Monster Hunter Wilds Weapons Guide: All Weapon Types and Mechanics

In Monster Hunter Wilds, you’ll find 14 different weapon types. No matter if you’re new to the series or have already played this game for years, knowing these weapons is essential for taking down the monsters you will meet in your adventure. In this Monster Hunter Wilds weapons guide, we’ll break down all weapon types and help you choose the perfect one for your hunting style.

All Weapon Types and Mechanics in Monster Hunter Wilds

First of all, it is worth noting that Monster Hunter Wilds introduces two new combat mechanics: Power Clash and Offset Attacks. These mechanics add new layers of strategy to combat.

Combat Mechanic Description When It Occurs Benefits

Power Clash A defensive confrontation between hunter and monster When blocking specific monster attacks • Knocks monster off the balance if successful.

• Creates an opening for a counterattack.

• Gives you a strategic defensive option.

Offset Attacks An offensive interruption technique When hitting a monster during its attack animation • Causes attacks to clash.

• Knocks monster off balance.

• Can be followed up with unique powerful attacks.

• Provides offensive counter opportunities.

Now that we know the new combat mechanics, let’s check all the available 14 weapons so far in the game. We will divide them into three categories, which are Melee Weapons, Technical Weapons, and Ranged Weapons.

Melee Weapons in Monster Hunter Wilds

Melee weapons are perfect for close combat, giving hunters a variety of ways to fight up close. They require good positioning and timing but deliver strong hits and powerful combos.

Great Sword

The Great Sword is perfect if you love seeing big damage numbers. While it’s one of the slowest weapons in the game, each hit delivers massive damage. Don’t underestimate it just because of its lack of speed though. You can guard with it, and its Focus Mode gives you better mobility. It’s surprisingly beginner-friendly, making it a great starting weapon.

Long Sword

This weapon shines in smooth combat thanks to its Spirit Gauge system. Landing hits will fill the gauge, and once it turns red, your attack power increases. Timing is key for its counter moves, but mastering them makes you hard to hit. While it lacks the ability to guard, its mobility makes up for this limitation.

Sword & Shield

Looking for an all-around weapon? The Sword and Shield is quick, mobile, and lets you use items without putting it away. The shield is great for both blocking and attacking. It’s a versatile choice, perfect for beginners learning the game.

Dual Blades

These weapons are all about speed and aggression. You can enter Demon Mode to boost your damage, and Archdemon Mode will enhance it even more. The Dual Blades can’t block, but their fast attacks and high mobility are great for element-focused builds.

Hammer

The Hammer is surprisingly mobile and offers devastating head attacks. You can charge your strikes for extra power. Moreover, if you hit a monster’s head repeatedly, you can even stun them. While it can’t guard, its ability to knock out monsters makes it incredibly satisfying to use.

Hunting Horn

The Hunting Horn isn’t just for support, it hits hard too. You can play melodies to boost yourself and your team while dealing great damage to the monsters. The new Echo Bubbles system adds strategy by creating buff zones during fights.

Technical Weapons

These technical weapons are highly advanced, combining complex mechanics and combat systems. They take time and practice to master but offer some of the most exciting gameplay in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Lance

The Lance in Monster Hunter Wilds is all about defense, with quick thrusts and top-tier guarding. You can counter-attack while staying protected, but mastering its defensive moves takes practice.

Gunlance

The Gunlance adds explosive shells to the Lance’s defense. You can block well, sidestep for positioning, and fire shells that deal fixed damage regardless of where they hit, making them effective even on heavily armored monsters. It’s more complex than the regular Lance but it delivers explosive power.

Switch Axe

This transforming weapon switches between a heavy axe and a quick sword. The Axe Mode gives you long-reach attacks, while Sword Mode delivers faster, more powerful attacks. While it can’t guard, its morphing attacks provide excellent damage potential.

Charge Blade

The Charge Blade transforms between a sword and an axe. Build power in Sword Mode and release it in Axe Mode with huge attacks. It can guard and counter, making it a technical but rewarding weapon. However, this weapon requires careful management of its phial system.

Ranged Weapons

If you are a hunter who prefers to keep your distance while dealing damage to the monsters, this game offers a diverse selection of ranged weapons. These weapons are great at targeting specific monster parts and are perfect to use from a safer position. They might need aiming skills, but they will reach parts that melee weapons can’t hit.

Light Bowgun

The Light Bowgun is fast and versatile, with many ammo types. Its Rapid Fire system lets you shoot multiple times quickly, and your energy will restore over time when you land hits. This weapon is ideal for hunters who want to stay mobile while fighting from afar.

Heavy Bowgun

The Heavy Bowgun sacrifices speed for power, delivering huge damage from a safe distance. It has Auto-Guard for defense and uses special ammo in Ignition Mode. Though slower, it hits much harder than the Light Bowgun.

Bow

The Bow combines mobility with varied attack options. You can charge shots for extra damage and use Tracers to make your arrows hit specific monster parts. Its high mobility and new focus attack system make it an excellent choice for technical ranged combat.

Insect Glaive

The Insect Glaive is a mix of ground and aerial combat. You can jump into the air and control a Kinsect to gather buffs from monsters. While it takes time to master, it offers incredible aerial mobility and dynamic fighting options.

Each weapon in Monster Hunter Wilds brings something unique to the hunt. Moreover, in this game, you can now carry two weapons into battle, so feel free to try out various combinations. Try starting with more straightforward weapons like the Sword & Shield or Great Sword if you’re new to the series. As you get comfortable with the game’s mechanics, you can explore more technical options like the Charge Blade or Insect Glaive. Happy hunting!