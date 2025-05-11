MonsterVerse Watch Order Guide: Watch Godzilla and Kong Movies in Order

The MonsterVerse is now one of the most exciting shared universes of modern cinema. The franchise has given us titanic monster battles with Kong, Godzilla, and other Kaiju monsters, mysterious government agencies, and a rich backstory rooted in ancient myths since Gareth Edwards’ Godzilla in 2014. But, with movies and television series released at different in-universe and real-world moments, the MonsterVerse watch order is not clear. Here is the right watch order for the MonsterVerse movies.

The MonsterVerse in a Nutshell

Godzilla and Kong fighting in Godzilla vs. Kong | Credits: Legendary Pictures / Warner Bros.

This is not a traditional superhero franchise. The MonsterVerse drops classic kaiju such as Godzilla and (King) Kong into a modern universe of a scientific setting and high-octane action. And threading its way throughout it all is Monarch, a secret organization that studies the Titans: giant, ancient creatures that roam (or fly) the planet.

Monarch is the common element that holds the franchise together, showing up in nearly every film as humanity’s main link to the Titans. So far, there are seven main entries in the MonsterVerse: five films and two television series. You could watch them individually, no problem, but to really appreciate the story and connect all the dots, it’s best to watch them in a specific order.

MonsterVerse Chronological Watch Order (Recommended)

If you want to watch the story in chronological order from the beginning of the timeline through to the latest events, and a few that hint at the future, this is the most logical way to watch.

1. Kong: Skull Island (2017)

Kong in Kong: Skull Island | Credits: Legendary Pictures / Warner Bros.

Set in 1973, this movie starts the MonsterVerse timeline. A group of scientists, soldiers, and explorers ventures to Skull Island on behalf of Monarch.

What they find is a lush, deadly ecosystem ruled by none other than Kong. With its 70s look and wild action, this movie sets the stage for some of the most important aspects of the universe, such as the Hollow Earth theory.

2. Skull Island (2023) – Netflix Animated Series

Skull Island | Credits: Legendary Television / Netflix

Leaping forward to the 1990s, this cartoon series picks up the story of Skull Island and Kong as its protector. While the giant ape remains firmly in the background, the series explores the island’s bizarre creatures and follows a group of stranded humans as they attempt to survive. It builds on the mythos in a meaningful way.

3. Godzilla (2014)

Godzilla in Godzilla (2014) | Credits: Legendary Pictures / Warner Bros.

We’re now in the modern times. This movie starts when the ancient beasts known as MUTOs awaken and begin causing destruction. Their awakening triggers the arrival of Godzilla, who emerges to balance things out.

It’s not really an over-the-top action disaster movie, but rather a slow-burning disaster movie, but it does its job in bringing back the Titans and reestablishes Godzilla as a force of nature.

4. Monarch: Legacy of Monsters (2023) – Apple TV+ Series

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters | Credits: Legendary Television / Apple TV+

Occurring just after the 2014 Godzilla film, this live-action show picks up on the aftermath of the San Francisco assault. Moving between two timeframes, 1950s and 2015, gives us an even deeper insight into Monarch’s hidden history and why and how the company became so deeply connected to the Titans. If you like lore and backstory, there is much emotional and historical depth here.

5. Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019)

Godzilla in Godzilla: King of the Monsters | Credits: Legendary Pictures / Warner Bros.

Things pick up big-time here. Monarch finds additional Titans, such as Mothra, Rodan, and the frightening King Ghidorah. Godzilla is no longer the sole alpha, and that leads to a global power struggle.

This film is full of action and end-of-the-world stakes, and it reinforces the notion that Titans are a natural part of Earth’s order, whether humans accept it or not.

6. Godzilla vs. Kong (2021)

Godzilla and Kong fighting in Godzilla vs. Kong | Credits: Legendary Pictures / Warner Bros.

By 2024, the world has changed, and the ultimate showdown begins. Godzilla and Kong finally fight one another in an epic battle that takes place on land and sea. But the battle is more than two Titans fighting.

A secret power is at work behind the scenes, Apex Cybernetics. The mystery of the Hollow Earth is a big part of what unfolds, and this is the turning point for both monsters.

7. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (2024)

Godzilla and Kong in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire | Credits: Legendary Pictures / Warner Bros.

Set in 2027, the newest sequel brings Godzilla and Kong together to battle an even bigger threat in the Hollow Earth. The sequel pushes the lore to new heights, adding a new villainous Titan and showing even more about the ancient past of the monsters.

It also showcases the growing bond of Godzilla and Kong, how even the Titans can work together if the stakes are high enough.

8. Godzilla x Kong: Supernova (2027)

Godzilla x Kong: Supernova title reveal | Credits: Legendary Pictures / Warner Bros.

The sequel to the MonsterVerse has been officially named Godzilla x Kong: Supernova, with production already in progress. Dan Stevens reprises his role as Trapper, with new additions to the cast.. New human characters will be introduced in the sequel as Godzilla and Kong battle a cataclysmic, world-ending threat.

Warner Bros. also dropped a teaser clip featuring Monarch offices and a cryptic computer screen prompt that eventually concluded with the title reveal and the announcement of the production of the film. A release date of 2027 was also announced through an official poster. The clip is a phone call from Sedona, Arizona, a setting associated with the Titan Scylla from Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

The title “Supernova” is cryptic, but it could be referring to a cosmic threat or the potential first appearance of SpaceGodzilla. The title also implies a massive transformation or demise, which raises rumors that one of the two titans will not make it through this fight.

MonsterVerse Release Order (For the Purists)

If you’d prefer to view the MonsterVerse as it originally came out to audiences, this is the order to choose. Seeing it this way provides you with a sense of how the franchise progressed over time, how the story grew, how the tone changed, and how the visuals were enhanced.

Godzilla (2014)

Kong: Skull Island (2017)

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019)

Godzilla vs. Kong (2021)

Skull Island (2023 – Animated Series)

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters (2023 – Live-Action Series)

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (2024)

Godzilla x Kong: Supernova (2027)

Even though this order does bounce around on the timeline a bit, it gives you a special experience, learning the lore as it was slowly released to the public.

Best Viewing Experience: MonsterVerse Hybrid Order

Kong in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire | Credits: Legendary Pictures / Warner Bros.

For the most complete and emotionally rewarding experience, the hybrid order could be the best choice. It blends the benefits of the chronological and release orders. You get the right pacing, clean story flow, and right emotional payoff without ruining the big reveals too early.

Hybrid Watch Order:

Kong: Skull Island

Skull Island (Animated Series)

Godzilla

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Godzilla vs. Kong

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

Godzilla x Kong: Supernova (will release in 2027)

This watch order gives you the world-building you require initially, introduces the main Titans, and permits both series to slot into the timeline where they provide the greatest context and character development.

Where to Watch the MonsterVerse Movies/Shows

Godzilla and Kong teaming in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire | Credits: Legendary Pictures / Warner Bros.

Here is where you can watch each movie, depending on which platform you’re on:

MonsterVerse Watch Order

Whether you’re a die-hard kaiju movie fan or just learning about them due to Godzilla x Kong: SuperNova, there’s no better time to get into the MonsterVerse. Each new film builds upon the previous one, introducing more lore, more epic battles, and more opportunities to be invested in these colossal creatures.