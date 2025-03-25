Monster Hunter Wilds Title Update 1: New Monsters, Grand Hub, and More Coming April 2025

Are you ready for some exciting new content in Monster Hunter Wilds? The first major update is coming very soon, and it’s packed with new monsters, locations, and features that will keep you hunting for hours. The showcase streamed earlier today showed everything you need to know about Monster Hunter Wilds Title Update 1, including new monsters, the Grand Hub, and more.

Mark your calendars, hunters! Title Update 1 will be available on:

Thursday, April 3rd, 2025 (Pacific Time)

Friday, April 4th, 2025 (UK/BST)

Title Update 1 brings several formidable new monsters for you to challenge:

Monster Description Requirements Rewards

Mizutsune Beautiful but deadly leviathan, known for its graceful movements and dangerous bubble attacks. • Reach Hunter Rank 21 or above.

• Talk to Kanya in the Scarlet Forest to unlock the quest. –

Arch-Tempered Rey Dau A more powerful version of Tempered Rey Dau will appear as an event quest. • Reach Hunter Rank 50 or above.

• Only available from April 29th, 2025 until May 20th, 2025 • Materials for Rey Dau Gamma armor.

• Feline Rey Dau Gamma set for Palico.

Zoh Shia You can face this powerful monster again in a dedicated quest. • Reach Hunter Rank 50 or above.

• Complete the special unlock mission.

• Also appears during Wyvern’s Wakening in Ruins of Wyveria. • Materials for exclusive hunter gear.

• Special Palico gear.

The Grand Hub – A New Gathering Place

Title Update 1 will also introduce the Grand Hub, a new social space where hunters can gather and enjoy various activities:

Feature Details How to Unlock • Reach Hunter Rank 16 or above.

• Talk to Tetsuzan in Suja. Activities • Barrel Bowling – Roll barrel bombs into targets for fun.

• Diva Performances – Watch the Diva sing at night for a special experience.

• Squad Management – The Squad Information Counter moves here for easier access.

• Seasonal Events – The Grand Hub changes during events like Festival of Accord Blossomdance which will start from April nd, 2025 and ends on May 6th, 2025, with new seasonal meals.

Arena Quests and Global Competition

For those who love to test their skills against other hunters, Arena Quests are making their way to Monster Hunter Wilds Title Update 1. You will be able to:

Compete and kill monsters for the fastest completion times.

View world rankings on the Expedition Record Board at the Grand Hub entrance.

Challenge Quests and Free Challenge Quests will also be available as limited-time events. The rewards for these quests are special pendants, based on your personal time and word rankings. You can also get more pendants as participation rewards.

Monster Hunter Wilds is about to get much more personal with exciting new customization options. Hunters have been requesting more ways to make their experience unique, and Capcom has listened.

Alma Customization

For the first time, you’ll be able to change your handler Alma’s appearance:

Change her outfit from the Appearance menu at camps.

The “Scrivener’s Coat” outfit will be available for free.

Complete “a certain side mission” to unlock options to change her glasses.

The “Strategist Spectacles” will be one of the available options.

Other Customization Content

Classic gestures from the series will return.

Cosmetic DLC Pack 1 launches alongside the update.

Premium Deluxe Edition and Cosmetic DLC Pass holders can download immediately.

New camp gear options.

Upcoming Content Calendar for Monster Hunter Wilds

Content Start Date End Date Free Title Update 1 April 3rd (PDT) / April 4th (BST) Permanent Festival of Accord Blossomdance April 22nd (PDT) / April 23rd (BST) May 6th (PDT) / May 7th (BST) Arch-Tempered Rey Dau Event April 29th May 20th Capcom Collaboration End of May TBA Title Update 2 Summer 2025 Permanent

Capcom has confirmed a second title update for Summer 2025, featuring a new monster. A special collaboration with an unannounced Capcom game is also coming at the end of May 2025. However, the showcase didn’t mention any PC performance improvements, despite ongoing issues. It’s unclear if future updates will address these concerns.

However, with all these exciting additions coming to Monster Hunter Wilds, there’s never been a better time to jump back into the hunt. Sharpen your weapons, upgrade your armor, and get ready for Title Update 1!