Monster Hunter Wilds: How to Transfer Character Data From OBT to the Full Game

Getting attached to your character in Monster Hunter Wilds’ Open Beta Test? Good news! You can now bring your own, crafted hunter and Palico to the full game when it drops on February 28th, 2025. Here’s everything you need to know about how to transfer your character data safely and steer clear of potential issues.

Which Data Transfers Over from the Monster Hunter Wilds OBT?

The second Open Beta Test of Monster Hunter Wilds is here! If you haven’t had the chance to try the first OBT, you definitely need to join this one. You might be wondering what carries over to the full release, the answer is that only your character creation data will transfer to the full game.

To be more specific, here is all the data that will transfer from OBT to the full release of Monster Hunter Wilds:

Your hunter’s appearance and customization choices.

and customization choices. The Palico’s design and features that you created.

that you created. Character creation codes (note that these may differ in the full game).

Unfortunately, your quest progress, equipment, and other gameplay achievements won’t transfer. Only your character’s appearance carries over, so you won’t have to remake them in the full game.

How to Transfer Character Data From OBT to Full Game

So, how do you transfer your character creation data from the Open Beta Test to the full game of Monster Hunter Wilds? Follow these simple steps:

Use the same platform account for both the OBT and the full game. Have an active internet connection when transferring. Create character data during the OBT. Simply downloading the game isn’t enough.

If you’re participating in the Open Beta Test 2, here are some important notes you need to know:

If you played both the November 2024 OBT and OBT 2, your character data from OBT 2 will take priority .

. You can carry over saved data from the previous OBT to OBT 2.

from the previous OBT to OBT 2. The game allows unlimited character edits during the beta period.

How to Avoid the Character Edit Bug in Monster Hunter Wilds OBT

As stated by Capcom on the official website, there’s a known issue that could prevent your character data from transferring properly. If you use the Edit Character option in the Select Saved Data screen and immediately close the game without playing, your changes won’t be saved properly.

To fix this issue, after editing your character, make sure to:

Select your saved data. Start the game at least once. Only then exit the game.

This ensures your edited character data uploads correctly to the servers.

Monster Hunter Wilds OBT 2 Bonus Rewards

While not directly related to character transfer, participating in the OBT gets you some nice perks for the full game:

Open Beta Test Bonus Pendant. This can only be obtained for one per account, even if you join both OBTs.

OBT 2 Bonus Item Pack including: Raw Meat x10 Shock Traps x3 Pitfall Traps x3 Tranq Bombs x10 Large Barrel Bombs x3 Armor Spheres x5 Flash Pods x10 Large Dung Pods x10



Be sure to claim these rewards at launch for a helpful boost to your hunting journey. Happy hunting, and follow these guidelines carefully to avoid any issues!