avoid server congestion when players around the world download simultaneously.

Play immediately instead of waiting for downloads.

Get the best experience with all the improvements from day one.

Despite its patch size, don’t expect new monsters or major gameplay changes. The core gameplay that reviewers have praised (currently rated 89 on OpenCritic) will remain the same. In addition to this Day One Patch, Capcom has announced plans for post-launch content too, such as:

Free Spring Update with Mizutsune and new event quests.

Free Summer Update with additional monsters and missions.

Three Paid DLC Packs for those wanting more content.

Start your download now to avoid the rush and enjoy the best possible version of the game from your first hunt!