Monster Hunter Wilds Item Trading: All Traders Locations, Items, and Best Trades

Trading items with NPCs in Monster Hunter Wilds is a fantastic way to obtain rare materials without the grind of hunting and gathering. This comprehensive guide covers everything you need to know about the Monster Hunter Wilds item trading system, including how to unlock it, where to find all traders, and complete lists of every possible trade in the game.

How to Unlock Item Trading in Monster Hunter Wilds

Item trading becomes available as you progress through the story and help different villages across the game world. Here’s how to start trading. Your first trading opportunity comes after completing the Main Mission, “The Eye of the Storm” when you reach Kunafa, the Windsong Village. Here, you’ll meet Kilama, your first item trader. As you continue your journey, you’ll unlock more traders by:

Completing main story missions that resolve threats to various villages.

Reaching High Rank.

Completing specific side quests for villages.

How to Find Item Traders on the Map

Traders are easy to spot on your map. Just look for the icon showing an arm holding a pouch with back-and-forth arrows. This icon will guide you directly to traders in any settlement. Once you reach a High Rank, you no longer need to visit each trader personally. Nata will act as a Village Intermediary, allowing you to conduct trades from anywhere in the game.

All Traders, Items, and Locations in Monster Hunter Wilds

There are currently 9 traders we can find in the game. Here is the list of all traders in Monster Hunter Wilds, their locations, and all possible items they offer:

1. Kilama

Ecosystem : Windward Plains

: Windward Plains Location: Kunafa Windsong Village

Offered Item(s) Received Item(s) Trade Limit Fulgurite Shard x2 Bulaqchi Shell x1 5 Pure Fulgurite x1 Dalthydon Wool x1 2 Fiery Sandpepper x1 Dragonfell Berry x7 4 Great Windward Aloe x1 Doshaguma Fang+ x1 1 Pure Fulgurite x1 Earth Crystal x7 4 Sandpepper x2 Fire Herb x12 5 Sandpepper x2 Herbivore Shell x1 5 Fine Windward Aloe x1 Kunafa Cheese x3 2 Windward Aloe x3 Kunafa Cheese x3 2 Fiery Sandpepper x1 Lightcrystal x1 2 Fiery Sandpepper x1 Monster Chili x3 2 Pure Fulgurite x1 Monster Fluid x2 4 Fulgurite Shard x2 Raw Meat x2 5 Great Windward Aloe x1 Rey Dau Fulgurtalon x1 1 Thundering Fulgurite x1 Rey Dau Plate x1 1 Great Windward Aloe x1 Sharp Kunafa Cheese x2 3 Thundering Fulgurite x1 Sharp Kunafa Cheese x1 3 Fiery Sandpepper x1 Wingdrake Hide x2 4

2. Musharpeye

Ecosystem : Scarlet Forest

: Scarlet Forest Location: Wudwud Hideout

Offered Item(s) Received Item(s) Trade Limit Fine Scarlet Amber x1 Adamant Seed x7 4 Fine Scarlet Amber x1 Conga Pelt+ 2 Eternal Scarlet Amber x1 Delishroom x1 2 Bulky Treasure x1 Delishroom x2 2 Shiny Treasure x3 Droolshroom x3 2 Sparkly Treasure x1 Droolshroom x3 2 Scarlet Amber Shard x2 Flowfern x12 5 Sparkly Treasure x1 Great Hornfly x1 2 Bulky Treasure x1 Great Hornfly x1 1 Fine Scarlet Amber x1 Great Hornfly x1 2 Eternal Scarlet Amber x1 Great Hornfly x1 2 Queensbloom Pollen x1 Jeweled Mullet Roe x3 2 Bulky Treasure x1 Lala Barina Mucus+ x1 1 Sparkly Treasure x1 Piragill Fin+ x2 2 Queensbloom Pollen x1 Sushifish Scale x1 4 Scarlet Amber Shard x2 Toadstool x9 5 Eternal Scarlet Amber x1 Uth Duna Plate x1 1 Bulky Treasure x1 Uth Duna Cilia+ x2 1 Queensbloom Pollen x1 Wild Herb x3 2

