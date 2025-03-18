Monster Hunter Wilds: How to Find and Catch Nu Yaya

Catching endemic life is another fun gameplay activity to relax in Monster Hunter Wilds, exploring and discovering different species. One Endemic that is rare and actually unique is the Nu Yaya, the hatchling of Nu Udra. However, catching them requires specific requirements that you need to know. This guide breaks down exactly how to find these rare creatures and successfully catch Nu Yaya in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Nu Yaya Location in Monster Hunter Wilds

Nu Yaya is the baby offspring of Nu Udra, the powerful apex monster that rules the Oilwell Basin. Unlike most endemic life that can be found simply by exploring their habitats, these floating little creatures require special conditions to appear. They resemble miniature versions of their parent, with a gentle blue glow that makes them stand out in their nest environment.

Nu Yaya can only be found in Area 17 of the Oilwell Basin, which is Tempered Nu Udra‘s nest. They won’t appear anywhere else in the game, making them one of the more location-specific endemic life forms to catch.

How to Find and Catch Nu Yaya in Oilwell Basin

Before you begin your hunt for Nu Yaya, you’ll need to ensure these conditions are met:

A Tempered Nu Udra must be present in Oilwell Basin area.

must be present in area. Your capture net should be ready in your inventory.

Your first task is to confirm that there’s a Tempered Nu Udra on your map. This more powerful variant of the monster is required for Nu Yaya to spawn. Once you’ve confirmed this, head to Area 17 in the Oilwell Basin, which serves as Nu Udra’s nest. Look for the large overarching tree with eggs when you arrive at the location.

When you enter the area, pay close attention to your companion Alma. She should make a comment about the Nu Udra eggs in the tree above. This dialogue is an important trigger and confirms that you’ve met the correct conditions to proceed. If you don’t hear this dialogue, you may need to wait or check that you have the Tempered Nu Udra present.

After hearing Alma’s comment, fast travel to any base camp in the Oilwell Basin. Once there, use the rest option in your tent and specifically set the weather to Plenty. While the time of day doesn’t matter for this process, the Plenty weather condition is absolutely crucial for Nu Yaya to appear. Once you’ve set these conditions, head back to Area 17, where you should now see multiple Nu Yaya floating around the glowing blue tree.

How to Capture Nu Yaya in Monster Hunter Wilds

Here are the steps you need to do to capture Nu Yaya in Monster Hunter Wilds once you find them:

Equip the Capture Net. Aim at the Nu Yaya. Keep going until the rectangle crosshair turns orange. Release the net.

Nu Yaya moves slowly and with a predictable pattern, so you don’t need to rush your shots. Their distinctive blue glow makes them relatively easy to spot around the central tree in the nest, even in darker lighting conditions. You can catch multiple Nu Yaya during a single Plenty weather event, so take your time and aim carefully with each shot.

Why Capture Nu Yaya?

Besides being an adorable addition to your endemic life collection, capturing rare creatures like Nu Yaya is essential for completionists and achievement hunters. They also provide a glimpse into Monster Hunter Wilds’ ecosystem and the life cycle of the fearsome Nu Udra.

Patience is key when hunting for Nu Yaya. The specific conditions might take some time to set up correctly, but the satisfaction of watching these tiny creatures float around your room at base camp makes it all worthwhile!