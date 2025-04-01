Monster Hunter Wilds Hits 10 Million Sales: How to Get Free Item Pack

Monster Hunter Wilds has become Capcom’s fastest-selling game ever, reaching an impressive 10 million copies sold in just one month. To celebrate this achievement, Capcom is offering a special Monster Hunter Wilds item pack for all players to claim, while also announcing plans to increase the game’s difficulty in upcoming updates.

How to Get Your Free Item Pack in Monster Hunter Wilds

To claim your free rewards before they disappear:

Open Monster Hunter Wilds and connect to the internet. Go to Start Menu > Items & Equipment > Login Bonus. Collect your celebration items: Mega Potion x30, Lifepowder x20, Mega Barrel Bomb x20, Hard Armor Sphere x10, and Silver Egg x10.

You must claim these between April 1st and April 13th, 2025. Make sure you have the latest game version installed and an active online connection.

Monster Hunter Wilds Record-Breaking Success

The game’s performance has surpassed all expectations:

Reached 8 million copies in just three days after launch.

Far outpaced Resident Evil Village, which took 3 years to reach 10M sales.

Overtook Resident Evil 4 Remake’s record of 3 million copies in two days.

Director Yuya Tokuda says the game’s success comes from adding crossplay and launching on PS5, Xbox Series XS, and PC at the same time. Players also love the new Focus Mode and the smooth, open world.

More Challenges Coming Soon

Capcom has acknowledged player feedback that Monster Hunter Wilds might be too easy for veteran hunters. The development team is planning significant difficulty adjustments in upcoming updates.

The Free Title Update 1 that will come on April 4th, 2025, will bring:

Returning monster Mizutsune.

Additional Tempered Monsters with increased difficulty.

New Grand Hall online gathering hub.

Fresh quests and gear.

Title Update 2 is scheduled for summer 2025 and might feature other new monsters, plus likely more challenge-focused adjustments. With Monster Hunter World currently at 21.3 million copies sold, many believe Wilds will eventually become Capcom’s all-time bestseller. Isn’t it amazing?