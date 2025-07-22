Summer is here in Monster Hunter Wilds! The Festival of Accord Flamefete will start soon, and this summer-themed event is packed with new gear, quests, and fun activities to keep you busy for two whole weeks! If you’re wondering what the event is all about, this festival basically turns your Grand Hub into a tropical paradise. You’ll get special armor sets, new weapons, cool cosmetics, and some pretty sweet login bonuses just for showing up. Here is the Monster Hunter Wilds Festival of Accord Flamefete event guide!

Monster Hunter Wilds Festival of Accord Flamefete Start Date

The Festival of Accord: Flamefete runs from July 23rd to August 6th, 2025. The Grand Hub gets a complete summer makeover during this event. You’ll notice tropical decorations everywhere, and even your favorite NPCs like Alma, Erik, and Gemma are wearing special summer outfits. The Diva performs a brand new song, and there’s a special summer meal you can try. But the real draw here is all the exclusive gear you can only get during this event. We’re talking about armor sets, weapons, and cosmetics that won’t be available once the festival ends.

Free Rewards Just for Logging In

You don’t even need to hunt anything to get some rewards. Just log in daily during the event and you’ll receive:

Special event tickets to craft exclusive armor

Beach Barrel Bombs

Meal vouchers for the summer-themed food

Doubled Lucky Vouchers (2 per day instead of 1)

Extra Barrel Bowling Vouchers (3 per day instead of the usual amount)

The login bonuses also include some cool cosmetic items like a Firebird Caparison decoration for your Seikret and various titles and nameplates for your hunter profile.

What’s New in the Monster Hunter Wilds Festival of Accord Flamefete?

Based on the trailer you can watch above, here is the full list of everything that is going to happen in the Festival of Accord Flamefete:

New Armor Sets

Afi α Armor Series

This is the main event armor you want first. The Afi α series works for both you and your Palico (called Felyne Afi α). When you wear it during certain quests, you get extra seasonal event slots. That means more tickets and Beach Barrel Bombs for you. It’s basically the game rewarding you for getting into the summer spirit.

Diver α Set and Felyne Aloha Set

You can get these from the “Pick Your Poison” event quest. The Diver α set gives your hunter a cool underwater explorer look, while the Felyne Aloha Set α puts your Palico in vacation mode.

New Event Quests and Rewards

The festival brings three brand new event quests you’ll want to tackle:

Quest Name Rewards HR Required Pick Your Poison Crafting Materials for Diver α Armor Set and Felyne Aloha Set α 9 Putting Up a Stink Crafting Materials for Cornpopper Gunlance 21 These Roots Run Deep Crafting Materials for Uth Duna γ Armor Set 50

The Cornpopper Gunlance from “Putting Up a Stink” looks exactly like corn on the cob, which is perfect for that summer BBQ vibe. “Pick Your Poison” is great for newer players since it only needs HR 9, while “These Roots Run Deep” is definitely for veteran hunters at HR 50+.

Returning Event Quests

The festival also brings back several popular event quests. Here’s the complete list:

Quest Name Rewards Objectives Kut-Ku Gone Cuckoo Crafting Materials for Mimiphyta Alpha Helm Hunt the Yian Kut-Ku Tongue-Tied Armor Spheres Hunt the Tempered Chatacabra Ballet in the Rain Glowing Orb – Sword Hunt the Tempered Lala Barina Sand-Scarred Soul Glowing Orb – Armor Hunt the Doshaguma Like a Fire Hidden by Sand Crafting Materials for Expedition Headgear α Hunt the Rathian Anguish and Atrocity Hunter Rank Points Hunt the Guardian Doshaguma King of a Faraway Sky Crafting Materials for Artian Weapons Hunt the Tempered Guardian Rathalos When Do Quematrice Sing? Crafting Materials for Amstrigian α Headgear Hunt the Quematrice That Won’t Work on Me! Blossomdance Catalog to craft various headgear Hunt the Tempered Xu Wu Daughters of Carabosse Crafting Materials for Felyne Butterfly α Hunt 2 Lala Barina Chemicus Nocturnus Firestone Hunt the Rompopolo Careening Out of Control Armor Sphere+ Hunt the Balahara A Silent Flash Crafting Materials for Rey Dau γ Armor Set Hunt the Arch-tempered Rey Dau Running Wild Crafting Materials for Sealed Dragon Cloth α Hunt the Guardian Fulgur Anjanath Three Tails Better Than None Crafting Materials for Faux Felyne α Armor Set Hunt 3 Quematrice Kut-Ku the Forest Conqueror Crafting Materials for Wudwud Guise α Hunt the Tempered Yian Kut-Ku An Inferno Laid Bare Crafting Materials for Pinion Necklace α Hunt the Nu Udra

Fun Summer Cosmetics

The festival isn’t just about armor and weapons. You get some really fun cosmetic items too, such as:

Water Gun gesture – Your hunter pulls out a water gun and can run around shooting other players. Perfect for cooling off between hunts.

– Your hunter pulls out a water gun and can run around shooting other players. Perfect for cooling off between hunts. Flamefete Felyne Teddy pendant – A cute accessory for your weapon or Seikret.

– A cute accessory for your weapon or Seikret. Pop-up camp decorations – Summer-themed furniture to customize your camps.

– Summer-themed furniture to customize your camps. New background music – Fresh tunes to match the summer vibe.

This summer festival is a great break from the usual monster-hunting routine. The tropical theme, exclusive gear, and fun cosmetics make it worth participating in, even if you’re not usually into seasonal events. Plus, with the enhanced login bonuses, you’re getting extra value just for playing during this time!