Home » Gaming » Monster Hunter Wilds Item Trading: All Traders Locations, Items, and Best Trades

Monster Hunter Wilds Item Trading: All Traders Locations, Items, and Best Trades

by Shida Aruya
written by Shida Aruya 0 comment

Trading items with NPCs in Monster Hunter Wilds is a fantastic way to obtain rare materials without the grind of hunting and gathering. This comprehensive guide covers everything you need to know about the Monster Hunter Wilds item trading system, including how to unlock it, where to find all traders, and complete lists of every possible trade in the game.

Monster Hunter Wilds Item Trades

How to Unlock Item Trading in Monster Hunter Wilds

Item trading becomes available as you progress through the story and help different villages across the game world. Here’s how to start trading. Your first trading opportunity comes after completing the Main Mission, “The Eye of the Storm” when you reach Kunafa, the Windsong Village. Here, you’ll meet Kilama, your first item trader. As you continue your journey, you’ll unlock more traders by:

  • Completing main story missions that resolve threats to various villages.
  • Reaching High Rank.
  • Completing specific side quests for villages.

How to Find Item Traders on the Map

Traders are easy to spot on your map. Just look for the icon showing an arm holding a pouch with back-and-forth arrows. This icon will guide you directly to traders in any settlement. Once you reach a High Rank, you no longer need to visit each trader personally. Nata will act as a Village Intermediary, allowing you to conduct trades from anywhere in the game.

How to Find Item Traders on the Map Monster Hunter Wilds

All Traders, Items, and Locations in Monster Hunter Wilds

There are currently 9 traders we can find in the game. Here is the list of all traders in Monster Hunter Wilds, their locations, and all possible items they offer:

1. Kilama

  • Ecosystem: Windward Plains
  • Location: Kunafa Windsong Village
Monster Hunter Wilds Kilama location

Offered Item(s)Received Item(s)Trade Limit
Fulgurite Shard x2Bulaqchi Shell x15
Pure Fulgurite x1Dalthydon Wool x12
Fiery Sandpepper x1Dragonfell Berry x74
Great Windward Aloe x1Doshaguma Fang+ x11
Pure Fulgurite x1Earth Crystal x74
Sandpepper x2Fire Herb x125
Sandpepper x2Herbivore Shell x15
Fine Windward Aloe x1Kunafa Cheese x32
Windward Aloe x3Kunafa Cheese x32
Fiery Sandpepper x1Lightcrystal x12
Fiery Sandpepper x1Monster Chili x32
Pure Fulgurite x1Monster Fluid x24
Fulgurite Shard x2Raw Meat x25
Great Windward Aloe x1Rey Dau Fulgurtalon x11
Thundering Fulgurite x1Rey Dau Plate x11
Great Windward Aloe x1Sharp Kunafa Cheese x23
Thundering Fulgurite x1Sharp Kunafa Cheese x13
Fiery Sandpepper x1Wingdrake Hide x24

2. Musharpeye

  • Ecosystem: Scarlet Forest
  • Location: Wudwud Hideout
Monster Hunter Wilds Musharpeye location

Offered Item(s)Received Item(s)Trade Limit
Fine Scarlet Amber x1Adamant Seed x74
Fine Scarlet Amber x1Conga Pelt+2
Eternal Scarlet Amber x1Delishroom x12
Bulky Treasure x1Delishroom x22
Shiny Treasure x3Droolshroom x32
Sparkly Treasure x1Droolshroom x32
Scarlet Amber Shard x2Flowfern x125
Sparkly Treasure x1Great Hornfly x12
Bulky Treasure x1Great Hornfly x11
Fine Scarlet Amber x1Great Hornfly x12
Eternal Scarlet Amber x1Great Hornfly x12
Queensbloom Pollen x1Jeweled Mullet Roe x32
Bulky Treasure x1Lala Barina Mucus+ x11
Sparkly Treasure x1Piragill Fin+ x22
Queensbloom Pollen x1Sushifish Scale x14
Scarlet Amber Shard x2Toadstool x95
Eternal Scarlet Amber x1Uth Duna Plate x11
Bulky Treasure x1Uth Duna Cilia+ x21
Queensbloom Pollen x1Wild Herb x32

