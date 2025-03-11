Home » Gaming » Monster Hunter Wilds Monster Weakness Guide: Weak Points, Vulnerabilities, and Resistances

Monster Hunter Wilds Monster Weakness Guide: Weak Points, Vulnerabilities, and Resistances

by Shida Aruya
If you want to become a skilled hunter in Monster Hunter Wilds, understanding your prey is key. Whether you are tackling a Chatacabra or getting ready to defeat the Gore Magala, knowing where and how to strike will help you beat them. This guide has everything you need about Monster Hunter Wilds monster weakness. Letting you explore their weak points, vulnerabilities, and resistances.

Monster Hunter Wilds Monster Weakness Guide

Before we get to our detailed monster-by-monster breakdown, it’s important to understand how the weakness system works in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Monsters’ Physical Weak Points

When you attack a monster, you’ll notice the damage numbers appear in different colors:

  • Gray numbers: You’re hitting a well-armored or resistant part.
  • Yellow numbers: You’ve found a weak point.
Monster Hunter Wilds Monster Weakness Guide
Monster Hunter Wilds Monster Weakness Guide

Targeting weak points consistently leads to significantly more damage over time and can help break specific monster parts faster.

Elemental Weaknesses

Each monster has specific elemental vulnerabilities, too. Matching your weapon’s element to a monster’s weakness can increase your damage output. The main elements are:

  • Fire
  • Water
  • Thunder
  • Ice
  • Dragon

Status Effects

Many monsters are vulnerable to specific status effects:

  • Poison
  • Paralysis
  • Sleep
  • Stun
  • Blast

How Weakness Exploit Works in Monster Hunter Wilds

The Weakness Exploit skill helps you deal more damage by increasing your critical hit chance when you attack a monster’s weak spots. It’s one of the best skills for boosting your damage output.

How Weakness Exploit Works in Monster Hunter Wilds

Skill LevelEffect
Level 1+5% affinity on weak points (+8% on wounds)
Level 2+10% affinity on weak points (+15% on wounds)
Level 3+15% affinity on weak points (+25% on wounds)
Level 4+20% affinity on weak points (+35% on wounds)
Level 5+30% affinity on weak points (+50% on wounds)

Monster Hunter Wilds Monster Weakness Chart

Here’s a chart to help you find out every monster’s weak spots, elemental weaknesses, and resistances for quick reference:

