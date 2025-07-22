Home » Gaming » Monster Hunter Wilds Festival of Accord Flamefete Event Guide

Monster Hunter Wilds Festival of Accord Flamefete Event Guide

Summer is here in Monster Hunter Wilds! The Festival of Accord Flamefete will start soon, and this summer-themed event is packed with new gear, quests, and fun activities to keep you busy for two whole weeks! If you’re wondering what the event is all about, this festival basically turns your Grand Hub into a tropical paradise. You’ll get special armor sets, new weapons, cool cosmetics, and some pretty sweet login bonuses just for showing up. Here is the Monster Hunter Wilds Festival of Accord Flamefete event guide!

Monster Hunter Wilds Festival of Accord Flamefete Start Date

The Festival of Accord: Flamefete runs from July 23rd to August 6th, 2025. The Grand Hub gets a complete summer makeover during this event. You’ll notice tropical decorations everywhere, and even your favorite NPCs like Alma, Erik, and Gemma are wearing special summer outfits. The Diva performs a brand new song, and there’s a special summer meal you can try. But the real draw here is all the exclusive gear you can only get during this event. We’re talking about armor sets, weapons, and cosmetics that won’t be available once the festival ends.

Free Rewards Just for Logging In

You don’t even need to hunt anything to get some rewards. Just log in daily during the event and you’ll receive:

  • Special event tickets to craft exclusive armor
  • Beach Barrel Bombs
  • Meal vouchers for the summer-themed food
  • Doubled Lucky Vouchers (2 per day instead of 1)
  • Extra Barrel Bowling Vouchers (3 per day instead of the usual amount)
Monster Hunter Wilds Flamefete

The login bonuses also include some cool cosmetic items like a Firebird Caparison decoration for your Seikret and various titles and nameplates for your hunter profile.

What’s New in the Monster Hunter Wilds Festival of Accord Flamefete?

Based on the trailer you can watch above, here is the full list of everything that is going to happen in the Festival of Accord Flamefete:

New Armor Sets

Afi α Armor Series

This is the main event armor you want first. The Afi α series works for both you and your Palico (called Felyne Afi α). When you wear it during certain quests, you get extra seasonal event slots. That means more tickets and Beach Barrel Bombs for you. It’s basically the game rewarding you for getting into the summer spirit.

Diver α Set and Felyne Aloha Set

You can get these from the “Pick Your Poison” event quest. The Diver α set gives your hunter a cool underwater explorer look, while the Felyne Aloha Set α puts your Palico in vacation mode.

Monster Hunter Wilds Flamefete

New Event Quests and Rewards

The festival brings three brand new event quests you’ll want to tackle:

Quest NameRewardsHR Required
Pick Your PoisonCrafting Materials for Diver α Armor Set and Felyne Aloha Set α9
Putting Up a StinkCrafting Materials for Cornpopper Gunlance21
These Roots Run DeepCrafting Materials for Uth Duna γ Armor Set50
The Cornpopper Gunlance Monster Hunter Wilds

The Cornpopper Gunlance from “Putting Up a Stink” looks exactly like corn on the cob, which is perfect for that summer BBQ vibe. “Pick Your Poison” is great for newer players since it only needs HR 9, while “These Roots Run Deep” is definitely for veteran hunters at HR 50+.

Returning Event Quests

The festival also brings back several popular event quests. Here’s the complete list:

Quest NameRewardsObjectives
Kut-Ku Gone CuckooCrafting Materials for Mimiphyta Alpha HelmHunt the Yian Kut-Ku
Tongue-TiedArmor SpheresHunt the Tempered Chatacabra
Ballet in the RainGlowing Orb – SwordHunt the Tempered Lala Barina
Sand-Scarred SoulGlowing Orb – ArmorHunt the Doshaguma
Like a Fire Hidden by SandCrafting Materials for Expedition Headgear αHunt the Rathian
Anguish and AtrocityHunter Rank PointsHunt the Guardian Doshaguma
King of a Faraway SkyCrafting Materials for Artian WeaponsHunt the Tempered Guardian Rathalos
When Do Quematrice Sing?Crafting Materials for Amstrigian α HeadgearHunt the Quematrice
That Won’t Work on Me!Blossomdance Catalog to craft various headgearHunt the Tempered Xu Wu
Daughters of CarabosseCrafting Materials for Felyne Butterfly αHunt 2 Lala Barina
Chemicus NocturnusFirestoneHunt the Rompopolo
Careening Out of ControlArmor Sphere+Hunt the Balahara
A Silent FlashCrafting Materials for Rey Dau γ Armor SetHunt the Arch-tempered Rey Dau
Running WildCrafting Materials for Sealed Dragon Cloth αHunt the Guardian Fulgur Anjanath
Three Tails Better Than NoneCrafting Materials for Faux Felyne α Armor SetHunt 3 Quematrice
Kut-Ku the Forest ConquerorCrafting Materials for Wudwud Guise αHunt the Tempered Yian Kut-Ku
An Inferno Laid BareCrafting Materials for Pinion Necklace αHunt the Nu Udra

Fun Summer Cosmetics

The festival isn’t just about armor and weapons. You get some really fun cosmetic items too, such as:

  • Water Gun gesture – Your hunter pulls out a water gun and can run around shooting other players. Perfect for cooling off between hunts.
  • Flamefete Felyne Teddy pendant – A cute accessory for your weapon or Seikret.
  • Pop-up camp decorations – Summer-themed furniture to customize your camps.
  • New background music – Fresh tunes to match the summer vibe.
Monster Hunter Wilds Flamefete

This summer festival is a great break from the usual monster-hunting routine. The tropical theme, exclusive gear, and fun cosmetics make it worth participating in, even if you’re not usually into seasonal events. Plus, with the enhanced login bonuses, you’re getting extra value just for playing during this time!

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