3. Gawdygog

  • Ecosystem: Scarlet Forest
  • Location: Wudwud Hideout
Monster Hunter Wilds Gawdygog location

Offered Item(s)Received Item(s)Trade Limit
Ancient Wyvern Coin x10Advanced Armor Sphere x22
Ancient Wyvern Coin x3Armor Sphere+ x32
Ancient Wyvern Coin x10Dalthydon Wool x12
Ancient Wyvern Coin x10Drearisite Scraps?
Ancient Wyvern Coin x30Gold Melding Ticket x12
Ancient Wyvern Coin x10Great Hibiscus x12
Ancient Wyvern Coin x10Great Hornfly x12
Ancient Wyvern Coin x10Jeweled Mullet Roe x52
Ancient Wyvern Coin x10Oricalcite x12
Ancient Wyvern Coin x10Scarred Scale x12
Ancient Wyvern Coin x10Sild Cotton x12
Ancient Wyvern Coin x10Sinister Cloth x12
Ancient Wyvern Coin x10Wild Herb x52
Ancient Wyvern Coin x30Wild Seed Oil x52

4. Aida

  • Ecosystem: Oilwell Basin
  • Location: Azuz, the Everforge
Monster Hunter Wilds Aida location

Offered Item(s)Received Item(s)Trade Limit
Mystery Bone x3Blastnut x125
Sturdy Bone x3Bomberry x105
Quality Bone x3Bomberry x154
Royal Sea Pot x1Dash Extract x32
Quality Bone x3Devil’s Blight x54
Sturdy Bone x3Devil’s Blight x25
Colossal BoneDevil’s Blight x54
Brute Bone x2Dragonstrike Nut x75
Colossal Bone x2Dragonstrike Nut x124
Drifting Sea Pot x2Flashbug Phosphor x62
Ancient Fossil x2Machalite Ore x25
Brute Bone x2Might Seed x55
Royal Sea Pot x1Monster Chili x62
Drifting Sea Pot x2Mud Shrimp x42
Ancient Fossil x2Nitroshroom x45
Mystery Bone x3Nitroshroom x55
Royal Sea Pot x1Toxin Sac x22

5. Dogard

  • Ecosystem: Oilwell Basin
  • Location: Azuz, the Everforge
Monster Hunter Wilds Dogard location

Offered Item(s)Received Item(s)Trade Limit
Antimite Mass x1Ajarakan Marrow x11
Fine Antimite x1Azuz Tanned Leather x12
Fine Antimite x1Mud Shrimp x32
Antimite x3Mud Shrimp x32
Antimite Mass x1Turbid Shrimp x22

Also Read:

6. Yabran

  • Ecosystem: Oilwell Basin
  • Location: Azuz, the Everforge
Monster Hunter Wilds Item Trading Guide

Offered Item(s)Received Item(s)Trade Limit
Time-honed Wylk Gem x1Azuz Tanned Leather x12
Wylk Gem x1Azuz Tanned Leather x12
Auric Oil x3Dragonite Ore x23
Wylk Gem x1Firestone x14
Auric Oil x2Kranodath Skull x12
Wylk Pebble x2Might Seed x45
Auric Oil x3Mud Shrimp x32
Time-honed Wylk Gem x1Nu Udra Oilmucus+ x11
Wylk Gem x1Poison Sac x12
Time-honed Wylk Gem x1Spotted Poison Hide+ x11
Time-honed Wylk Gem x1Turbid Shrimp x22
Wylk Gem x1Wild Seed Oil x32

7. Rove

  • Ecosystem: Iceshard Cliffs
  • Location: Area 20 – Ancient Room
Monster Hunter Wilds Rove location

Offered Item(s)Received Item(s)Trade Limit
Chaliceweed x1Ancient Wyvern Coin x12
Gobletweed x2Ancient Wyvern Coin x12
Chaliceweed x1Blango Pelt+ x12
Chaliceweed x1Comaqchi Carapace x22
Gobletweed x2Comaqchi Shell x24
Chaliceweed x1Monster Broth x22
Gobletweed x2Spider Web x64
Chaliceweed x1Truffle Du Conga x32
Chaliceweed x1Whetfish Fin x12

8. Ren

  • Ecosystem: Ruins of Wyveria
  • Location: Sild The Keepers’ Vigil
Monster Hunter Wilds Ren location

