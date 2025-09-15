Moonweaver’s Dawn in Genshin Impact: Stats, Characters, and How to Get

Moonweaver’s Dawn is a brand-new 4-star Sword that you can get for free in Genshin Impact. This weapon provides significant ATK to its wielder and is highly useful for characters relying on their Elemental Burst. You can get it easily by completing a Nod-Krai World Quest chain and then equip it to a variety of playable units to deal damage. Here’s everything you must know about obtaining and using Moonweaver’s Dawn in Genshin Impact.

Moonweaver’s Dawn in Genshin Impact: Stats and Passive Effects

Moonweaver’s Dawn in Genshin Impact is a new 4-star Sword introduced in the Luna 1 update. It boasts the following stats and passive effects at level 90 and Refinement level 1:

Basic ATK 565 Secondary Stat 27.6% ATK Passive Effect Increases Elemental Burst DMG by 20%. When the equipping character’s Energy Capacity does not exceed 60/40, their Elemental Burst DMG is increased by an additional 16%/28%.

Moonweaver’s Dawn has a decent base ATK for a 4-star weapon, and provides a whopping 27.6% additional ATK via its secondary stat. This makes it a great choice for characters that rely on their ATK stat for their damage output. Additionally, the Sword’s passive effects favor units who use their Elemental Burst often. Not only does it increase the damage output of that ability by 20%, but it also buffs the Burst damage further if its Energy Cost does not exceed 60.

Best Characters to Use Moonweaver’s Dawn in Genshin Impact

Moonweaver’s Dawn can prove to be useful for several characters within the game. Let’s take a look at all the units that can benefit from its stats and passive effects:

Character Why to Use

Skirk (5-star) ATK scaling character that can make use of the passive to the maximum due to not requiring Energy at all.

Clorinde (5-star) ATK scaling character that can use Elemental Burst often.

Keqing (5-star) ATK scaling character that can use Elemental Burst often.

Jean (5-star) ATK scaling character whose Elemental Burst is the the core of their kit.

Kaeya (4-star) ATK scaling character whose Elemental Burst is the core of their kit.

Xingqiu (4-star) ATK scaling character whose Elemental Burst is the core of their kit.

Also Read:

How to Get Moonweaver’s Dawn in Genshin Impact

To obtain the Moonweaver’s Dawn Sword in the game, you must finish the entire Polkka Beneath the Moon’s Oracle World Quest chain. It includes five quests that take place on Hiisi Island and are related to uncovering the secrets sealed off by the first Moonchanter of the Frostmoon Scions. You can complete four of the five quests in any order you want and can learn about where to begin them from an NPC named Eveliina, located near the island’s center at the Light-Bathed Platform.

Here are all the missions that you must undertake to complete the Polkka Beneath the Moon’s Oracle World Quest chain and receive the Moonweaver’s Dawn for free:

The Tale of the Gate Stone.

For a Green Island…

The Mirrors, the Maze, and the Tsar.

Gift of the Mirage.

Echoes of an Unfinished Past.

Once you have finished the first four quests in any order, you can begin with the final mission called Echoes of an Unfinished Past. Once you have completed it, the quest chain will end, and you will automatically get the Moonweaver’s Dawn Sword as a reward.