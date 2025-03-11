Monster Hunter Wilds Monster Weakness Guide: Weak Points, Vulnerabilities, and Resistances

If you want to become a skilled hunter in Monster Hunter Wilds, understanding your prey is key. Whether you are tackling a Chatacabra or getting ready to defeat the Gore Magala, knowing where and how to strike will help you beat them. This guide has everything you need about Monster Hunter Wilds monster weakness. Letting you explore their weak points, vulnerabilities, and resistances.

Monster Hunter Wilds Monster Weakness Guide

Before we get to our detailed monster-by-monster breakdown, it’s important to understand how the weakness system works in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Monsters’ Physical Weak Points

When you attack a monster, you’ll notice the damage numbers appear in different colors:

Gray numbers : You’re hitting a well-armored or resistant part.

: You’re hitting a well-armored or resistant part. Yellow numbers: You’ve found a weak point.

Targeting weak points consistently leads to significantly more damage over time and can help break specific monster parts faster.

Elemental Weaknesses

Each monster has specific elemental vulnerabilities, too. Matching your weapon’s element to a monster’s weakness can increase your damage output. The main elements are:

Fire

Water

Thunder

Ice

Dragon

Status Effects

Many monsters are vulnerable to specific status effects:

Poison

Paralysis

Sleep

Stun

Blast

How Weakness Exploit Works in Monster Hunter Wilds

The Weakness Exploit skill helps you deal more damage by increasing your critical hit chance when you attack a monster’s weak spots. It’s one of the best skills for boosting your damage output.

Skill Level Effect Level 1 +5% affinity on weak points (+8% on wounds) Level 2 +10% affinity on weak points (+15% on wounds) Level 3 +15% affinity on weak points (+25% on wounds) Level 4 +20% affinity on weak points (+35% on wounds) Level 5 +30% affinity on weak points (+50% on wounds)

Monster Hunter Wilds Monster Weakness Chart

Here’s a chart to help you find out every monster’s weak spots, elemental weaknesses, and resistances for quick reference:

Monster Weak Spot Elemental Weaknesses Status Vulnerabilities Resistances

Ajarakan Arms • Water

• Ice None • Fire

• Sonic Bombs

Arkveld Chainblades Dragon* None • Exhaust

• Sonic Bombs

• Elemental Attacks on Chainblades

Balahara Mouth Thunder Paralysis Water

Blangonga Rear • Fire

• Thunder None • Ice

• Dragon

• Sonic Bombs

Chatacabra Tongue • Ice

• Thunder • Stun

• Paralysis

• Poison • Dragon

• Sonic Bombs

Congalala Rear • Fire

• Ice None Sonic Bombs

Doshaguma Belly • Fire

• Thunder None Sonic Bombs

Gore Magala Mouth • Fire

• Thunder

• Dragon None • Water

• Flash Pods

• Sonic Bombs

Gravios Head, Belly, Back, Tail (after breaking armor) • Water

• Ice

• Dragon None • Fire

• Sonic Bombs

Guardian Arkveld Chainblades Dragon* None • Exhaust

• Sonic Bombs

• Elemental Attacks on Chainblades

Guardian Doshaguma Forelegs • Fire

• Ice

• Thunder

Dragon None • Exhaust

• Sonic Bombs

Guardian Ebony Odogaron Forelegs, Tail Water None • Exhaust

• Sonic Bombs

Guardian Fulgur Anjanath Mouth • Water

• Ice

• Dragon None • Thunder

• Exhaust

• Sonic Bombs

Guardian Rathalos Mouth, Legs • Thunder

• Dragon None • Fire

• Exhaust

• Sonic Bombs

Gypceros Head • Fire

• Ice None • Thunder

• Flash Pods

• Sonic Bombs

• Shock Traps

Hirabami Mouth • Fire

• Thunder • Sleep

• Poison • Ice

• Sonic Bombs

Jin Dahaad Mouth, Chest Fire None • Ice

• Sonic Bombs

• Pitfall Traps

Lala Barina Tail, Stinger Fire Stun • Water

• Dragon

• Sonic Bombs

Nerscylla Pincers • Fire

• Thunder Paralysis • Water

• Thunder

• Dragon

• Sonic Bombs

Nu Udra Mouth Water None • Fire

• Flash Pods

• Sonic Bombs

Quematrice Neck Water • Poison

• Paralysis • Fire

• Sonic Bombs

Rathalos Mouth • Thunder

• Dragon None • Fire

• Sonic Bombs

Rathian Mouth • Thunder

• Dragon None • Fire

• Sonic Bombs

Rey Dau Head • Water

• Ice None • Thunder

• Sonic Bombs

• Shock Traps

Rompopolo Tongue Water None Sonic Bombs

Uth Duna Mouth Thunder None • Water

• Sonic Bombs

Xu Wu Mouth Ice Poison • Dragon

• Flash Pods

• Sonic Bombs

Yian Kut-Ku Mouth • Water

• Ice

• Thunder None Dragon

Zoh Shia Head, Wingarms Dragon None • Exhaust

• Flash Pods

• Sonic Bombs

• Shock Traps

• Pitfall Traps

Note: For Arkveld and Guardian Arkveld, the Dragon element only helps force them out of rage mode rather than deal extra damage.