Offered Item(s)Received Item(s)Trade Limit
Fossilized Fire Opal x1Eastern Honey x32
Milky Cocoon Web x2Gloamgrass Bud x54
Origin Wylk Gem x2Godbug Essence x65
Fossilized Fire Opal x1Great Hibiscus x12
Genesis Opal x1Guardian Ebony Plate x11
Mature Wyveria Lantern x1Guardian Pelt x31
Genesis Opal x1Guardian Rathalos Plate x11
Mature Wyveria Lantern x1Guardian Scale x21
Milky Cocoon Web x2Guardian Seikret Feather x13
Mature Wyveria Lantern x1Guardian Seikret Feather+ x22
Milky Cocoon Web x2Guardian Seikret Feather+ x22
Fossilized Opal x3Nulberry x125
Fossilized Fire Opal x1Parashroom x52
Fossilized Fire Opal x1Sild Cotton x11
Genesis Opal x1Sild Cotton x11
Wyveria Lantern x3Sild Garlic x32
Mature Wyveria Lantern x1Sild Garlic x32
Genesis Opal x1Specialty Sild Garlic x21
Fossilized Opal x3Vespoid Shell x25
Origin Wylk Gem x2Vespoid Wing x25

9. Sekka

  • Ecosystem: —
  • Location: Suja Peaks of Accord
Monster Hunter Wilds Trader Sekka location in Suja

Offered Item(s)Received Item(s)Trade Limit
Large Goldenscale Vase x1Airy Egg x22
Wyvernsprout x1Beast Gem x11
Dragonscale Vase x1Fluffy Egg x32
Wyvernscale Vase x3Fluffy Egg x32
Nightflower Pollen x1Hard Armor Sphere x31
Nightflower Pollen x1Gold Melding Ticket x11
Hirabami Molting x2Mandragora x55
Wyvernsprout x1Max Potion x52
Dragonscale Vase x1Nerscylla Spike+ x11
Wyvernsprout x1Nourishing Extract x32
Large Goldenscale Vase x1Scarred Scale x11
Wyvernsprout x1Sleep Sac x41
Hirabami Molting x1Snow Herb x181
Dragonscale Vase x1Suja Textiles x11

Best Trades in Monster Hunter Wilds

Not all trades are created equal in the game. Here are some particularly valuable exchanges to keep an eye out for:

Offered Item(s)Received Item(s)NPC TraderDetails
Ancient Wyvern Coin x30Gold Melding Ticket x1GawdygogExcellent for endgame equipment crafting.
Nightflower Pollen x1Hard Armor Sphere x3SekkaBoost your armor upgrades efficiently.
Time-honed Wylk Gem x1Nu Udra Oilmucus+ x1YabranSaves you multiple Nu Udra hunts.
Genesis Opal x1Guardian Rathalos Plate x1RenA quick way to get rare plates without farming.
Wyvernsprout x1Max Potion x5SekkaAn efficient way to stock up on crucial healing items.
Mystery Bone x3Nitroshroom x5AidaHelps you craft attack-boosting items easily.

Why Item Trading Matters in Monster Hunter Wilds

Monster Hunter Wilds Item Trading

Some players might overlook item trading, but it actually offers several key benefits:

  1. Skip the Grind: Get specific materials without endless hunting.
  2. Access Region-Specific Items: Obtain materials from regions you haven’t visited.
  3. Stock Consumables: Build up your inventory of essential items without farming ingredients.
  4. Upgrade Equipment: Access rare crafting materials to enhance your gear.

Trading becomes especially valuable as you progress into High Rank content, where material requirements increase. Make it a habit to check in with traders regularly. Happy trading, hunter!

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

You may also like

How to Catch a Whopper Fish in Monster Hunter Wilds:...

How Long is Split Fiction: All Chapters List, Side Stories,...

Roblox Toilet Tower Defense Codes (March 2025)

Roblox PLS Donate Codes (March 2025)

Roblox Tower Defense Simulator (TDS) Codes (March 2025)

Roblox Untitled Boxing Game Codes (March 2025)

Will GTA 6 Cost $100? Why You Shouldn’t Believe Every...

Fortnite x Invincible Wave 2: Blue Suit Mark and More...

Roblox It Girl Codes (March 2025)

Roblox Basketball Legends Codes (March 2025)