3. Gawdygog

Ecosystem : Scarlet Forest

: Scarlet Forest Location: Wudwud Hideout

Offered Item(s) Received Item(s) Trade Limit Ancient Wyvern Coin x10 Advanced Armor Sphere x2 2 Ancient Wyvern Coin x3 Armor Sphere+ x3 2 Ancient Wyvern Coin x10 Dalthydon Wool x1 2 Ancient Wyvern Coin x10 Drearisite Scraps ? Ancient Wyvern Coin x30 Gold Melding Ticket x1 2 Ancient Wyvern Coin x10 Great Hibiscus x1 2 Ancient Wyvern Coin x10 Great Hornfly x1 2 Ancient Wyvern Coin x10 Jeweled Mullet Roe x5 2 Ancient Wyvern Coin x10 Oricalcite x1 2 Ancient Wyvern Coin x10 Scarred Scale x1 2 Ancient Wyvern Coin x10 Sild Cotton x1 2 Ancient Wyvern Coin x10 Sinister Cloth x1 2 Ancient Wyvern Coin x10 Wild Herb x5 2 Ancient Wyvern Coin x30 Wild Seed Oil x5 2

4. Aida

Ecosystem : Oilwell Basin

: Oilwell Basin Location: Azuz, the Everforge

Offered Item(s) Received Item(s) Trade Limit Mystery Bone x3 Blastnut x12 5 Sturdy Bone x3 Bomberry x10 5 Quality Bone x3 Bomberry x15 4 Royal Sea Pot x1 Dash Extract x3 2 Quality Bone x3 Devil’s Blight x5 4 Sturdy Bone x3 Devil’s Blight x2 5 Colossal Bone Devil’s Blight x5 4 Brute Bone x2 Dragonstrike Nut x7 5 Colossal Bone x2 Dragonstrike Nut x12 4 Drifting Sea Pot x2 Flashbug Phosphor x6 2 Ancient Fossil x2 Machalite Ore x2 5 Brute Bone x2 Might Seed x5 5 Royal Sea Pot x1 Monster Chili x6 2 Drifting Sea Pot x2 Mud Shrimp x4 2 Ancient Fossil x2 Nitroshroom x4 5 Mystery Bone x3 Nitroshroom x5 5 Royal Sea Pot x1 Toxin Sac x2 2

5. Dogard

Ecosystem : Oilwell Basin

: Oilwell Basin Location: Azuz, the Everforge

Offered Item(s) Received Item(s) Trade Limit Antimite Mass x1 Ajarakan Marrow x1 1 Fine Antimite x1 Azuz Tanned Leather x1 2 Fine Antimite x1 Mud Shrimp x3 2 Antimite x3 Mud Shrimp x3 2 Antimite Mass x1 Turbid Shrimp x2 2

6. Yabran

Ecosystem : Oilwell Basin

: Oilwell Basin Location: Azuz, the Everforge

Offered Item(s) Received Item(s) Trade Limit Time-honed Wylk Gem x1 Azuz Tanned Leather x1 2 Wylk Gem x1 Azuz Tanned Leather x1 2 Auric Oil x3 Dragonite Ore x2 3 Wylk Gem x1 Firestone x1 4 Auric Oil x2 Kranodath Skull x1 2 Wylk Pebble x2 Might Seed x4 5 Auric Oil x3 Mud Shrimp x3 2 Time-honed Wylk Gem x1 Nu Udra Oilmucus+ x1 1 Wylk Gem x1 Poison Sac x1 2 Time-honed Wylk Gem x1 Spotted Poison Hide+ x1 1 Time-honed Wylk Gem x1 Turbid Shrimp x2 2 Wylk Gem x1 Wild Seed Oil x3 2

7. Rove

Ecosystem : Iceshard Cliffs

: Iceshard Cliffs Location: Area 20 – Ancient Room

Offered Item(s) Received Item(s) Trade Limit Chaliceweed x1 Ancient Wyvern Coin x1 2 Gobletweed x2 Ancient Wyvern Coin x1 2 Chaliceweed x1 Blango Pelt+ x1 2 Chaliceweed x1 Comaqchi Carapace x2 2 Gobletweed x2 Comaqchi Shell x2 4 Chaliceweed x1 Monster Broth x2 2 Gobletweed x2 Spider Web x6 4 Chaliceweed x1 Truffle Du Conga x3 2 Chaliceweed x1 Whetfish Fin x1 2

