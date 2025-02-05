Monster Hunter Wilds: How to Cook Food and Eat Meals

Cooking in Monster Hunter Wilds isn’t just about filling your hunter’s belly, it’s an important game mechanic that can give you powerful advantages during hunts. With the new cooking system, you can prepare mouthwatering meals anywhere in the game world, whether you’re at a base camp or out in the wilderness. I will walk you through everything you need to know to become a master chef in the game, learning how to cook food and eat meals in Monster Hunter Wilds.

How to Cook in Monster Hunter Wilds

Eating a meal is a mandatory activity in Monster Hunter Wilds, just like in its predecessors. Why do you need to eat a meal? Because it provides status boosts and bonuses, such as increased max health, a damage boost, and other stat enhancements.

What’s interesting is that Monster Hunter Wilds takes food presentation to the next level, and they look absolutely incredible. We’re talking melty cheese pulls that look straight out of a food commercial and vegetables that steam and puff up when you lift the lid off your dish.

Honestly, it’s not just realistic, but Capcom has turned every meal into a mini food show that’ll have your stomach growling in real life. Here are the steps you need to do every time you want to cook a meal in the game:

Visit your tent at the Base Camp or use a Portable BBQ Grill. Open the Base Camp menu. Click the BBQ Menu > Grill a Meal. Then you can choose between Recommended Meals, Custom Meals, or Favorite Meals. Start cooking.

So, what are the new cooking methods available in Monster Hunter Wilds?

Camp Cooking

The simplest approach to cook is by entering your tent at any Base Camp. Here, you’ll find all the equipment you need to prepare a proper meal without worrying about monster interruptions.

Portable BBQ Grill

For true wilderness cooking, the Portable BBQ Grill is your best friend. Just find a safe spot away from monsters, set up your grill, and start cooking. It’s perfect for when you need a quick buff but can’t make it back to camp. This is a new feature in Monster Hunter Wilds. In previous Monster Hunter games, the portable BBQ grill was only used to cook meat for rations. However, in Monster Hunter Wilds, you can now use it to cook a full meal instead.

Types of Meals in Monster Hunter Wilds

Now that you know how to cook, the next step is to learn the type of meals that Monster Hunter Wilds offers:

Recommended Meals

Monster Hunter Wilds offers Recommended Meals based on your current equipment and situation. These pre-set combinations take the guesswork out of meal preparation while still providing solid benefits for your character.

Custom Meals

For experienced hunters, the Custom Meal system lets you create your perfect dish. Here’s how it works:

Start with a Ration that provides basic Health and Stamina boosts. Add an Additional Ingredient to extend your buff duration by 20 minutes and gain a Food Skill. Finish with Finishing Touches that add Elemental Resistance and more Food Skills.

Favorite Meals

Did you find a winning combination? Save up to 40 custom meals as Favorites. You can even name them for easy reference, saving time before important hunts.

Benefits and Buffs of Eating Meals in Monster Hunter Wilds

Eating a well-prepared meal provides several crucial benefits:

Increased maximum Health and Stamina.

Attack boosts.

Elemental Resistance improvements.

Special Food Skills that can reduce Stamina usage or improve healing.

Buff durations of up to 20 minutes with proper ingredients.

Here’s a breakdown of the food skills and their effects:

Food Skill Effect Purpose Black Belt Meal (Lo) Reduces stamina drain during evasion Combat Utility Tumbler Meal (Lo) Extends invulnerability frames Defense Immunizer Meal Reduces ailment effects Defense Medic Meal Increases healing amount Recovery Sizzling Meal Negates climate effects & boosts defense Environment

Tips for New Hunters in Monster Hunter Wilds

I know when you start playing Monster Hunter Wilds, you will be excited to get out there and track down those monsters. However, trust me, taking a few minutes to grab a proper meal can mean the difference between winning against those beasts and carting back to camp. Here are some tips for you to keep in mind:

Always eat before starting a hunt – the buffs are too valuable to skip.

Start with Recommended Meals until you understand the system better.

Keep your Portable BBQ Grill handy for emergency buff refreshes.

Save your favorite meal combinations early to build an efficient routine.

Watch for the special “extravagant” meat dish, which offers unique benefits.

In Monster Hunter Wilds, a well-fed hunter is a successful hunter. Take the time to learn the cooking system, and you’ll find yourself better prepared for even the toughest challenges in Forbidden Lands.