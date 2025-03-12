Ancient Wyvern Coins are essential items for trading with traders for useful items in Monster Hunter Wilds. However, this item is not as simple to obtain as other materials that can be easily acquired by carving monsters. In this guide, I will show you how to farm Ancient Wyvern Coins in Monster Hunter Wilds.

How to Farm Ancient Wyvern Coins in Monster Hunter Wilds

The most reliable way to get Ancient Wyvern Coins is by finding and catching or killing Curioshell Crabs. These little critters spawn across all five regions of the game. Catching them using your Capture Net is easier, but if you’re in a hurry, just take them down and loot the coins from their remains. These three locations are the best and easiest spots to farm Curioshell Crab:

1. Scarlet Forest Area 6: Flowering Rocks

Fast travel to the Area 6 pop-up camp.

pop-up camp. Head toward the Flowfern gathering spots .

. Check for a Curioshell Crab .

. If none appears, fast-travel to another region and back to reset the spawn.

The water pool to the left is also great for collecting Glass Algae, which gives you Chaliceweed or Gobletweed. Sometimes, Rove, the wise creature at the Iceshard Cliff, offers you Ancient Wyvern Coins in exchange for Chaliceweed or Gobletweed. So, it’s not a bad idea to stock up on them.

2. Scarlet Forest Area 8: Underground Lake

This last spot is my favorite because it has so many resources inside the cave. But first, you have to build a pop-up camp inside Area 8’s underground lake, which you can find by going through a secret passageway hidden behind a waterfall.

Go to the Area 8 pop-up camp.

pop-up camp. Look for the narrow cliff edge where two Wudwuds are fishing.

where two Wudwuds are fishing. Check for a Curioshell Crab .

. If none appears, fast-travel to another region and back to reset the spawn.

Now, this spot is not only great for farming Curioshell Crab but also the best place to farm money and Guild Points. Check out our guide for the details.

3. Windward Plains Area 14: Underground Water Vein

The next best spot to find a Curioshell Crab is area 14 of Windward Plains.

Fast-travel to the Area 14 pop-up camp.

pop-up camp. Head outside of the camp area .

. Check for a Curioshell Crab near Snowherbs and Wylky Gemstone nodes.

near Snowherbs and Wylky Gemstone nodes. If none appears, fast-travel to another region and back to reset the spawn.

Once you’ve set up your farming rotation, keep traveling back and forth between these spots, and you’ll collect plenty of Ancient Wyvern Coins in no time.

Item Trading Options for Ancient Wyvern Coins in Monster Hunter Wilds

Ancient Wyvern Coins are special items that can be traded with Gawdygog at the Wudwud Hideout in Scarlet Forest. They’re valuable currency that can get you everything from armor spheres to rare crafting materials like Sinister Cloth, which unlocks the Death Stench Alpha Armor Set. Gawdygog offers some seriously good deals:

Ancien Wyvern Coin Traded Items 3x Armor Sphere+ x3 5x Advanced Armor Sphere x2 10x Hard Armor Sphere x2 10x Sild Cotton x1 10x Great Hornfly x1 10x Oricalcite x1 10x Great Hibiscus x1 10x Wild Herb x2 10x Wild Seed Oil x5 10x Drearisite x1 10x Eastern Honey x5 10x Suja Textiles x1 10x Scarred Scaled x1 10x Monster Chili x5 10x Azuz Tanned Leather x1 10x Sinister Cloth x1 30x Gold Melding Ticket x1

Important: Each trade has a limit of 2 per day, so prioritize what you need most.

That’s everything you need to know about farming Ancient Wyvern Coins in Monster Hunter Wilds. Good luck finding those Curioshell Crabs, and happy farming!