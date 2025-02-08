Monster Hunter Wilds: How to Change Palico’s Language

A Palico has always been an essential companion in the Monster Hunter series, fighting alongside you as both a partner and a friend. In the Monster Hunter Wilds trailer, we see that Palicos are still present, but this time, they speak in human language—a change that feels strange for many long-time players. If you find this change unsettling, don’t worry! You can change Palico’s language in Monster Hunter wilds easily. Here’s how.

How to Change Palico’s Language in Monster Hunter Wilds

Let’s face it, your Palico is going to be talking to you a lot during your Monster Hunter Wilds adventures. Whether you prefer the classic meows and purrs or want your feline companion to speak in human language, Monster Hunter Wilds offers you an option to choose.

When you first create your Palico, you will get to make two important choices that affect how they communicate. First, you can pick between two distinct voice types – masculine or feminine. This choice matters most when your Palico speaks in human language, as it determines their overall tone and delivery.

The second decision is whether your Palico will speak in Felyne Language (those charming meows and purrs we all know from the series) or human language (matching your game’s audio settings). If you prefer the traditional meows and purrs, turn on the Felyine Language option. While some hunters prefer the traditional cat sounds for authenticity, others find having their Palico communicate more directly in human speech helpful. So it will come down to your own preference.

Changing Palico’s Language Settings After Creation

Changed your mind about how your Palico sounds? Worry notPalico language Monster Hunter Wilds because you’ve got several options to adjust their voice and language settings:

Using the Options Menu

The quickest way to change your Palico’s language is through the game’s audio settings:

Open the Options menu. Go to the Audio tab. Scroll to the bottom. Look for Palico Language and change the option.

Making Changes to Palico’s Language at Your Tent

Your tent serves not only to craft items, cook meals, and change your equipment, but it also offers you an option to change Palico appearance and language:

Go to your tent. Select Change Appearance. Switch between Felyne and human language. Fine-tune your Palico’s voice pitch. Preview how different settings sound before confirming.

This is especially useful when you want to hear how the changes will sound before committing to them.

Using a Palico Edit Voucher

For a complete voice makeover, you can use a Palico Edit Voucher. This special item lets you:

Reaccess the full character creator.

Change both voice and language options.

Adjust any other aspects of your Palico’s appearance.

To use a voucher, head to the Title Screen and select the edit option. It’s like getting a fresh start with your Palico’s personality while keeping all your progress intact.

Also Read:

When choosing your Palico’s voice settings, always think about your play style. If you rely heavily on your Palico for combat support, having them speak in human language might help you better understand their callouts. On the other hand, if you are a Monster Hunter purist or just love the charm of cat sounds, the Felyne Language options add that classic feel to your hunting experience. It’s all about what makes your monster-hunting adventures more enjoyable. Try both options until you find the perfect voice for your Palico.