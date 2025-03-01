Home » Internet » Monster Hunter Wilds: How to Fish and Get Lures

Monster Hunter Wilds: How to Fish and Get Lures

by Shida Aruya
by Shida Aruya

Learning to fish in Monster Hunter Wilds isn’t just a relaxing break from hunting – it’s also a valuable skill that rewards you with important materials and meal ingredients. This guide will walk you through everything you need to know about fishing, from basic techniques to changing lures in Monster Hunter Wilds.

How to Fish and Get Lures Monster Hunter Wilds

Fishing in Monster Hunter Wilds

Fishing in Monster Hunter Wilds offers two major benefits for hunters:

BenefitDetails
Meal Ingredients Boost your stats for your next hunt
Unique materialsScales and fins that serve various purposes

Fishing in Monster Hunter Wilds is easy to get started with. You’ll have a fishing rod from early in the game, so there’s no special quest needed to unlock basic fishing. You can access your fishing rod through your Essentials Radial Menu or from Quick Access Inventory in the bottom right corner of your screen.

If you have already found your fishing rod, now it’s time to find the location to start fishing. The best fishing spots in Monster Hunter Wilds have these characteristics:

  • Bodies of water with visible ripples.
  • Clear visibility of fish swimming around.
  • Fin tips sticking out of the water surface.
  • Safe from monsters.

How to Fish in Monster Hunter Wilds

Once you’ve found a promising spot, here’s how to land your catch:

  1. Aim your cast using the prompted commands.
  2. Cast your line near the fish you want to catch. You’ll see a white circle showing where your line will land.
  3. Attract fish by using different techniques:
    • Slowly drag the line back and forth.
    • Make sudden jerking motions.
    • Experiment to see what each fish responds to.
  4. Reel in quickly when you get a bite because faster reactions mean a better success rate.
How to Fish in Monster Hunter Wilds
Fishing Monster Hunter Wilds
How to Fish in Monster Hunter Wilds
How to Fish in Monster Hunter Wilds

Some fish will put up a fight when hooked. If you ever find yourself in this situation, pull in the opposite direction to tire them out. Don’t get discouraged if you lose a few at first – just like fishing in real life, this takes practice!

How to Get and Use Lures

While basic fishing is available from the start, special lures require more effort. To get lures, you need to:

  1. Speak to Kanya at the Scarlet Forest Base Camp (she’s standing by the water pool at the rear).
  2. Start the “Seeking the Goldenfish” side quest.
  3. You’ll receive lures at the beginning of this quest.

Different fish are attracted to different lures, so knowing how to switch is essential. These are the steps:

  1. Equip your fishing rod.
  2. Hold down the same button you’d use to change weapon coatings/ammo (shown on the right side of your screen).
  3. Select your desired lure.

Lures don’t wear out and can be changed unlimited times, but you must reel in your line before switching.

Fish Types and Where to Find Them in Monster Hunter Wilds

Monster Hunter Wilds features a variety of fishing baits. Using the right bait increases your chances of catching your desired fish. Below is a list of all fishing baits available in Monster Hunter Wilds:

Fish Bait NameDescriptionFish AttractedHow to Unlock
Common Wood MinnowA basic wooden lure that works for most fish.It can attract all but big fish, but no fish are particularly drawn to it.Start the side mission “Fishing: Life, in Microcosm”
Golden BugheadA shiny beetle-shaped lure for rare fish with valuable materials.Goldenfish and Platinumfish.Start the side mission “Seeking the Goldenfish”
Emerald JitterbaitA lure with a metal blade. Good for catching useful fish.Bomb Arowana and Sushifish.TBA
Tuff Joint BaitA Cephalos-shaped lure for big, fast fish in clean water.Gastronome TunaStart the side mission “The Catch of a Lifetime!”
Duster RigA Starduster-shaped lure for fish in dark or muddy water.GajauStart the side mission “The Catch of a Lifetime!”
Tentacle JigA lure made with thorngrass. Good for catching aquatic creatures that have tentacles.EscuntiesStart the side mission “Razzle Dazzle.”
Aquatic Life Field Guide Monster Hunter Wilds

You can always track your fishing progress in the Aquatic Life Field Guide in-game. That’s everything you need to know about fishing in Monster Hunter Wilds! If you ever get tired of battling monsters, take some time off to relax and go fishing while also collecting useful materials. Happy fishing!

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

