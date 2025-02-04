6 Most-Anticipated TV Shows Coming Out In February 2025 (Where to Watch)

The start of 2025 may have been slow in terms of new TV shows, but things are surely going to get better in February. That’s because several new TV shows will be released this month on different streaming platforms. If you’re wondering what you should look forward to watching in February 2025, here are some of the best TV shows that are coming out this month.

1. Cobra Kai Season 6 (Part 3)

Release Date: February 13, 2025

February 13, 2025 Where to Watch: Netflix

What makes Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 3 the best and the most-anticipated TV Show of February 2025 is that it will be the end of the road for the franchise. The Martial Arts-centered drama, which started off as a YouTube project originally, was licensed by Netflix in 2020. Since then, it has garnered a huge fanfare that doesn’t want this action-packed series to end. However, everything has an expiration date, doesn’t it?

Considering fan’s emotions, it seems the creators have decided to split the final season into three parts. The first and the second installments, featuring five episodes each, were released in July and November, respectively. Now, it’s finally time for the final episodes to grace our screens.

While the penultimate installment concluded with Kwon’s tragic death, the trailer for the upcoming part reveals that the stakes have never gotten higher than before. All the fighters and dojos are working hard for the ultimate conflict, and the organizers of the tournament, including the host Gunther Braun, are all set to do whatever it takes to prevent any further drama.

2. Invincible Season 3

Release Date: February 6, 2025

February 6, 2025 Where to Watch: Amazon Prime

Based on Robert Kirkman’s comic book, Invincible is immensely popular among fans. Be it the ones who have read the story already or be it the newcomers, the adult animated television show is loved by all. Following the conclusion of the first season, the creators instantly renewed the show for two more seasons. The second season was split into two parts, and three months after the premiere of the final episode, the show was renewed for a fourth season.

Mark Grayson, aka. Invincible, was already a powerful superhero, but the trailer for the upcoming season hints that he has grown a lot in terms of powers. Besides that, the beloved superhero will also be seen putting on the iconic blue and black colored suit from the comics in Invincible Season 3. For the unacquainted, the suit that Invincible will don in the new season is nothing new; in fact, it’s the iconic costume that saw the most terrible things. Considering that, we can expect the hero to go beyond his limits and showcase a glimpse of the true powers that he holds within.

3. Reacher Season 3

Release Date: February 20, 2025

February 20, 2025 Where to Watch: Amazon Prime

Reacher has been one of the most successful series on Amazon Prime. There are many crime shows out there, but only a few match Reacher’s level. You can also call it an old-school crime drama that features some excellent battle sequences and strong performances. Jack Reacher is the most likable main protagonist in history, and to be honest, he is also the best character that the American actor Alan Ritchson has played so far.

Reacher was full of action from the beginning, but the trailer for the new season reveals that things will get even more intense. Alan Ritchson and Maria Sten will reprise their roles from the previous seasons. There are some new entries, including Sonya Cassidy and Anthony Michael Hall, who will appear to portray the characters from the seventh book of the series. We know that Jack Reacher has a heavy build, but what if we say that the new season will bring an even taller and heavier man in the picture?

4. Yellowjackets Season 3

Release Date: February 14, 2025

February 14, 2025 Where to Watch: Paramount+ with Showtime

Yellowjackets is one of the most brutal survival thriller television shows to have ever existed. Initially, the series looks like a high school drama, but as the story moves forward, we get acquainted with the horrors it holds within. Set in two different timelines, Yellowjackets follows a group of high school girls who get stuck in the wilderness for one and a half years following a plane crash in 1996. Simultaneously, we get to witness how, even after several years, the past doesn’t let the survivors lead a peaceful life.

Things were never clean in Yellowjackets, and the official trailer of the new season confirms that things will get even messier. Past will haunt the surviving Yellowjackets once again, and we will witness who will be able to pull through this time. Given that the trailer shows Shauna saying that the only way to truly be safe is to be the only one left, we can expect to see even more bloodbaths and betrayals in Yellowjackets Season 3.

5. The White Lotus Season 3

Release Date: February 16, 2025

February 16, 2025 Where to Watch: Netflix

The White Lotus is a popular anthology series that has blessed us with two wonderful seasons, and now it’s time for us to see what Season 3 has in store for us. In the first two seasons, the series took us to Hawaii and Sicily, respectively, and now, it’s time for us to go all the way to Thailand. Besides the spa manager Natasha Rothwell’s Belinda Lindsey, the season will feature a new set of characters, including Sex Education’s Aimee Lou Wood.

The trailer for The White Lotus Season 3 clearly reveals that the stakes will get higher, and we will be treated with even more twists and turns than we witnessed in the previous seasons.

6. Suits: L.A.

Release Date: February 23, 2025/February 24, 2025

February 23, 2025/February 24, 2025 Where to Watch: Peacock | JioCinema

Suits is a critically acclaimed courtroom drama. So it’s no surprise fans are curious about its spin-off series, Suit L.A., which is inching towards its official release. Suits concluded in 2019, and when it was added to Netflix’s massive library, its popularity rose to the next level. Taking note, the creators decided to take the legacy of the beloved franchise forward.

For the unacquainted Suits L.A. will see an entirely new cast and will take place in a new city. But in a recent interview, Gabriel Macht, the Harvel Specter from the original series, spilled the beans and revealed that he would be there in the spin-off for a brief time. The actor also hinted that another character from the original series will also be making an appearance in Suits L.A.

The courtroom drama will revolve around fresh characters led by Stephen Amell’s Ted Black, who starts a new law firm in L.A. specializing in criminal cases.