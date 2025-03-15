Monster Hunter Wilds: How to Unlock and Use Material Retrieval Farm System

Having trouble finding the farm in Monster Hunter Wilds? The farming system in Wilds is quite different from previous titles. Now, the farm has been replaced with a new mechanic called the Material Retrieval System. In this guide, we will explain everything you need to know about Material Retrieval in Monster Hunter Wilds, including how to unlock it in each region and how to use it effectively.

How to Unlock the Material Retrieval Farm System in Monster Hunter Wilds

Previously known as the farm, it is now called the Material Retrieval System in Monster Hunter Wilds. The purpose of this system remains the same as the previous titles in the series. It is to passively gather materials while you engage in other activities, such as hunting. However, the mechanic differs slightly from Monter Hunter World.

Before you can use this system, you must first unlock it in each region. To do this, you need to:

Progress through the main story until you reach Chapter 4-2. Visit each region to start special Material Retrieval side missions.

Once unlocked, you’ll spot Material Retrieval icons on your map, showing the exact locations of Farm NPCs. These helpful characters will gather items for you while you’re out hunting. Now, let’s take a look at how to unlock the farm in every region.

How to Unlock Oilwell Basin Material Retrieval System

These are the steps you need to follow to unlock the Material Retrieval System in Oilwell Basin:

Head to the Azuz Everforge area. Talk to Aida to begin Aida’s Apprehensions side mission. Hunt down and defeat a Rompopoplo. Return and speak with Sabar to unlock the Material Retrieval service.

Available Materials in Oilwell Basin:

Item Name Honey Flashbug Phosphor Smokenut Toadstool Parashroom Might Seed Nitroshroom Devil’s Blight Blastnut Bomberry

How to Unlock Windward Plains Material Retrieval System

These are the steps you need to do to unlock the Material Retrieval System in Windward Plains:

Visit Kunafa Village. Speak with Zatoh to start the Beware the Gypceros quest. Set your environment to Fallows to increase Gypceros spawn rates. Hunt and defeat a Gypceros. Talk to Murtabak afterward to unlock Material Retrieval.

Available Materials in Windward Plains:

Item Name Herb Honey Thunderbug Capacitor Blue Mushroom Sleep Herb Fire Herb Dragonfell Berry Adamant Seed Nitroshroom Blastnut

How to Unlock Scarlet Forest Material Retrieval System

To unlock the Material Retrieval System in Scarlet Forest, here are the things you need to do:

Reach Chapter 4-3 in the main story. Find Plumpeach at the Wudwud Hideout. Accept the Make Fluffy Dealings quest. Hunt a High-Rank Congalala to obtain a Vibrant Pelt+. Return to Plumpeach to complete the quest and unlock Material Retrieval.

Available Materials in Scarlet Forest:

Item Name Herb Honey Bitterbug Broth Mandragora Blue Mushroom Ivy Flowfern Gloamgrass Bud Adamant Seed Slashberry

How to Unlock Ruins of Wyveria Material Retrieval System

Progress to Chapter 5-1 in the story. This will trigger the Astonishing Adaptability quest. Accept the Optional quest and hunt down Xu Wu. Speak with Rysher to unlock Material Retrieval in this region.

These are all the available materials you can gather in Ruins of Wyveria:

Item Name Nulberry Honey Bitterbug Broth Flashbug Phosphor Godbug Essence Exciteshroom Parashroom Gloamgrass Bud Might Seed Slashberry Devil’s Blight

How to Unlock Suja Farm Material Retrieval System

Reach Hunter Rank 25 or higher. Complete Chapter 5-1 of the main story. Look for the NPC Apar in Suja. Talk to the tall Elf to unlock the final Material Retrieval point.

These are all the available materials you can get in Suja:

Item Name Nulberry Honey Godbug Essence Mandragora Sleep Herb Snow Herb Slashberry Dragonstrike Nut Spider Web

How to Use the Material Retrieval System Efficiently

Once you have unlocked farms in multiple regions, you might think it’s time-consuming to go back and forth just to retrieve farmed materials. The good news is that Monster Hunter Wilds makes everything easier, even with the farming mechanic.

You can now check, collect, and request items from every region without traveling to each one. Instead, you can just talk to Nata, who is always sitting in front of your base camp tent. He is a Village Intermediary, and he serves as your one-stop shop for all Material Retrieval items. Finally, he is put to good use!

That’s everything you need to know about the farming system, now known as the Material Retrieval System in Monster Hunter Wilds. With this new system, you can passively gather materials while you are out hunting monsters. Isn’t that efficient?