MonsterWeak SpotElemental WeaknessesStatus VulnerabilitiesResistances
MHW Ajarakan
Ajarakan		Arms• Water
• Ice		None• Fire
• Sonic Bombs
MHW Arkveld
Arkveld		ChainbladesDragon*None• Exhaust
• Sonic Bombs
• Elemental Attacks on Chainblades
MHW Balahara
Balahara		MouthThunderParalysisWater
MHW Blangonga
Blangonga		Rear• Fire
• Thunder		None• Ice
• Dragon
• Sonic Bombs
MHW Chatacabra
Chatacabra		Tongue• Ice
• Thunder		• Stun
• Paralysis
• Poison		• Dragon
• Sonic Bombs
MHW Congalala
Congalala		Rear• Fire
• Ice		NoneSonic Bombs
MHW Doshaguma
Doshaguma		Belly• Fire
• Thunder		NoneSonic Bombs
MHW Gore Magala
Gore Magala		Mouth• Fire
• Thunder
• Dragon		None• Water
• Flash Pods
• Sonic Bombs
MHW Gravios
Gravios		Head, Belly, Back, Tail (after breaking armor)• Water
• Ice
• Dragon		None• Fire
• Sonic Bombs
MHW Guardian Arkveld
Guardian Arkveld		ChainbladesDragon*None• Exhaust
• Sonic Bombs
• Elemental Attacks on Chainblades
MHW Guardian Doshaguma
Guardian Doshaguma		Forelegs• Fire
• Ice
• Thunder
Dragon		None• Exhaust
• Sonic Bombs
MHW Guardian Ebony Odogaron
Guardian Ebony Odogaron		Forelegs, TailWaterNone• Exhaust
• Sonic Bombs
MHW Guardian Fulgur Anjanath
Guardian Fulgur Anjanath		Mouth• Water
• Ice
• Dragon		None• Thunder
• Exhaust
• Sonic Bombs
MHW Guardian Rathalos
Guardian Rathalos		Mouth, Legs• Thunder
• Dragon		None• Fire
• Exhaust
• Sonic Bombs
MHW Gypceros
Gypceros		Head• Fire
• Ice		None• Thunder
• Flash Pods
• Sonic Bombs
• Shock Traps
MHW Hirabami
Hirabami		Mouth• Fire
• Thunder		• Sleep
• Poison		• Ice
• Sonic Bombs
MHW Jin Dahaad
Jin Dahaad		Mouth, ChestFireNone• Ice
• Sonic Bombs
• Pitfall Traps
MHW Lala Barina
Lala Barina		Tail, StingerFireStun• Water
• Dragon
• Sonic Bombs
MHW Nerscylla
Nerscylla		Pincers• Fire
• Thunder		Paralysis• Water
• Thunder
• Dragon
• Sonic Bombs
MHW Nu Udra
Nu Udra		MouthWaterNone• Fire
• Flash Pods
• Sonic Bombs
MHW Quematrice
Quematrice		NeckWater• Poison
• Paralysis		• Fire
• Sonic Bombs
MHW Rathalos
Rathalos		Mouth• Thunder
• Dragon		None• Fire
• Sonic Bombs
MHW Rathian
Rathian		Mouth• Thunder
• Dragon		None• Fire
• Sonic Bombs
MHW Rey Dau
Rey Dau		Head• Water
• Ice		None• Thunder
• Sonic Bombs
• Shock Traps
MHW Rompopolo
Rompopolo		TongueWaterNoneSonic Bombs
MHW Uth Duna
Uth Duna		MouthThunderNone• Water
• Sonic Bombs
MHW Xu Wu
Xu Wu		MouthIcePoison• Dragon
• Flash Pods
• Sonic Bombs
MHW Yian Kut-Ku
Yian Kut-Ku		Mouth• Water
• Ice
• Thunder		NoneDragon
MHW Zoh Shia
Zoh Shia		Head, WingarmsDragonNone• Exhaust
• Flash Pods
• Sonic Bombs
• Shock Traps
• Pitfall Traps

Note: For Arkveld and Guardian Arkveld, the Dragon element only helps force them out of rage mode rather than deal extra damage.

Monster Hunter Wilds Monster Weakness Details and Strategies

Now, let’s look at each monster in more detail and their specific hunting strategies:

Monster Weaknesses and Strategies in Monster Hunter Wilds

1. Ajarakan

The big monster Ajakrakan surrounds itself with a fiery aura. Try to use Cool Drinks or Chillmantle Bugs to counter this. Ranged attacks won’t work unless you first weaken its hide with Water-based attacks or Watermoss. When it enters rage mode, its shells soften, making it more vulnerable to your attacks.

2. Balahara

Aim for its mouth when it opens to spit. Sonic Bombs work well for this monster. Be ready for its fast thrashing and sudden leaps from the sand. Slower weapons may struggle against its speed, so try to use lighter weapons that can act fast.

3. Chatacabra

Attack its tongue when it extends during attacks. It collects rocks on its arms to hit harder, but steady damage can break them off. Stay behind it to avoid its strong front attacks.

4. Congalala

Avoid its fart attacks. When you are face to face with Congalala, use a Deodorant item or roll in water to cure the stink effect. When it stands on its hind legs, attack its exposed rear for big damage. Fire weapons work well to beat this monster.

5. Doshaguma

If fighting multiple Doshagumas at once, use Dung Pods to separate them. They charge in predictable patterns—use this to lure them into traps. Attack the belly when they stand up, or hit from the side.

