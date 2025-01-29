Monster Hunter Wilds Weather Guide: Fallow, Inclemency & Plenty

The weather in Monster Hunter Wilds isn’t just a pretty backdrop, it changes everything, from monster behavior to your hunting strategies. In this guide, we will explain how the dynamic weather works and how you can use it to your advantage during hunts.

Monster Hunter Wilds Weather Guide

Monster Hunter Wilds features a dynamic weather system that cycles through three distinct states: Fallow, Inclemency, and Plenty. Each state brings different challenges and opportunities that force you to adapt your hunting strategy.

Fallow Weather

During the Fallow period, resources become hard to find. This condition creates a dangerous environment where monsters are more aggressive because they have to compete for limited food. As a hunter, you will need to be extra cautious during this period. However, you can also work this out to your advantage. Hungry monsters are more likely to fall for bait traps and they might be easier to find as they search for food.

Inclemency Weather

In Monster Hunter Wilds, the Inclemency period is the transition between Fallow and Plenty. Each region has its own event that changes the environment completely:

Windward Plains – The Sandtide

During the Sandtide, the Windward Plains are hit by massive thunderstorms and lightning strikes. Rey Dau, the apex monster of this area, appears and uses the storms to its advantage. Hunters can strategically use the lightning strikes to help take down the monster if timed correctly.

Scarlet Forest – The Downpour

During the Downpour, the Scarlet Forest will flood, and it will change the terrain. Uth Duna, the apex leviathan will appear when the area is flooded, using the water to its advantage. Hunters must adjust their movement and be ready for even an underwater combat scenarios.

Oilwell Basin – The Firespring

The Firespring brings perhaps the most drastic transformation to the area with magma flows and fire erupting across the basin. There are rumors of a Black Flame monster, an octopus-like creature covered in oil, that uses the flames to its advantage here.

Plenty Weather

After Inclemency period ends, the environment enters the Plenty period. This is the time where food and resources are everywhere, and more herbivorous monsters roam the area. It might seem like an easier time to hunt, but with more monster activity, new challenges can arise too.

How to Check Weather in Monster Hunter Wilds

You don’t have to guess which weather state you’re in. The game provides two easy ways to monitor weather conditions. You can either open the map menu to see the current weather or check the indicator near the minimap in the bottom-left corner of the screen.

So now you know that the weather system really affects how you hunt in Monster Hunter Wilds. During Fallow, track hungry monsters and use bait. In Inclemency, wear gear that protects against the weather, like thunder resistance for Sandtide or water resistance for Downpour. During Plenty, gather as much resources as you can. Learning to adapt can turn tough conditions into your advantages. Use this guide to navigate the shifting environments and make the weather work in your favor.