Monster Hunter Wilds Monster Weakness Details and Strategies

Now, let’s look at each monster in more detail and their specific hunting strategies:

1. Ajarakan

The big monster Ajakrakan surrounds itself with a fiery aura. Try to use Cool Drinks or Chillmantle Bugs to counter this. Ranged attacks won’t work unless you first weaken its hide with Water-based attacks or Watermoss. When it enters rage mode, its shells soften, making it more vulnerable to your attacks.

2. Balahara

Aim for its mouth when it opens to spit. Sonic Bombs work well for this monster. Be ready for its fast thrashing and sudden leaps from the sand. Slower weapons may struggle against its speed, so try to use lighter weapons that can act fast.

3. Chatacabra

Attack its tongue when it extends during attacks. It collects rocks on its arms to hit harder, but steady damage can break them off. Stay behind it to avoid its strong front attacks.

4. Congalala

Avoid its fart attacks. When you are face to face with Congalala, use a Deodorant item or roll in water to cure the stink effect. When it stands on its hind legs, attack its exposed rear for big damage. Fire weapons work well to beat this monster.

5. Doshaguma

If fighting multiple Doshagumas at once, use Dung Pods to separate them. They charge in predictable patterns—use this to lure them into traps. Attack the belly when they stand up, or hit from the side.

6. Gore Magala

This monster applies Frenzy toward you, which weakens your healing. Keep attacking to overcome it and gain an affinity boost. In Frenzy mode, it becomes more aggressive. What you need to do is to break its antenna to prevents this mode occuring. Fire and Dragon weapons are effective for this monster

7. Gravios

Has tough armor—break it to deal real damage. It releases fire, poison, and sleep gases, so come prepared. Focus on breaking the head or stomach first for a quicker fight.

8. Guardian Arkveld

This huge monster uses chainblades for long-range elemental attacks. Target these chains with non-elemental attacks. Dodge sideways to avoid sudden energy bursts.

9. Guardian Ebony Odogaron

Fast and uses attacks that cause bleeding. Play defensively, attack when it pauses, and use ranged weapons when possible like Bow. Water weapons are most effective to attack the Guardian Ebony Odogaron.

10. Guardian Fulgur Anjanath

Uses Thunder attacks and Wylkcrystals. Attack the legs to trip it, then land strong hits while it’s down. Water weapons work best if you want to beat this monster down.

11. Hirabami

This monster floats above the battlefield, making it tricky to hit. Attack its neck membrane to ground it for better damage opportunities. If you want to attack Hirabami, use fire weapons.

12. Jin Dahaad

Jin Dahaad is covered in thick armor. Try to break it to expose its weak spots. Its wide ice attacks require extra dodging. When it curls up, hide behind ice to avoid its explosion. Again, fire weapons work well for this type of monster.

13. Lala Barina

Avoid its red, paralyzing florets. If it climbs to the ceiling, try to stun it or deal enough damage to knock it back down. Attack the flower to make it retreat, then hit its exposed stinger. Mounting works well too for this monster.

14. Nerscylla

Brings poison and sleep attacks when you are going to defeat this monster. Carry antidotes and energy drinks too. Use Fire to burn its mantle, exposing its weak skin, and then stay moving to avoid its fast pincer strikes.

15. Nu Udra

Cut off its limbs to weaken it. It ambushes often, so stay alert. If it ignites itself, use Watermoss to put out the flames and create a big opening. Water weapons are most effective.

16. Quematrice

Cut off its tail to stop it from setting fires. Stay mobile to avoid rampages and attack after its big moves. Water weapons are best to defeat Quematrice.

17. Rathian

Uses fire and poison tail strikes. You need to bring antidotes when facing Rathian. Make sure you sever the tail early to reduce its poison danger. Attack its head after you dodge its fire breath, then retreat under its belly for safety.

18. Rey Dau

Attack its glowing crystals to weaken its electric attacks. Avoid standing in front of its head to dodge devastating beams. When it charges up, hit its head to cancel the attack. Use water weapons to best beat Rey Dau.

19. Rompopolo

Rompopolo is a monster that creates poison clouds and explosive sacs. Don’t forget to bring antidotes and destroy the sacs to prevent them from triggering. Water weapons help stop the explosions.

20. Uth Duna

Has fin-like shields that retract after enough damage but makes it move faster. Watch out for its water waves and dodge sideways. Thunder weapons are best to use for Uth Duna.

21. Xu Wu

Moves unpredictably and ambushes often. Attack its mouth when it prepares an attack to stun it. Ranged weapons are effective since it lacks long-range moves.

22. Yian Kut-Ku

This monster is actually weak to Sonic Bombs. In its frenzy mode, it will try to peck you wildly and charges around. Wait for it to calm down before counterattacking again.

23. Zoh Shia

Has high health and fights similarly to Rey Dau. Break the crystals on its wings and skull to weaken it. Be patient and play defensively. Dragon weapons are a must to bring when you are facing Zoh Shia.

24. Gypceros

Uses poison and a bright flash to stun hunters. Watch for head movements, if it starts clicking, you need to back away. Breaking its head stops the flash attack completely. Fire and Ice weapons work well to defeat Gypceros.

Understanding monster weaknesses is one of the most important skills you can develop in Monster Hunter Wilds. By targeting the right body parts with the correct elements and status effects, you will dramatically improve your hunting efficiency and success rate. When you combine your skill with knowledge of monster weaknesses, you will be a powerful hunter. Good luck in hunting those monsters!