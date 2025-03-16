Home » Gaming » Monster Hunter Wilds: How to Farm Oricalcite for Artian Weapons

Monster Hunter Wilds: How to Farm Oricalcite for Artian Weapons

If you’re pushing into Monster Hunter Wilds’ endgame content, you’ve probably encountered the need for Oricalcite. Unlike regular ores that you can mine throughout the game’s vast landscapes, Oricalcite works differently. This rare material is essential for taking your Artian weapons to their full potential, but gathering it requires specific strategies. In this guide, I’ll walk you through everything you need to know about how to farm Oricalcite for Artian weapons in Monster Hunter Wilds.

How to Farm Oricalcite for Artian Weapons in Monster Hunter Wilds

What is Oricalcite in Monster Hunter Wilds?

Oricalcite is a special material in Monster Hunter Wilds that serves one primary purpose: reinforcing Artian weapons. While it’s not used for crafting basic equipment, it becomes absolutely crucial once you start working with high-rarity Artian weapons. Each upgrade tier at the Rarity 8 level requires thousands of upgrade points, making Oricalcite your go-to material for these powerful weapons.

How to Farm Oricalcite in Monster Hunter Wilds

The most reliable way to obtain Oricalcite is through the Everforge melding system in Azuz. Here’s how it works:

  1. Head to the Smelting Foundry in the Oilwell Basin village (Azuz).
  2. Talk to Roqul and select Smelt Ore.
  3. Choose monster parts you no longer need.
  4. Convert them into Oricalcite points.
This system is particularly valuable in the endgame when you have excess monster materials. The rarer the part you convert, the more Oricalcite points you’ll receive.

Best Materials to Convert Using Oricalcite

Not all monster parts offer the same value when converted. Here’s what gives you the most Oricalcite points:

MaterialDetails
Arkveld Gems		 These top-tier gems provide a whopping 1000 Oricalcite points each.
Apex Monster Gems		These valuable gems offer 800 points per conversion.
Wyvern Gems		Standard gems that still provide hundreds of points.

Before converting any gems, check with the Smithy first to make sure you don’t need them for other equipment you might want to craft. Once converted, there’s no going back!

The Festival Shares

The Festival Shares are also your main source of Oricalcite, which you will passively accumulate over time. You can check your Festival Shares by talking to Nata in front of your basecamp. Simply select Festival Shares and claim all the materials.

The Everforge generates these materials over time, so make sure to check back regularly to collect your rewards.

How to Farm Monster Gems in Monster Hunter Wilds

Since monster gems are your ticket to Oricalcite, you must also farm them. The most efficient way to farm gems is through targeted Investigations:

  1. Open your map and press Square/X to access the Environment Overview.
  2. Look for monsters with a Guaranteed Gem on their reward list.
  3. Save the quest as investigations by spending Guild Points.
Saving the hunt as an Investigation is better than going straight into the hunt. By saving it, you can complete the quest three times, increasing your chances of obtaining three Gems instead of just one.

How to Use Oricalcite

Once you’ve gathered enough Oricalcite, it’s time to put it to use:

  1. Visit a Smithy in any major hub.
  2. Select Reinforce/Dismantle Artian Weapons.
  3. Choose the weapon you want to upgrade.
  4. Select Oricalcite as your reinforcement material.
Each piece of Oricalcite provides significant upgrade points, making it the most efficient material for high-level upgrades. For Rarity 8 Artian weapons, you’ll need thousands of points per upgrade tier, so stockpile as much as you can.

Is Farming Oricalcite Worth It?

Absolutely. Artian weapons are among the most powerful options in Monster Hunter Wilds, particularly for endgame content. The time investment in gathering Oricalcite pays off with weapons that can handle the toughest monsters the game throws at you. By focusing on high-value gem conversions and targeted investigations, you can efficiently gather this rare material and power up your Artian weapons to their maximum potential.

