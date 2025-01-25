Monster Hunter Wilds Monsters Guide: Species List and Locations

When Monster Hunter Wilds launches in February 2025, you’ll face various creatures across the Forbidden Lands. To help hunters prepare for their adventures, this guide breaks down all confirmed Monster Hunter Wilds monsters, from the mighty Arkveld to the smallest Bulaqchi.

Large Monsters in Monster Hunter Wilds

Large monsters, the main hunting targets, are grouped into Flying Wyverns, Brute Wyverns, Fanged Beasts, Leviathans, and other unique species. Each type has its own fighting style and elemental strengths, so hunters need different strategies to take them down. Here’s a quick look at their types and where they can be found in the game:

Flying Wyverns

Monster Location Element Key Features

Arkveld Unknown Unknown – Chain-like appendages

Rathalos Unknown Fire – Aerial supremacy

– Poisonous talons

Rathian Scarlet Forest Fire – Ground-based fighting style

– Venomous tail

Rey Dau Windward Plains Lightning – Apex predator

– Storm manipulation

Brute Wyverns

Monster Location Element Key Features

Quematrice Windward Plains Fire – Spreads flammable powder

– Ignites with tail

Rompopolo Oilwell Basin Poison – Gas attacks

– Oil-based explosions

Fanged Beasts

Monster Location Element Key Features

Ajarakan Oilwell Basin Fire – Metal-plated primate

– Heats armor

Congalala Scarlet Forest Unknown – Mushroom effects

– Noxious gases

Doshaguma – Windward Plains

– Scarlet Forest Unknown – Pack-hunter

– Earth-rending attacks

Leviathans

Monster Location Element Key Features

Balahara Windward Plains Water – Sandworm tactics

– Quicksand creation

Uth Duna Scarlet Forest Water – Moisture barrier

– Flood manipulation

Other Unknown Species

Monster Location Element Key Features

Black Flame Oilwell Basin Fire – Oil secretion

– Flame control

Chatacabra Windward Plains Unknown – Adhesive saliva

– Rock armor

Gypceros Windward Plains Unknown – Flash attacks

– Death feigning

Lala Barina Scarlet Forest Unknown – Rose-themed attacks

– Paralyzing silk

Small Monsters in Monster Hunter Wilds

While large monsters pose the main challenge in Monster Hunter Wilds, small monsters play a crucial role in the ecosystem. Herbivores, like the Ceratonoth and Dalthydon, are typically peaceful unless threatened and often travel in herds.

Herbivores

Monster Location Key Features

Ceratonoth (Male) Windward Plains – Lightning dispersion

– Herd protection

Ceratonoth (Female) Windward Plains – Herd member

– Frequently targeted

Dalthydon – Windward Plains

– Scarlet Forest – Migratory

– Reinforced skull

Other Small Species

Monster Species Key Features

Baunos Winged Wyvern – Sonic attacks via thorax

Bulaqchi Neopteron – Swarm tactics

– Dissolving attacks

Gajios Leviathan – Aquatic

– Distinctive snout

Seikret Unknown – Mountable creature

Talioth Carnivore – Pack hunting

– Powerful bite

Regional Apex Predators in Monster Hunter Wilds

The Forbidden Lands feature three confirmed apex predators, each dominating their respective regions:

Rey Dau (Windward Plains): Masters lightning during storms.

(Windward Plains): Masters lightning during storms. Uth Duna (Scarlet Forest): Controls water and moisture.

(Scarlet Forest): Controls water and moisture. The Black Flame (Oilwell Basin): Manipulates oil and fire.

Before you head out to hunt them, it’s important to remember a few combat tips. Each monster has unique behaviors and weaknesses, so studying their patterns and elemental vulnerabilities can give you an edge in battle:

Pay attention to environmental changes during the inclemency state , as they can influence how monsters behave and fight.

, as they can influence how monsters behave and fight. Always bring the right weapons and Elemental Resistances based on the region and the monster you’re targeting.

based on the region and the monster you’re targeting. When hunting poison-using monsters like Gypceros, make sure to stock up on antidotes .

. Be ready to deal with pack tactics when facing monsters like Doshaguma or Balahara, as they can quickly overwhelm unprepared hunters.

when facing monsters like Doshaguma or Balahara, as they can quickly overwhelm unprepared hunters. Lastly, take advantage of the new Seikret mount for better mobility and quick escapes during tough battles

Monster Hunter Wilds features a mix of familiar monsters and new ones, each needing unique strategies to defeat. In the Forbidden Lands, knowing your target’s skills and habitat is the key to success. Don’t miss the Open Beta 2 in February to try hunting some of these monsters before the full game launches.