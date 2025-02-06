Monster Hunter Wilds: How to Increase and Restore Stamina

Running around, dodging monster attacks, and pulling off amazing combos, all of these actions eat up your stamina in Monster Hunter Wilds. If you’re finding yourself constantly running out of breath during hunts, you’re in the right place. I’ll show you everything you need to know about how to increase and restore your stamina effectively.

How to Restore Stamina in Monster Hunter Wilds

Your stamina bar is that yellow gauge that drops whenever you perform actions like running, dodging, or using certain weapon moves. Once it’s empty, you’ll find yourself walking at a snail’s pace and unable to dodge, which is definitely not ideal when facing furious monsters!

To restore stamina, all you need to do is let it naturally recover by avoiding actions that consume stamina. However, this limits your ability to dodge or attack. The best way to handle this is through proper stamina management. Learning when to engage and when to pause.

You can equip specific gear that provides stamina-boosting skills to help you manage stamina more effectively. Here is the currently available skill to look for that can improve your stamina management in Monster Hunter Wilds:

Skill Details Effect Stamina Surge Used for faster recovery • Level 1: Stamina recovery speed +10%

• Level 2: Stamina recovery speed +30%

• Level 3: Stamina recovery speed +50%

Constitution and Marathon Runner, the two beloved skills from Monster Hunter World and Rise that helped hunters manage their stamina better, aren’t available in Monster Hunter Wilds yet. The Constitution skill reduced stamina usage, while Marathon Runner made your stamina drain more slowly during activities. Having these skills back would definitely make those long hunts more manageable.

There is also a way to slow down stamina depletion by drinking Dash Juice. We remain hopeful that these skills and consumable items will be included when the game officially launches. For now, the only available stamina-boosting gear in Monster Hunter Wilds includes:

Hope Coil

Chatacabra Vambraces

Balahara Mail

Once the game is fully released, there will likely be many more gear options and combinations for you to experiment with.

How to Increase Stamina in Monster Hunter Wilds

Now, you don’t have to worry as much about low stamina, as you can increase it in Monster Hunter Wilds by consuming stamina-boosting items. Doing so will increase your maximum stamina, making the stamina bar longer and providing you with more endurance for combat. Here are the consumables you can use to increase your stamina:

Consumables Description Energy Drinks Mix 1 Nitroshroom with 1 Honey at any camp to craft these quick-acting stamina boosters. Rations These can be cooked at camps or using your Portable BBQ Grill. Well-Done Steaks The classic Monster Hunter stamina restore. Also cookable at camps or with your grill.

Also, let’s not forget about eating a meal. In all Monster Hunter series, having a meal before every hunt is essential. Meals provide stat bonuses such as increased max health, boosted damage and defense, and of course, increased max stamina. If you’re using stamina-heavy weapons like Dual Blades or Bow, these meal buffs become even more crucial.

Tips and Tricks for New Hunters

Always bring stamina items on hunts, as running out can be dangerous. Cook Well-Done Steaks in bulk to save time, and manage weapon moves that use stamina carefully. Eating food with stamina boosts before tough hunts can help, and always watch your stamina bar to avoid running out mid-fight.

Remember, good stamina management can mean the difference between successfully dodging a monster’s ultimate attack or getting sent back to camp. Follow these tips, and I am sure you’ll move around monsters in the Monster Hunter Wilds with ease.