Monster Hunter Wilds Event Quests Guide, Schedule, and Rewards

by Shida Aruya
Monster Hunter Wilds has finally launched, and Capcom isn’t wasting any time getting players hooked on limited-time content. Event Quests are now available for all players, offering unique rewards you can’t get anywhere else in the game. This guide covers everything you need to know about the current and upcoming Monster Hunter Wilds Event Quests for March 2025, including exact dates, requirements, and most importantly – what awesome rewards you’ll get for your trouble.

Monster Hunter Wilds Event Quests Guide

What Are Event Quests in Monster Hunter Wilds?

Event Quests are special, limited-time hunting missions that rotate on a weekly basis, with some lasting one week and others staying for two weeks or more. The main appeal of Event Quests is their exclusive rewards. So, missing these quests could mean permanently missing out on exclusive gear, so it’s worth planning your hunting schedule around them!

Note: We will update this article every time there are new limited-time event quests available in Monster Hunter Wilds.

How to Access Monster Hunter Wilds Event Quests

Accessing Event Quests in Monster Hunter Wilds is pretty easy to do. Follow these steps:

  1. Talk to Alma in the main hub.
  2. Select the Quest Menu tab and then click Post/Join Quest.
  3. After that, click the Event Quests option.
  4. Choose the quest you want to take on.
You can also access Event Quests from any Quest Board or from your Tent during other expeditions. The only requirement is meeting the Hunter Rank (HR) level for each quest.

Active Monster Hunter Wilds Event Quests

Two Event Quests are currently live in Monster Hunter Wilds:

1. Kut-Ku Gone Cuckoo

This quest tasks you with hunting a Yian Kut-Ku in the Scarlet Forest. Be prepared for a surprise, because a second Yian Kut-Ku might join mid-fight!

Kut-Ku Gone Cuckoo Event Quests Monster Hunter Wilds

Quest InfoDetails
Difficulty★★★★
TargetYian Kut-Ku
LocationScarlet Forest
RequirementsHR 9 or higher
AvailableMarch 4 – March 18, 2025
RewardsMimiphyta Ticket for Mimiphyta Alpha Head Armor

2. Stalking Supper

This quest has you hunting a Quematrice in the Windward Plains. The reward is Kunafa Cheese, a special cooking ingredient you can use on the BBQ Grill for additional buffs before hunts.

Stalking Supper Event Quests Monster Hunter Wilds

Quest InfoDetails
Difficulty★★★★
TargetQuematrice
LocationWindward Plains
RequirementsHR 9 or higher
AvailableMarch 4 – March 11, 2025
RewardsCooking Ingredients

Upcoming Monster Hunter Wilds Event Quests

Capcom has already announced the Event Quest schedule through the end of March. Here’s what’s coming up:

1. Tongue-Tied

This is a high-difficulty event quest requiring HR 21 or higher, so newer players will need to level up before trying to do it. The rewards are worth it, as Hard and Advanced Armor Spheres are key for upgrading high-level armor to its full potential.

Tongue-Tied Event Quests Monster Hunter Wilds

Quest InfoDetails
Difficulty★★★★★
TargetTempered Chatacabra
LocationWindward Plains
RequirementsHR 21 or higher
AvailableMarch 11 – March 18, 2025
RewardsHard Armor Spheres and Advanced Armor Spheres

2. Ballet in the Rain

This is another 5-star quest requiring HR 21. It rewards Glowing Orb – Swords, which are used for customizing weapon skills. These materials are especially valuable for optimizing endgame builds.

Ballet in the Rain Event Quests Monster Hunter Wilds

Quest InfoDetails
Difficulty★★★★★
TargetTempered Lala Barina
LocationScarlet Forest
RequirementsHR 21 or higher
AvailableMarch 18 – March 25, 2025 (4 PM – 3:59 PM Pacific)
RewardsGlowing Orb – Swords

3. Sand-Scarred Soul

Although this is a 5-star quest, it only requires HR 9, making it more accessible. The reward, Glowing Orb – Armors, is useful for customizing your armor skills through the decoration system.

Sand-Scarred Sould Event Quests Monster Hunter Wilds

Quest InfoDetails
Difficulty★★★★★
TargetDoshaguma
LocationWindward Plains
RequirementsHR 9 or higher
AvailableMarch 18 – March 25, 2025
RewardsGlowing Orb – Armors

4. Like a Fire Hidden by Sand

This two-week quest rewards materials for crafting the Expedition Headgear Alpha, an exclusive armor piece based on the expedition emblem. Like the Mimiphyta Alpha, it may have unique stats and skills and could also be available as layered armor.

Like a Fire Hidden By Sand Event Quests Monster Hunter Wilds

Quest InfoDetails
Difficulty★★★★
TargetRathian
LocationWindward Plains
RequirementsHR 9 or higher
AvailableMarch 18 – April 1, 2025
RewardsMaterials for Expedition Headgear Alpha

What’s Next in Monster Hunter Wilds?

Based on the current Event Quests schedule ending in early April, many players speculate that Title Update 1 will arrive around April 1st. Capcom usually follows this pattern in the Monster Hunter game series, releasing free content updates after the initial batch of Event Quests concludes. While nothing is officially confirmed yet, keep an eye on Capcom’s announcements for more information about future content updates and Event Quests.

Don’t forget to complete these quests and grab these limited-time rewards, especially the exclusive armor pieces that might not return for a long time!