6. Gore Magala

This monster applies Frenzy toward you, which weakens your healing. Keep attacking to overcome it and gain an affinity boost. In Frenzy mode, it becomes more aggressive. What you need to do is to break its antenna to prevents this mode occuring. Fire and Dragon weapons are effective for this monster

7. Gravios

Has tough armor—break it to deal real damage. It releases fire, poison, and sleep gases, so come prepared. Focus on breaking the head or stomach first for a quicker fight.

8. Guardian Arkveld

This huge monster uses chainblades for long-range elemental attacks. Target these chains with non-elemental attacks. Dodge sideways to avoid sudden energy bursts.

9. Guardian Ebony Odogaron

Fast and uses attacks that cause bleeding. Play defensively, attack when it pauses, and use ranged weapons when possible like Bow. Water weapons are most effective to attack the Guardian Ebony Odogaron.

10. Guardian Fulgur Anjanath

Uses Thunder attacks and Wylkcrystals. Attack the legs to trip it, then land strong hits while it’s down. Water weapons work best if you want to beat this monster down.

11. Hirabami

This monster floats above the battlefield, making it tricky to hit. Attack its neck membrane to ground it for better damage opportunities. If you want to attack Hirabami, use fire weapons.

12. Jin Dahaad

Jin Dahaad is covered in thick armor. Try to break it to expose its weak spots. Its wide ice attacks require extra dodging. When it curls up, hide behind ice to avoid its explosion. Again, fire weapons work well for this type of monster.

13. Lala Barina

Avoid its red, paralyzing florets. If it climbs to the ceiling, try to stun it or deal enough damage to knock it back down. Attack the flower to make it retreat, then hit its exposed stinger. Mounting works well too for this monster.

Also Read:

14. Nerscylla

Brings poison and sleep attacks when you are going to defeat this monster. Carry antidotes and energy drinks too. Use Fire to burn its mantle, exposing its weak skin, and then stay moving to avoid its fast pincer strikes.

15. Nu Udra

Cut off its limbs to weaken it. It ambushes often, so stay alert. If it ignites itself, use Watermoss to put out the flames and create a big opening. Water weapons are most effective.

16. Quematrice

Cut off its tail to stop it from setting fires. Stay mobile to avoid rampages and attack after its big moves. Water weapons are best to defeat Quematrice.

17. Rathian

Uses fire and poison tail strikes. You need to bring antidotes when facing Rathian. Make sure you sever the tail early to reduce its poison danger. Attack its head after you dodge its fire breath, then retreat under its belly for safety.

18. Rey Dau

Attack its glowing crystals to weaken its electric attacks. Avoid standing in front of its head to dodge devastating beams. When it charges up, hit its head to cancel the attack. Use water weapons to best beat Rey Dau.

19. Rompopolo

Rompopolo is a monster that creates poison clouds and explosive sacs. Don’t forget to bring antidotes and destroy the sacs to prevent them from triggering. Water weapons help stop the explosions.

20. Uth Duna

Has fin-like shields that retract after enough damage but makes it move faster. Watch out for its water waves and dodge sideways. Thunder weapons are best to use for Uth Duna.

21. Xu Wu

Moves unpredictably and ambushes often. Attack its mouth when it prepares an attack to stun it. Ranged weapons are effective since it lacks long-range moves.

22. Yian Kut-Ku

This monster is actually weak to Sonic Bombs. In its frenzy mode, it will try to peck you wildly and charges around. Wait for it to calm down before counterattacking again.

23. Zoh Shia

Has high health and fights similarly to Rey Dau. Break the crystals on its wings and skull to weaken it. Be patient and play defensively. Dragon weapons are a must to bring when you are facing Zoh Shia.

24. Gypceros

Uses poison and a bright flash to stun hunters. Watch for head movements, if it starts clicking, you need to back away. Breaking its head stops the flash attack completely. Fire and Ice weapons work well to defeat Gypceros.

Understanding monster weaknesses is one of the most important skills you can develop in Monster Hunter Wilds. By targeting the right body parts with the correct elements and status effects, you will dramatically improve your hunting efficiency and success rate. When you combine your skill with knowledge of monster weaknesses, you will be a powerful hunter. Good luck in hunting those monsters!

