Monster Hunter Wilds: How to Customize Your Seikret

Seikret, the new mode of transportation introduced in Monster Hunter Wilds, is more than just a mount. It is your companion throughout your journey too, just like Palico. Naturally, you might want to customize it to suit your preferences. So, how can you customize your Seikret in Monster Hunter Wilds? Let’s find out in this guide.

How to Customize Seikret in Monster Hunter Wilds

Before we get into the technical details, it is important to understand the availability of Seikret customization in Monster Hunter Wilds. Yes, you can customize your Seikret to an extent, allowing you to change its color and equipment once you have progressed to a certain point in the story, as mentioned on the official Monster Hunter Wilds website.

However, this customization system will only be available in the full game release on February 28th, 2025. Currently, in the beta version, you cannot modify any aspect of your Seikret. It is safe to assume that in the full game, customization will be accessible at your camp, where you will likely find an option to Customize Appearance. This menu may also allow you to adjust your Palico’s language and appearance.

Note: We will update this guide once the full game is released with more accurate details.

What Part of Seikret Can You Customize?

Here is a glimpse of the customization options available for Seikret in Monster Hunter Wilds:

Skin Color

Inner Feather Color

Outer Feather Color

Pattern Thickness

Pattern Color

Pattern Transparency

Eye Color

Edit Right Eye

Right Eye Color

Decoration Type

Pendant Type

Change Name

This confirms that you can change your Seikret’s name in the game, addressing one of the most frequently asked questions. With this feature, you can really personalize your bird companion even further, making Seikret feel like a true part of your journey. These options also show that Capcom always values attention to detail, offering players a comprehensive customization system that makes them even more attached to the characters in the game.

How to Get Seikret’s Decorations in Monster Hunter Wilds

You can customize your Seikret’s appearance by changing the Decoration Type too. Currently, two exclusive decorations are available as pre-order bonuses for the Deluxe and Premium Deluxe editions of Monster Hunter Wilds:

“Soldier’s Caparison” Decoration

“General’s Caparison” Decoration

These decorations enhance your Seikret’s look, giving it a unique touch depending on the edition you purchase. Capcom has confirmed additional cosmetic content coming in DLC packs too, such as:

Cosmetic DLC Pack 1 (Spring 2025)

Cosmetic DLC Pack 2 (Summer 2025)

While the exact contents of these DLC packs haven’t been revealed yet, they’re expected to include new customization options for your Seikret along with other cosmetic items.

So, in short, your Seikret is more than just a mode of transportation. It also serves as a secondary weapon holster and introduces a new way to mount monsters. With such an important role in your journey, it deserves to have the best appearance possible. Which color will you choose for your Seikret friend?