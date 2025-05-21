Monster Hunter Wilds: How to Get Sealed Dragon Cloth Alpha Headgear from the Running Wild Event Quest

The limited-time Running Wild event quest has arrived in Monster Hunter Wilds, giving hunters a chance to obtain a stylish new headgear. This oversized scarf is perfect for fashion hunters and those looking to complete their Attack on Titan cosplay. In this guide, I will show you how to get Sealed Dragon Cloth Alpha Headgear in Monster Hunter Wilds Running Wild event quest.

Monster Hunter Wilds Running Wild Event Quest

Running Wild is a High Rank event quest that challenges you to hunt a Guardian Fulgur Anjanath in the Ruins of Wyveria. This isn’t your standard hunt. You’ll be facing off against one of the special Construct monsters created by the Ancient Civilization. Here are the quest details to remember:

Quest Detail Information Availability May 20th to June 3rd, 2025 Hunter Rank Required HR 21 or higher (up to 4 players) Time Limit 50 minutes Failure Conditions Time expires or faint 3 times Region Ruins of Wyveria Quest Reward 16,920 zenny + Sealed Dragon Cloth Difficulty Rating H★5 Player Limit Up to 4 hunters

How to Get Sealed Dragon Cloth Alpha Headgear in Monster Hunter Wilds

To join this limited-time challenge, here is the list of things you need to do:

Head to any Quest Counter in the game (or speak directly to Alma). Select the Event Quests Tab. Look for Running Wild in the available quests. If you don’t see it, make sure your game is updated and that you meet the HR 21 requirement. Accept the quest.

How to Defeat the Guardian Fulgur Anjanath

The star of this quest isn’t your standard Anjanath. The Guardian Fulgur Anjanath is a special Thunder-element variant and one of the Construct monsters created by Wyveria’s Ancient Civilization. Here are some combat tips to defeat this beast:

Monster Element Weaknesses and Resistances

Category Details Element Weaknesses • Ice (Most Effective)

• Water (Effective)

• Dragon (Effective)

• Thunder (Immune) Status Weaknesses • Stun

• Paralysis

• Sleep

• Blastblight (Effective)

• Exhaust (Immune)

Combat Strategies and Tips

Category Advice Gear Preparation • Use armor with high Thunder resistance.

• Bring Ice weapons.

• Carry Nullberries to cure Thunderblight. Attack Patterns • Watch for thunder blasts.

• Dodge physical charges.

• Keep a distance to avoid tail swipes. Team Coordination • Spread out to avoid AOE thunder hits.

• Time status effects for big damage openings.

• Assign one hunter to mount for knockdowns.

How to Craft the Sealed Dragon Cloth Alpha Headgear

Once you’ve successfully completed the quest and obtained the Sealed Dragon Cloth material:

Head to Gemma the blacksmith. Select Forge/Upgrade Armor. Find the Sealed Dragon Cloth α headgear. Craft it using your newly acquired materials.

The Sealed Dragon Cloth Alpha Headgear is particularly popular among Dual Blades users looking to complete their Attack on Titan cosplay, especially those channeling Mikasa Ackerman’s iconic look. Good luck in slaying the Guardian Fulgur Anjanath!