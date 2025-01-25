Home » Gaming » Monster Hunter Wilds Monsters Guide: Species List and Locations

Monster Hunter Wilds Monsters Guide: Species List and Locations

by Shida Aruya
When Monster Hunter Wilds launches in February 2025, you’ll face various creatures across the Forbidden Lands. To help hunters prepare for their adventures, this guide breaks down all confirmed Monster Hunter Wilds monsters, from the mighty Arkveld to the smallest Bulaqchi.

All Monsters in Monster Hunter Wilds and their Locations

Large Monsters in Monster Hunter Wilds

Large monsters, the main hunting targets, are grouped into Flying Wyverns, Brute Wyverns, Fanged Beasts, Leviathans, and other unique species. Each type has its own fighting style and elemental strengths, so hunters need different strategies to take them down. Here’s a quick look at their types and where they can be found in the game:

Flying Wyverns

MonsterLocationElementKey Features
MHW Arkveld
Arkveld		UnknownUnknown– Chain-like appendages
MHW Rathalos
Rathalos		UnknownFire– Aerial supremacy
– Poisonous talons
MHW Rathian
Rathian		Scarlet ForestFire– Ground-based fighting style
– Venomous tail
MHW Rey Dau
Rey Dau		Windward PlainsLightning– Apex predator
– Storm manipulation

Brute Wyverns

MonsterLocationElementKey Features
MHW Quematrice
Quematrice		Windward PlainsFire– Spreads flammable powder
– Ignites with tail
MHW Rompopolo
Rompopolo		Oilwell BasinPoison– Gas attacks
– Oil-based explosions

Fanged Beasts

MonsterLocationElementKey Features
MHW Ajarakan
Ajarakan		Oilwell BasinFire– Metal-plated primate
– Heats armor
MHW Congalala
Congalala		Scarlet ForestUnknown– Mushroom effects
– Noxious gases
MHW Doshaguma
Doshaguma		– Windward Plains
– Scarlet Forest		Unknown– Pack-hunter
– Earth-rending attacks

Leviathans

MonsterLocationElementKey Features
MHW Balahara
Balahara		Windward PlainsWater– Sandworm tactics
– Quicksand creation
MHW Uth Duna
Uth Duna		Scarlet ForestWater– Moisture barrier
– Flood manipulation

Other Unknown Species

MonsterLocationElementKey Features
MHW Black Flame
Black Flame		Oilwell BasinFire– Oil secretion
– Flame control
MHW Chatacabra
Chatacabra		Windward PlainsUnknown– Adhesive saliva
– Rock armor
MHW Gypceros
Gypceros		Windward PlainsUnknown– Flash attacks
– Death feigning
MHW Lala Barina
Lala Barina		Scarlet ForestUnknown– Rose-themed attacks
– Paralyzing silk

Small Monsters in Monster Hunter Wilds

While large monsters pose the main challenge in Monster Hunter Wilds, small monsters play a crucial role in the ecosystem. Herbivores, like the Ceratonoth and Dalthydon, are typically peaceful unless threatened and often travel in herds.

Herbivores

MonsterLocationKey Features
MHW Ceratonoth Male
Ceratonoth (Male)		Windward Plains– Lightning dispersion
– Herd protection
MHW Ceratonoth Male
Ceratonoth (Female)		Windward Plains– Herd member
– Frequently targeted
MHW Dalthydon
Dalthydon		– Windward Plains
– Scarlet Forest		– Migratory
– Reinforced skull

Other Small Species

MonsterSpeciesKey Features
MHW Baunos
Baunos		Winged Wyvern– Sonic attacks via thorax
MHW Bulaqchi
Bulaqchi		Neopteron– Swarm tactics
– Dissolving attacks
MHW Gajios
Gajios		Leviathan– Aquatic
– Distinctive snout
MHW Seikret
Seikret		Unknown– Mountable creature
MHW Talioth
Talioth		Carnivore– Pack hunting
– Powerful bite

Regional Apex Predators in Monster Hunter Wilds

The Forbidden Lands feature three confirmed apex predators, each dominating their respective regions:

How to defeat monsters in Monster Hunter Wilds
  • Rey Dau (Windward Plains): Masters lightning during storms.
  • Uth Duna (Scarlet Forest): Controls water and moisture.
  • The Black Flame (Oilwell Basin): Manipulates oil and fire.

Before you head out to hunt them, it’s important to remember a few combat tips. Each monster has unique behaviors and weaknesses, so studying their patterns and elemental vulnerabilities can give you an edge in battle:

  • Pay attention to environmental changes during the inclemency state, as they can influence how monsters behave and fight.
  • Always bring the right weapons and Elemental Resistances based on the region and the monster you’re targeting.
  • When hunting poison-using monsters like Gypceros, make sure to stock up on antidotes.
  • Be ready to deal with pack tactics when facing monsters like Doshaguma or Balahara, as they can quickly overwhelm unprepared hunters.
  • Lastly, take advantage of the new Seikret mount for better mobility and quick escapes during tough battles

Monster Hunter Wilds features a mix of familiar monsters and new ones, each needing unique strategies to defeat. In the Forbidden Lands, knowing your target’s skills and habitat is the key to success. Don’t miss the Open Beta 2 in February to try hunting some of these monsters before the full game launches.

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite.

