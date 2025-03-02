Monster Hunter Wilds: How to Prevent Flinching

If you are playing Monster Hunter Wilds and your character keeps getting interrupted while performing a combo—whether by monsters or, even worse, by your friends—that’s called flinching. Flinching has been a staple mechanic in Monster Hunter since the older titles and can be quite annoying to experience. However, there are various ways to prevent flinching in Monster Hunter Wilds, and I will explain everything in this guide.

How to Prevent Flinching in Monster Hunter Wilds

Flinching can be caused by various types of weapons and is categorized into two types: Normal Flinching and Pratfall.

Flinching Causes Description Normal Flinching This occurs when you are hit by weapons like Dual Blades or Long Sword, causing a slight push that cancels any action you are performing. Pratfall Happens when your character gets knocked back or sent airborne due to heavy hits from weapons like the Great Sword or Switch Axe. The Hammer no longer has the ability to launch teammates into the air.

Fortunately, there are various ways to prevent flinching in MH Wilds:

1. Use the Flinch-Free Skill

Using the Flinch-Free skill is the traditional and most straightforward way to avoid flinching. Flinch Free prevents knockbacks and other reactions to small damage. Flinch Free’s level increases based on how many pieces of equipment with this skill the hunter wears. Each level provides the following effects:

Level Description Level 1 • Prevents knockbacks. Level 2 • Prevents knockback.

• Tripping is reduced to a knockback instead. Level 3 • Prevents knockbacks and tripping.

To avoid normal flinching caused by Dual Blades or Long Sword teammates, having just one level of Flinch-Free from a Brace Jewel or an armor set is enough.

2. Use Attack Animations for Protection

One of the simplest ways to avoid flinching is to stay in attack animations. Most weapons provide some level of flinch protection during their attack animations:

Charging attacks with the Great Sword or Hammer will prevent flinching.

or will prevent flinching. Most attack animations provide brief moments of flinch immunity .

. Avoid standing still between attacks in crowded situations.

This means you’re generally safer from interruptions when actively attacking the monster rather than repositioning or standing idle. Some weapons also come with built-in mechanics that naturally grant flinch immunity:

Dual Blades in Demon Mode will ignore flinching.

in Demon Mode will ignore flinching. Insect Glaive with Orange Extract active provides natural flinch resistance.

If you’re struggling with flinching in early multiplayer hunts, consider using these weapons until you can build armor with Flinch Free. However, do note that Insect Glaive, Dual Blades, and Long Sword are the three weapons most likely to flinch your teammates.

3. Keep Moving to Minimize Impact

Constant movement helps reduce the effects of flinching:

When you’re moving, flinches might still interrupt you but won’t push you back as much.

If you do flinch while standing still, quickly move or attack to recover faster.

Rolling or dodging can help you get out of crowded areas quickly.

4. Positioning

Knowing how to position yourself will not only prevent your character from flinching but also allow you to consistently hit monsters in a targeted area. In Monster Hunter Wilds, the Focus Mode can help you reposition yourself more effectively.

Here are some key points to keep in mind for proper positioning:

Know your weapon’s ideal position : Blunt weapons like Hammers work best on the monster’s head, while cutting weapons like Long Swords are better used to attack tails.

: Blunt weapons like Hammers work best on the monster’s head, while cutting weapons like Long Swords are better used to attack tails. Watch where other hunters are attacking: If three hunters are already at the head, maybe focus on another body part.

A good rule of thumb: If you see another hunter already working on a particular monster part, either join carefully or choose another target area. It’s never a bad thing to hit and break various parts of a monster.

Also Read:

Remember that hunting is a team sport in Monster Hunter Wilds. If you’re causing too many flinches, consider switching positions or using different attacks. Similarly, if you’re getting flinched too often, use the methods mentioned above to prevent it. With these tips and a bit of practice, I hope that you’ll be enjoying smooth, flinch-free hunts in Monster Hunter Wilds!