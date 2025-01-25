Monster Hunter Wilds Open Beta Test 2 Date, Rewards & How to Join

Monster Hunter Wilds, the next entry in Capcom’s beloved hunting series, is offering players a second chance to experience the game before its February 28th launch. Following the success of its November’s first beta test, this new trial will introduce fresh content, while still keeping features from the previous test. Here are all the details for Monster Hunter Wilds Open Beta Test 2, including the date, rewards, and how to participate.

The second beta test runs across two weekends. Here is the breakdown:

Phase Start Date End Date Phase 1 February 6th, 2025 – 7:00 PM PT February 9th, 2025 – 6:59 PM PT Phase 2 February 13th, 2025 – 7:00 PM PT February 16th, 2025 – 6:59 PM PT

How to Join the Hunt in Monster Hunter Wilds Open Beta Test 2

First of all, if you want to participate, the beta can be pre-downloaded one day before each phase starts. These are the steps you need to do:

Search for Monster Hunter Wilds in your platform’s store. Since the beta test is not yet available, you can go to the Second Beta Test announcement. Then click Set a Reminder so you can get a notification to pre-download the test.

Step 1 Step 2 Step 3

Here is a list of platforms where you can play the game:

PlayStation 5

Xbox Series X|S

PC via Steam

Make sure to check these requirements before joining the second open beta test:

You need to have at least 29GB of free space .

. You need a broadband internet connection.

connection. No PlayStation Plus or Xbox Game Pass subscription is needed for the beta.

for the beta. PC players with AMD graphics cards should install the latest drivers before playing.

What’s New in Monster Hunter Wilds Open Beta Test 2?

The second open beta test will include all content from the first beta in November 2024, along with the chance to hunt Gypceros, a returning monster from earlier games. Additional new content will be revealed as the beta approaches. If you missed the first test, here’s a breakdown of the features it included:

Full character creation, which will be transferable to the main game.

Opening story and tutorials.

Doshaguma hunt.

Online multiplayer with crossplay support.

SOS flare system to call for help.

More new content will be revealed closer to the beta test launch.

Rewards for Participating

Join the beta to earn these rewards for the full game:

Rewards Icon Open Beta Test Bonus Pendant Raw Meat x10 Shock Traps x3 Pitfall Traps x3 Tranq Bombs x10 Large Barrel Bombs x3 Armor Spheres x5 Flash Pods x10 Large Dung Pods x10

To unlock these rewards, make sure to keep the following in mind:

Use the same platform account in both beta and full game.

in both beta and full game. You must create character data during the beta period.

during the beta period. An internet connection is required to claim rewards.

Participating in either test period grants one OBT 2 Bonus Item Pack .

. First beta participants can claim both November and February item packs.

The beta build doesn’t include recent improvements to performance and gameplay balance, as these are being saved for the full release. You must create a character during the beta to qualify for the rewards, and all progress beyond character creation won’t transfer to the main game.

The development team continues working on improvements based on feedback from both beta tests, focusing on enhancing the experience for the full launch. Are you ready for another chance to hunt monsters before the full release of Monster Hunter Wilds?