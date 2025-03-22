Monster Hunter Wilds March Showcase: What to Expect from Free Title Update 1

Get ready, hunters! Monster Hunter Wilds is getting its first big update since launch and it’s going to be free! Capcom will show what’s coming in the update with a special showcase event this month. The update, called Title Update 1, is set to arrive in early April 2025. If you have been enjoying the game and want more to do with it, new content and challenges are coming soon!

Monster Hunter Wilds March Showcase Schedule

Mark your calendars for March 25th, 2025, at 7:00 AM PT / 10:00 AM ET / 2:00 PM GMT. The showcase will be hosted by Monster Hunter Wilds producer Ryozo Tsujimoto and will stream live on the official Monster Hunter Twitch channel.

While Capcom hasn’t confirmed the length, we expect around 15 minutes of new information about everything coming in the update. Currently, Capcom has only provided an “early April” window for the release of the Title Update 1 too. It’s likely that the upcoming showcase will reveal the exact date.

What We Already Know About Monster Hunter Wild Title Update 1

Capcom hasn’t shared everything about the Monster Hunter Wilds Title Update 1 yet, but here’s what we do know:

1. Mizutsune Joins the Hunt

A fan-favorite monster known for its beautiful color, smooth movements, and bubble attacks, is coming to Monster Hunter Wilds. You will find it in the Forbidden Lands. Playest can fight it, gather its materials, and craft new gear. It’s been popular since Monster Hunter Generations and now looks even better in the new game engine.

2. Increased Challenge Level

If you think Monster Hunter Wilds is too easy, this update will bring tougher monsters. Capcom said that the update will add a new level of challenge with monsters even stronger than Tempered ones. There will be at least two new monsters that are tough to take down, and one is said to be stronger than any we have seen before. It’s not clear if this means Mizutsune with extra powers or a brand-new monster.

3. New Gathering Hub

For players who finished the main story, the update adds a new place where hunters can meet up, eat together, and prepare for hunts. This is like the gathering hubs in past games, giving players a fun space to hang out and plan hunts as a group.

What Makes This Title Update Important

Title Update 1 is important because it shows how Capcom plans to support Monster Hunter Wilds after launch. Past games like Monster Hunter World and Rise got big free updates, and fans want to know if Wilds will do the same. The update also arrives at a key moment. While Monster Hunter Wilds has sold very well, some players have said it’s too easy or missing features from older games. This update gives Capcom a chance to fix some of those issues and keep players interested with new content.

Fans in the community are hoping Title Update 1 adds layered weapons for more customization, fixes to improve gameplay like better camera controls, and improved performance on PC. They’re also looking forward to more monsters beyond Mizutsune, especially with Capcom teasing several new additions in the update. Let’s see the reveal in the showcase. Be sure to tune into on March 25 to get all the details directly from Ryozo Tsujimoto himself!