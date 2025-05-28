Monster Hunter Wilds x Street Fighter 6: Everything You Need to Know

Monster Hunter loves doing crossovers, especially with other Capcom games. This time, Monster Hunter Wilds is teaming up with Street Fighter 6 to bring you Akuma, one of the toughest fighters around. You will get to hunt monsters while channeling Akuma’s power, which is pretty cool if you ask me. Let me break down everything you need to know about this Monster Hunter Wilds x Street Fighter 6 crossover.

Monster Hunter Wilds x Street Fighter 6 Crossover

This collaboration drops on May 28th, 2025, and all the content stays in the game forever. No rushing to complete stuff before it disappears. The main event is called Ultimate Strength. You will actually play as Akuma and fight monsters with your bare hands instead of the regular weapons. Yes, you read that right, no sword, no bow, just pure material arts.

If you want to do this side mission, you can head over to Quinn at the Oilwell Basin Base Camp to start, but you need to be Hunter Rank 21 or higher first. Don’t forget to also update to version 1.011.00.00, or you won’t see any of this stuff.

Akuma Armor Set and Special Abilities

Beat the collaboration quests, and you will get the Akuma armor set plus a layered version. Wear either one, and you can pull off Akuma’s signature moves and poses. The coolest part is the Assisted Combo: Akuma feature. This lets you chain together combo attacks and unleash special moves like Gou Hadoken and Gou Shoryuken. Your damage still depends on your main weapons, so you can keep using your favorite gear while fighting like Akuma.

The full armor set works better than just the layered version. With the complete set, your attacks hit way harder, and your combos can stun monsters. The Drive Impact move also gets a special offset effect that’s super helpful when you are fighting tough monsters.

Additional Quests and Rewards

In this crossover, there are two arena quests called Demonic Strength and True Strength. These give you extra rewards and let you practice your new Akuma moves without worrying about other stuff. Your Palico gets some love too with a Blanka-Chan armor set. Now your cat can look as fierce as you do. Additionally, you can get some neat customization stuff, such as:

New hunter profile background.

Cool nameplates.

Fresh poses for screenshots.

Monster Hunter Wilds x Street Fighter 6 Paid DLC Content

Yes, the main collaboration is free, but there is also some paid DLC if you want more Street Fighter 6 content in your Monster Hunter Wilds:

Chun-Li and Cammy outfits for Alma.

Blanka-Chan Doll pendant to hang on your gear.

Street Fighter 6 sticker packs.

Gesture packs with classic moves like Hadoken, Shoryuken, and Tatsumaki Senpu-kyaku.

If you are a huge Street Fighter fan and want to try something different in Monster Hunter Wilds, this Akuma collaboration gives you a fresh way to experience both games together!