Monster Hunter Wilds: Elemental vs Raw Weapon Damage

Choosing your weapon in Monster Hunter Wilds can be confusing, as there are many options and factors to consider when selecting the perfect weapon. The first challenge you’ll face is deciding between a raw or elemental weapon. To help you make the right choice, this Monster Hunter Wilds weapon guide breaks down everything you need to know.

How Raw and Elemental Weapon Damage Works in MHW

If you’re new to Monster Hunter or just diving into Wilds, you’ve probably wondered which type of damage you should focus on. Should you go for raw damage or elemental damage? The answer isn’t straightforward, but this guide will help you make better weapon choices.

How Raw Damage Weapons Work

Raw damage is the base attack value of your weapon. Here’s how it actually works when you hit a monster:

Type Details Raw Damage Your weapon’s base attack power. Motion Value Each attack you perform has a percentage of your weapon’s raw damage that it deals. For instance, a charge slash with a 50% motion value from a Great Sword with 100 attack power will deal 50 damage. Monster Hit Zone Values Different parts of a monster (like the head, body, or tail) have varying levels of resistance to damage. Hitting a heavily armored part might do less damage than hitting a softer area. Weapon Sharpness The sharpness of your weapon affects how much damage it deals. Higher sharpness levels increase damage, while lower sharpness levels decrease it. Modifiers Various buffs from skills, food, and consumable items can further boost or alter your damage output.

For example, if you hit a monster’s armored head, let’s say a Gravios, with a cutting weapon, you might do less damage than if you hit it with a blunt weapon. This is because some monster parts are more resistant to certain damage types. To put it simply, your weapon’s attack power, the specific attack you use, where you hit the monster, your weapon’s sharpness, and any buffs you have all come together to determine how much damage you deal to the monster.

How Elemental Damage Weapons Work

Elemental damage from weapons follows a similar calculation but with important differences:

Elemental damage works separately from raw damage.

from raw damage. Most attacks apply 100% of your elemental damag e.

e. Fast weapons benefit more from elemental damage due to multiple hits.

due to multiple hits. Monster resistance can completely negate elemental damage.

Let’s say a Dual Blade will apply elemental damage six times the value, while a single Great Sword slash applies it only once. This means fast weapons can make better use of elemental damage, while slow weapons rely more on raw damage.

Additionally, elemental damage is affected by a monster’s elemental hit zones. Some monsters take heavy elemental damage in specific areas but resist it elsewhere. For example, a fire weapon will be highly effective against an ice-based monster but nearly useless against one with fire resistance.

Elemental vs Raw Weapons Damage: Which Is Better?

The general rule in Monster Hunter has always been:

Fast Weapons Favor Elemental Damage

Dual Blades

Sword and Shield

Insect Glaive

Light Bowgun

These weapons hit quickly and frequently, often applying elemental damage. Their motion values tend to be lower, so elemental damage makes up a larger portion of their damage output.

Slow Weapons Favor Raw Damage

Great Sword

Hammer

Hunting Horn

Heavy Bowgun

These weapons have high motion values and hit less frequently. They benefit more from raw damage and critical hits, which increase raw damage by 25% but don’t affect elemental damage.

Determining which weapon type is better depends on the situation, as many factors come into play. However, in Monster Hunter Wilds, elemental weapons seem to be superior. Why? Because skills such as Burst and Black Eclipse enhance elemental attacks, resulting in higher overall damage than raw weapons.

Note that understanding elemental matchups for each monster is crucial for maximizing damage output. In general, with the right build, elemental attacks outperform raw damage in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Before deciding on a weapon, you need to know what your target is weak to. Here is how to check monster weaknesses in Monster Hunter Wilds:

Check the Hunter’s Notes in your menu. Go to Monster Field Guide → Large Monster Field Guide. Select your monster and look at page two. More stars mean more damage with that element or damage type. A red X means the monster is fully resistant to that element.

Even if you understand the theory, other factors affect your weapon choice:

Availability : What weapons can you craft right now?

: What weapons can you craft right now? Upgrade path : Can you keep your elemental weapons upgraded?

: Can you keep your elemental weapons upgraded? Resource cost : Maintaining multiple elemental weapons can be expensive.

: Maintaining multiple elemental weapons can be expensive. Upcoming hunts: Which monsters will you be fighting next?

In Monster Hunter Wilds, there’s no one-size-fits-all answer. Fast weapons generally benefit more from elemental damage, while slower weapons prefer raw damage. But it’s important to consider your current progress, available resources, and upcoming hunts. The most efficient hunters maintain a small collection of weapons to cover different situations rather than trying to have the perfect weapon for every monster.