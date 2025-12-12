Home » Puzzles » Mop like dog – Crossword Clue Answers

Mop like dog – Crossword Clue Answers

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Mop like dog, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Mop like dog.

The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 11 letters.

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
3 LettersOLD, FIR, LAP, HOT, HOG, LIP, BIB
4 LettersPULI, WORN, APSO, BRED, PANT, PULX, INTO, SWAB, SLAP, DUST, WASH, SWOB, COMB
5 LettersHUMID, CORGI, BALSA, SWABS, COMBS, WRING, SPILL
6 LettersSULTRY, LAPPED, COYOTE, MATTED, BORZOI, CANINE, DAMNED, MOUSSE, REFLEX, WETVAC
7 LettersOPULENT, LAPPING, LURCHER, WHIPPET, PRAIRIE, SHELTIE, CLEANER, IMPASTO, JANITOR, SWABBED, CHAIRED, LAMPOON
8 LettersALSATIAN, BRJTJANY, MOUSEPAD, WRINGDRY, LIPLINER, LIPOGRAM
9 LettersGREYHOUND, AMORPHOUS, POTASSIUM
11 LettersBICHONFRISE

More Clues:

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.

