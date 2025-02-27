Home » Gaming » Monster Hunter Wilds: How to Set Up Pop-up Camps

Monster Hunter Wilds: How to Set Up Pop-up Camps

by Shida Aruya
by Shida Aruya

Pop-up camps in Monster Hunter Wilds are essential field stations that save you from long treks back to base. They allow you to restock items, change your gear, and grab a quick meal right in the heart of monster territory. Setting them up effectively can make your hunts smoother and more efficient. Interested in learning more about these handy field stations and pop-up camps in Monster Hunter Wilds? Read on to find out how to set them up effectively!

How to Set Up Pop-Up Camp Monster Hunter Wilds

What Are Pop-up Camps?

Pop-up camps are a new feature introduced in Monster Hunter Wilds. Think of them as miniature versions of your base camp that can be set up across the map. One key difference from Monster Hunter World is that pop-up camps in Monster Hunter Wilds are not permanent—while in World, you only need to activate them once.

Pop-up Camps Monster Hunter Wilds

Pop-up camps offer activities such as:

  • Restocking your supplies and ammo.
  • Changing your weapons and armor.
  • Cooking meals for buffs.
  • Fast travel points to zip around the map.
  • Accept and join quests.

You can place these camps strategically around hunting grounds to make your monster hunting much more efficient.

How to Find and Set Up Pop-up Camps in Monster Hunter Wilds

Before you can set up a pop-up camp, you first need to locate the spots that allow you to pitch a camp:

  1. Look for the signs: Camp locations are marked on your map with a wooden sign icon that has a tent on it.
  2. Scoutflies Clue: When you’re close, you’ll spot a group of Scoutflies fluttering around the campsite.
  3. Kit activation: Your Camping Kit item will glow when you’re near a potential camp location.
How to Set Up Pop Up Camps in Monster Hunter Wilds

Once you’ve found a suitable location, follow these steps:

  1. Pull out your Camping Kit from your inventory.
  2. Use the kit at the location.
  3. Confirm payment using 100 Guild Points.
  4. Watch as your Palico buddies build the camp for you.
Pop-Up Camps Monster Hunter Wilds

Important note: You can only have 4 pop-up camps active at once. If you want to build more, you’ll need to demolish existing ones first.

How to Repair Pop-Up Camps

Since these camps sit in monster territory, they can get trampled or destroyed during hunts. If you happen to find your pop-up camp to be broken, you have two options:

How to Repair Pop Up Camps in Monster Hunter Wilds

Pop-Up Camps Repair OptionsDetails
Quick Fix• Pay 400 Guild Points for immediate repairs.
• The Pop-up Camp Purrofessional will fix it on the spot.
Free Approach• Wait for some time to pass for automatic repairs.
• Costs nothing but makes the camp unusable temporarily.

Also Read:

Best Locations to Set Up Pop-Up Camps in Windward Plains

As of the beta test, hunters can set up pop-up camps in 12 locations across Windward Plains:

StatusTotal LocationsDetails
Safe3 locationsProtected from monster attacks
Insecure4 locationsOccasional monster visits
Dangerous5 locationsHigh monster traffic
Pop-up Camps Monster Hunter Wilds

Now here are the top recommended locations:

AreaStatusDetails
Area 4 Mineral CaveSafe• Location: Inside a giant geode.
• Why it’s useful: Offers full protection from monsters.
• How to reach it: Use your Seikret mount to get through the narrow paths.
Area 13 OasisDangerous• Location: A monster hotspot, but great for gathering Honey.
• Why it’s useful: Ideal for farming Guild Points when monsters aren’t around.
Area 6 Valley HideawaySafe• Location: Hidden among large roots in Area 6.
Why it’s useful: A secure base for exploring the central map.
Area 14 Underground Water VeinSafe• Location: Underground, with easy access to lower levels.
• How to reach it: Enter from the Oasis or the Area 16 Northwest camp.

In Monster Hunter Wilds, you can only set up four pop-up camps per map. Because of this, you’ll need to choose their locations wisely to get the most out of them. Here are some tips:

  • Place camps near important resources you gather often.
  • Spread them out across the map so you can travel quickly.
  • Use safe locations for your main supply points.
  • Only set up camps in dangerous areas if they have really valuable resources.

Good camp placement saves travel time and helps you stay in the fight longer. So, scout early, spend your Guild Points wisely, and build a camp network that makes hunting much easier.

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

