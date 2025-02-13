Monster Hunter Wilds Free Title Update 1: Spring 2025 Roadmap Revealed

Capcom isn’t wasting any time expanding Monster Hunter Wilds after its upcoming February 28 launch. The developer has revealed their post-launch roadmap, promising lots of new content in the months ahead. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Monster Hunter Wilds free title update 1!

Monster Hunter Wilds Free Title Update 2025 Roadmap

Capcom has laid out a roadmap for Monster Hunter Wilds’ post-launch content. Here’s what you can expect throughout 2025:

Release Window Free Title Update Content Spring 2025 – Free Title Update 1 • Mizutsune

• New Event Quest

• Gameplay updates and adjustments

• First Cosmetic DLC Pack (paid content) Summer 2025 – Free Title Update 2 • New Monster

• More Event Quest

• Second Cosmetic DLC Pack (paid content)

Monster Hunter Wilds Free Title Update 1 Content

The first major update for Monster Hunter Wilds is scheduled to release in Spring 2025, just a few months after the game’s launch. While Capcom hasn’t informed an exact date yet, players won’t have to wait long to jump into the new content. Here is the full breakdown of what’s coming in the first free title update:

Mizutsune

The star of Title Update 1 is Mizutsune, a returning fan-favorite monster that first appeared in Monster Hunter Generations. This gorgeous pink Leviathan is one of the most unique monsters you’ll face in the Forbidden Lands. Although gorgeous, Mizutsune in Monster Hunter Wilds will be a tough monster to beat, with bubble attacks that cause Bubbleblight, making the ground slippery. It moves gracefully and attacks from afar with its long body, adding a new challenge for hunters.

Event Quests

The update will also introduce a steady stream of Event Quests – special missions that come with unique rewards. These aren’t your standard hunts. Completing them can earn you exclusive items like special layered armor pieces for your hunter.

Cosmetic DLC Pack

Alongside the free update, Capcom is releasing the first paid Cosmetic DLC Pack. While the exact contents haven’t been revealed, you can expect new customization options like layered armor and hairstyles to make your hunter stand out.

Additional Updates

Captom has confirmed that Title Update 1 will include various gameplay adjustments and minor changes too. These tweaks typically focus on improving game balance and fixing any issues that pop up after launch.

This is just the beginning of Capcom’s post-launch support for Monster Hunter Wilds. The second free Title Update in Summer 2025 will bring a new monster and more Event Quests. The game’s vast world will definitely continue to grow and evolve with these updates. Are you ready to face Mizutsune’s graceful yet deadly challenge?