Monster Hunter Wilds: How to Perform a Power Clash and Offset Attack

Monster Hunter Wilds introduces two exciting combat mechanics that can significantly influence battles: Power Clash and Offset Attacks. In this guide, we’ll break down everything you need to know about these powerful techniques and how to use them effectively.

How to Perform a Power Clash in Monster Hunter Wilds

Power Clash is a defensive counter-technique that can knock down monsters when executed perfectly. This mechanic is similar to mounting a monster, but instead of riding it, you engage in a head-to-head clash, ultimately knocking it down. Unlike regular guarding, Power Clash requires precise timing and specific weapons to pull off. To perform a Power Clash, you’ll need to remember these:

Equip a weapon capable of guarding. Watch for specific monster attacks. Press the guard button (△) just before the attack hits. Look for the white glow and sparks that indicate a Perfect Guard.

When you nail the timing, your character will flash with a white glow and create sparks from their shield or weapon. Just like mounting, not every Perfect Guard leads to a Power Clash, so keep trying until you trigger the effect. Similar to mounting, monsters will build resistance to this mechanic. After the first Power Clash, triggering the next one will be more difficult.

Compatible Weapons for Power Clash

Not all weapons can perform a Power Clash. Only weapons capable of guarding can use this mechanic. The following weapons can perform a Power Clash:

Great Sword

Sword & Shield

Lance

Gunlance

Charge Blade

Heavy Bowgun

How to Perform Offset Attacks in Monster Hunter Wilds

If you think Power Clash is cool, just wait until you perform an Offset Attack. Offset Attacks work differently from Power Clash and represent a new type of counter-attack system. These moves are weapon-specific and can deal massive damage when timed correctly.

To perform an Offset Attack, you need to execute a specific attack and time it perfectly with a monster’s strike—think of it as parrying with a heavy attack. In older Monster Hunter titles, players could time a heavy attack to stagger a monster. However, in Monster Hunter Wilds, this mechanic has been significantly enhanced both in impact and visuals.

Important note: when performing an Offset Attack, you will also take some damage, depending on your defense. So make sure not to use this mechanic if you are low on health. It’s best to heal first, at least until you reach 75% health. Just like Power Clash, only specific weapons and movements can perform Offset Attack. Here is the breakdown:

Weapon Specific Attack Great Sword Uppercut Hammer Uppercut Hunting Horn Backflip into a forward overhead strike Switch Axe Uppercut Heavy Bowgun Special barrel-mounted explosive counter

What makes Offset Attacks special is their damage potential. For example, the Great Sword’s Offset attack and its follow-up moves can actually deal more damage than its traditional True Charged Slash.

Also Read:

Weapons That Can Perform Power Clash and Offset Attacks

Here is the list of weapons that can perform these cool counter mechanics:

Weapon Power Clash Offset Attacks Great Sword YES YES Long Sword – – Sword and Shield YES – Dual Blades – – Hammer – YES Hunting Horn – YES Lance YES – Gunlance YES – Switch Axe – YES Charge Blade YES – Insect Glaive – – Light Bowgun – – Heavy Bowgun YES YES Bow – –

Both Power Clash and Offset Attacks add exciting new layers to Monster Hunter Wilds’ combat system. While Power Clash offers defensive players a way to create openings, Offset Attacks give aggressive hunters powerful counter options. Master both techniques to become a more versatile hunter so you can take down even the toughest monsters with style!