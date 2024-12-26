5 Most Wanted Villains That Need to Join Marvel Rivals Roster

Marvel Rivals has a solid roster, but it’s clear there’s room for wanted villains. Beyond Loki, Hela, Magneto, and Venom, you don’t have many options if you want to play the bad guy. Here are five villains that we want to see next in Marvel Rivals.

1. Mysterio

Mysterio’s illusion-based powers could bring a fresh approach to the Strategist role in Marvel Rivals. Instead of focusing on healing like most supports, he’d bring battlefield control and enemy disruption to the table. Imagine using his basic abilities like creating decoys to bait enemy attacks or throwing up smoke screens to hide your team’s movements.

When holding an area, he could create visual chaos, making it nearly impossible for enemies to tell what’s real and what’s not. The most interesting potential lies in his ultimate ability. Like a massive illusion that messes with how enemies see the battlefield. It’s a new element to team fights that doesn’t currently exist in Marvel Rivals. Playing with or against him would be a totally different experience.

2. Doctor Octopus

Doc Ock would be a unique pick for a Vanguard. His mechanical arms would give him way more mobility than most tanks, letting him protect teammates while staying in better spots. His tech skills could come into play too, maybe with shields or fields to protect the team.

The ultimate would be something like controlling all four arms at once to either lock down enemies or shield allies. Playing him would feel like having total control over the battlefield.

3. Juggernaut

Juggernaut would be a blast to play as a Vanguard. He’d be the go-to for breaking through defenses and opening up new paths. Those tight chokepoints everyone avoids? He’d turn them into your team’s way in. He could give nearby teammates some extra durability, making it a nightmare for enemies to push your team off.

If we are talking about his Ultimate, imagine literally smashing through walls and creating new routes. The best part? If the abilities we are talking about really happen, he’d make camping useless. Teams hiding behind perfect cover wouldn’t stand a chance because, with Juggernaut, any wall could turn into an entrance.

Also Read:

4. Kraven the Hunter

Kraven would prove to be an awesome villain for Marvel Rivals’ Duelist roster with tracking mechanics. His kit might focus on marking targets and gaining combat advantages, giving the role a fresh, tactical edge. Controlled areas would get way tougher with Kraven in the mix, turning into hunting zones where smart moves matter. His ultimate could make him even stronger against marked targets, but I guess it would have to be balanced so he is not too overpowered.

5. Green Goblin

Green Goblin would bring a fast and aggressive playstyle to the Duelist role. His glider could give him unique movement options, and his gadgets would be perfect for harassing enemies and controlling space. When fighting for objectives, this Marvel Rivals villain could drop gas clouds or other hazards to mess with movement or accuracy. His ultimate might unleash his strongest weapons, making you choose between taking big risks or playing it safe. He’d fit right in as a Duelist, with tools that make every fight unpredictable.

We Need More Villains in Marvel Rivals

Adding these villains to Marvel Rivals would open up new possibilities for different roles. Vanguard players would get new ways to hold the frontline. Strategists could try helping the team without just focusing on healing. Duelists would have more ways to take down targets with cool new mechanics. You’d have more options for starting fights, controlling important areas, and backing up your teammates! What do you think? Which Marvel villain do you want to play or add to the Marvel Rivals roster?