8. Ren

Ecosystem : Ruins of Wyveria

: Ruins of Wyveria Location: Sild The Keepers’ Vigil

Offered Item(s) Received Item(s) Trade Limit Fossilized Fire Opal x1 Eastern Honey x3 2 Milky Cocoon Web x2 Gloamgrass Bud x5 4 Origin Wylk Gem x2 Godbug Essence x6 5 Fossilized Fire Opal x1 Great Hibiscus x1 2 Genesis Opal x1 Guardian Ebony Plate x1 1 Mature Wyveria Lantern x1 Guardian Pelt x3 1 Genesis Opal x1 Guardian Rathalos Plate x1 1 Mature Wyveria Lantern x1 Guardian Scale x2 1 Milky Cocoon Web x2 Guardian Seikret Feather x1 3 Mature Wyveria Lantern x1 Guardian Seikret Feather+ x2 2 Milky Cocoon Web x2 Guardian Seikret Feather+ x2 2 Fossilized Opal x3 Nulberry x12 5 Fossilized Fire Opal x1 Parashroom x5 2 Fossilized Fire Opal x1 Sild Cotton x1 1 Genesis Opal x1 Sild Cotton x1 1 Wyveria Lantern x3 Sild Garlic x3 2 Mature Wyveria Lantern x1 Sild Garlic x3 2 Genesis Opal x1 Specialty Sild Garlic x2 1 Fossilized Opal x3 Vespoid Shell x2 5 Origin Wylk Gem x2 Vespoid Wing x2 5

9. Sekka

Ecosystem : —

: — Location: Suja Peaks of Accord

Offered Item(s) Received Item(s) Trade Limit Large Goldenscale Vase x1 Airy Egg x2 2 Wyvernsprout x1 Beast Gem x1 1 Dragonscale Vase x1 Fluffy Egg x3 2 Wyvernscale Vase x3 Fluffy Egg x3 2 Nightflower Pollen x1 Hard Armor Sphere x3 1 Nightflower Pollen x1 Gold Melding Ticket x1 1 Hirabami Molting x2 Mandragora x5 5 Wyvernsprout x1 Max Potion x5 2 Dragonscale Vase x1 Nerscylla Spike+ x1 1 Wyvernsprout x1 Nourishing Extract x3 2 Large Goldenscale Vase x1 Scarred Scale x1 1 Wyvernsprout x1 Sleep Sac x4 1 Hirabami Molting x1 Snow Herb x18 1 Dragonscale Vase x1 Suja Textiles x1 1

Best Trades in Monster Hunter Wilds

Not all trades are created equal in the game. Here are some particularly valuable exchanges to keep an eye out for:

Offered Item(s) Received Item(s) NPC Trader Details Ancient Wyvern Coin x30 Gold Melding Ticket x1 Gawdygog Excellent for endgame equipment crafting. Nightflower Pollen x1 Hard Armor Sphere x3 Sekka Boost your armor upgrades efficiently. Time-honed Wylk Gem x1 Nu Udra Oilmucus+ x1 Yabran Saves you multiple Nu Udra hunts. Genesis Opal x1 Guardian Rathalos Plate x1 Ren A quick way to get rare plates without farming. Wyvernsprout x1 Max Potion x5 Sekka An efficient way to stock up on crucial healing items. Mystery Bone x3 Nitroshroom x5 Aida Helps you craft attack-boosting items easily.

Why Item Trading Matters in Monster Hunter Wilds

Some players might overlook item trading, but it actually offers several key benefits:

Skip the Grind: Get specific materials without endless hunting. Access Region-Specific Items: Obtain materials from regions you haven’t visited. Stock Consumables: Build up your inventory of essential items without farming ingredients. Upgrade Equipment: Access rare crafting materials to enhance your gear.

Trading becomes especially valuable as you progress into High Rank content, where material requirements increase. Make it a habit to check in with traders regularly. Happy trading, hunter!