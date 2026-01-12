If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Most Sagacious, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Most Sagacious – Crossword Clue Answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Most Sagacious.

6 letters – WISEST

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Most Sagacious. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 13 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters APT, HIP, FLY, SLY 4 Letters WEST, SANE, SAGE, COOL, DEEP, KEEN, WHIZ, WISE, ABLE, WILY 5 Letters ALERT, SMART, SHARP, SAVVY, CANNY, SOUND, ACUTE, SLICK 6 Letters WISEST, SAGEST, ASTUTE, SHREWD, WISDOM, CLEVER, SMOOTH, STRONG, CRAFTY, SOPHIC, SOWISE, SAVAGE, KEENER, STUPID, UNWISE, ARTFUL, BRIGHT 7 Letters POLITIC, CAREFUL, KEENEST, KNOWING, TUNEDIN, CUNNING, PRUDENT, SAPIENT 8 Letters ABSTRACT, PROFOUND, EDUCATED, SENSIBLE 9 Letters INGENIOUS, JUDICIOUS 10 Letters DISCERNING, INSIGHTFUL, PERCEPTIVE 11 Letters EXPERIENCED, INTELLIGENT, ENLIGHTENED, CIRCUMSPECT 12 Letters CLEARSIGHTED 13 Letters KNOWLEDGEABLE, PERSPICACIOUS

