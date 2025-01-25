Monster Hunter Wilds Monsters Guide: Species List and Locations

When Monster Hunter Wilds launches in February 2025, you’ll face various creatures across the Forbidden Lands. To help hunters prepare for their adventures, this guide breaks down all confirmed Monster Hunter Wilds monsters, from the mighty Arkveld to the smallest Bulaqchi.
Large Monsters in Monster Hunter Wilds
Large monsters, the main hunting targets, are grouped into Flying Wyverns, Brute Wyverns, Fanged Beasts, Leviathans, and other unique species. Each type has its own fighting style and elemental strengths, so hunters need different strategies to take them down. Here’s a quick look at their types and where they can be found in the game:
Flying Wyverns
|Monster
|Location
|Element
|Key Features
Arkveld
|Unknown
|Unknown
|– Chain-like appendages
Rathalos
|Unknown
|Fire
|– Aerial supremacy
– Poisonous talons
Rathian
|Scarlet Forest
|Fire
|– Ground-based fighting style
– Venomous tail
Rey Dau
|Windward Plains
|Lightning
|– Apex predator
– Storm manipulation
Brute Wyverns
|Monster
|Location
|Element
|Key Features
Quematrice
|Windward Plains
|Fire
|– Spreads flammable powder
– Ignites with tail
Rompopolo
|Oilwell Basin
|Poison
|– Gas attacks
– Oil-based explosions
Fanged Beasts
|Monster
|Location
|Element
|Key Features
Ajarakan
|Oilwell Basin
|Fire
|– Metal-plated primate
– Heats armor
Congalala
|Scarlet Forest
|Unknown
|– Mushroom effects
– Noxious gases
Doshaguma
|– Windward Plains
– Scarlet Forest
|Unknown
|– Pack-hunter
– Earth-rending attacks
Leviathans
|Monster
|Location
|Element
|Key Features
Balahara
|Windward Plains
|Water
|– Sandworm tactics
– Quicksand creation
Uth Duna
|Scarlet Forest
|Water
|– Moisture barrier
– Flood manipulation
Other Unknown Species
|Monster
|Location
|Element
|Key Features
Black Flame
|Oilwell Basin
|Fire
|– Oil secretion
– Flame control
Chatacabra
|Windward Plains
|Unknown
|– Adhesive saliva
– Rock armor
Gypceros
|Windward Plains
|Unknown
|– Flash attacks
– Death feigning
Lala Barina
|Scarlet Forest
|Unknown
|– Rose-themed attacks
– Paralyzing silk
Small Monsters in Monster Hunter Wilds
While large monsters pose the main challenge in Monster Hunter Wilds, small monsters play a crucial role in the ecosystem. Herbivores, like the Ceratonoth and Dalthydon, are typically peaceful unless threatened and often travel in herds.
Herbivores
|Monster
|Location
|Key Features
Ceratonoth (Male)
|Windward Plains
|– Lightning dispersion
– Herd protection
Ceratonoth (Female)
|Windward Plains
|– Herd member
– Frequently targeted
Dalthydon
|– Windward Plains
– Scarlet Forest
|– Migratory
– Reinforced skull
Other Small Species
|Monster
|Species
|Key Features
Baunos
|Winged Wyvern
|– Sonic attacks via thorax
Bulaqchi
|Neopteron
|– Swarm tactics
– Dissolving attacks
Gajios
|Leviathan
|– Aquatic
– Distinctive snout
Seikret
|Unknown
|– Mountable creature
Talioth
|Carnivore
|– Pack hunting
– Powerful bite
Regional Apex Predators in Monster Hunter Wilds
The Forbidden Lands feature three confirmed apex predators, each dominating their respective regions:
- Rey Dau (Windward Plains): Masters lightning during storms.
- Uth Duna (Scarlet Forest): Controls water and moisture.
- The Black Flame (Oilwell Basin): Manipulates oil and fire.
Before you head out to hunt them, it’s important to remember a few combat tips. Each monster has unique behaviors and weaknesses, so studying their patterns and elemental vulnerabilities can give you an edge in battle:
- Pay attention to environmental changes during the inclemency state, as they can influence how monsters behave and fight.
- Always bring the right weapons and Elemental Resistances based on the region and the monster you’re targeting.
- When hunting poison-using monsters like Gypceros, make sure to stock up on antidotes.
- Be ready to deal with pack tactics when facing monsters like Doshaguma or Balahara, as they can quickly overwhelm unprepared hunters.
- Lastly, take advantage of the new Seikret mount for better mobility and quick escapes during tough battles
Monster Hunter Wilds features a mix of familiar monsters and new ones, each needing unique strategies to defeat. In the Forbidden Lands, knowing your target’s skills and habitat is the key to success. Don’t miss the Open Beta 2 in February to try hunting some of these monsters before the full game launches.