Monster Hunter Wilds: How to Get 100 Free Armor Spheres (Limited Time Event)

The Monster Hunter community is coming together for an exciting social media event that promises to reward players with valuable Armor Spheres in the upcoming Monster Hunter Wilds. Running from February 16th to February 23rd, 2025, at 7:00 PM PT, this community-driven campaign aims to reach an ambitious goal of 100,000 posts.

How to Get Free Armor Spheres in Monster Hunter Wilds Event

The mechanics of this event are pretty simple but require community participation. For every 1,000 posts on X using the hashtag #WildsArmorSpheres, Capcom will distribute one Armor Sphere to players when Monster Hunter Wilds launches. The maximum rewards cap is set at 100 armor spheres per player, which will be achieved if the community reaches the 100,000 post goal.

How to Participate in Armor Spheres Quest Event

Getting involved in this community event is easy. You have two options to contribute to the goal. Here are the steps:

You need to have an X account and make it public. Create your own post using the hashtag #WildsArmorSpheres. Alternatively, you can help spread the word by reposting the official announcement.

Both methods count toward the final tally, as long as you do it during the event period. When Monster Hunter Wilds releases, players will receive their well-earned Armor Spheres in-game.

Hunters, a quest from Gemma has arrived! Here's how you can hunt down a delivery of up to 100 Armor Spheres for everyone at launch. Not bad, huh?



1️⃣ Follow @monsterhunter

2️⃣ RT this post or post using #WildsArmorSpheres pic.twitter.com/iUuE8RtxY3 — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) February 17, 2025

The distribution process will be detailed on both the official Monster Hunter Wilds website and social media channels. It’s important to note that regardless of how many times you participate, the maximum reward is 100 Armor Spheres per player.

What Are Armor Spheres in Monster Hunter Wilds?

For those new to Monster Hunter, Armor Spheres are important items used to upgrade your gear. They boost your armor’s defense, which helps you survive tougher monster battles in the game.

If you have a stock of 100 Armor Spheres right from the game’s launch, it will definitely give you a significant head start in your hunting journey. In Monster Hunter Wilds, you just need to go to Gemma or Werner at the workshop or talk to the local Blacksmith and they will help upgrade your hunting gear.

Taking part in this event helps the community and gives you a stronger head start when Monster Hunter Wilds launches. Join before it ends on February 23rd to earn Armor Spheres and help reach the goal of 100,000 posts!