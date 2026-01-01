10 Movies I’m Watching on Opening Day in 2026

Summary:

The upcoming movies of 2026 has directors like Spielberg, Nolan and Villeneuve returning.

However, amongst all this, the biggest blockbuster battle of 2026 movies might be between two movies releasing on the same day.

So, here is a list of the movies I am going to watch on opening day in 2026 – listed by release date.

2026 is finally here, and with it comes another packed year of cinema. Superhero films and studio franchises, from DCU and MCU to Disney’s ever-expanding live-action remakes, once again dominate the release calendar. However, this year isn’t just about sequels and remakes. Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey trailer has already become Nolan’s most watched movie trailer, and it will surely break the box office.

The year also closes on a massive note with Avengers: Doomsday, a new Avengers movie releasing eight years after Endgame. With early teasers already fueling nonstop speculation, 2026 might be the biggest year for movies. So, here are all the top movies coming out in 2026.

1. Project Hail Mary

Directors: Phil Lord, Christopher Miller

Phil Lord, Christopher Miller Writers : Drew Goddard, Andy Weir

: Drew Goddard, Andy Weir Cast: Ryan Gosling, Milana Vayntrub, Ken Leung

Ryan Gosling, Milana Vayntrub, Ken Leung Release Date: March 20, 2026

Ryan Gosling in Project Hail Mary (2026) | Credit: IMDb

If you have been following Lord and Miller’s work, this should already be on your watchlist. The duo redefined modern animation with the Spider-Verse films and successfully reinvented the 21 Jump Street franchise, which is still considered one of the funniest movies of the past decade.

Project Hail Mary also serves as Lord and Miller’s return to the director’s chair 12 years since the release of 21 Jump Street. The film is based on Andy Weir’s bestselling novel of the same name, with The Martian writer Drew Goddard handling the screenplay. Rounding out the package is a high-profile cast led by Academy Award winner Ryan Gosling and Academy Award nominee Sandra Hüller.

2. Michael

Director: Antoine Fuqua

Antoine Fuqua Writer : John Logan

: John Logan Cast: Jaafar Jackson, Miles Teller, Colman Domingo

Jaafar Jackson, Miles Teller, Colman Domingo Release Date: April 24, 2026

Jaafar Jackson in and as Michael (2026) | Credit: IMDb

Musical biopics are usually a hit or a hard miss, with movies like Bohemian Rhapsody or Elvis being average. A Michael Jackson biopic however, has the potential to break through the noise. Michael Jackson is a cultural icon, and it is high time we get to see a movie about him.

The movie is being directed by Antoine Fuqua, who has worked on The Equalizer trilogy and The Magnificent Seven, not the best work but still has potential. That said, the script is being penned by John Logan, who has worked on films like Rango, Skyfall, and Gladiator, so all might not be lost with this one. Finally, the titular role of MJ is being played by Jaafar Jackson, who is the real-life nephew of the legendary pop star.

3. Disclosure Day

Director: Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg Writers : David Koepp, Steven Spielberg

: David Koepp, Steven Spielberg Cast: Josh O’Connor, Emily Blunt, Colin Firth

Josh O’Connor, Emily Blunt, Colin Firth Release Date: June 12, 2026

Emily Blunt in Disclosure Day (2026) | Credit: IMDb

If 2025 was the year of remakes and sequels, 2026 is the year of legendary directors returning to the director’s chair. Steven Spielberg’s mysterious UFO movie finally has a name in Disclosure Day. The movie also has one of the best synopses I’ve seen for a movie, which simply states, “If you found out we weren’t alone, if someone showed you, proved it to you, would that frighten you?”

The script for Disclosure Day is being penned by David Koepp and Steven Spielberg. Koepp has previously worked on scripts like Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man, War of the Worlds, Jurassic World, and the Indiana Jones movies. Needless to say, the talent is evident here and I for one couldn’t be more excited to watch it on opening day on IMAX.

4. Supergirl

Director: Craig Gillespie

Craig Gillespie Writers : Otto Binder, Bilquis Evely, Tom King

: Otto Binder, Bilquis Evely, Tom King Cast: Milly Alcock, Eve Ridley, Matthias Schoenaerts

Milly Alcock, Eve Ridley, Matthias Schoenaerts Release Date: June 26, 2026

Supergirl official poster art | Credit: IMDb

Female-led superhero movies hardly work in Hollywood. Not because no one cares for them but because films like Black Widow suffered from bad writing and uninspired execution. Superman kickstarted James Gunn’s DCU with a jolt, defying expectations, and Supergirl seems to be carrying over that baton now.

The reason I am looking forward to Supergirl is because instead of simply reworking a familiar story with a gender-swapped lead, Supergirl seems flawed, and the story feels more personal. Milly Alcock’s portrayal of the character is also beautiful and looks ripped straight out of the comic book pages of Woman of Tomorrow. This captures the spirit of the character and the iconography.

5. The Odyssey

Director: Christopher Nolan

Christopher Nolan Writer : Christopher Nolan

: Christopher Nolan Cast: Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson

Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson Release Date: July 17, 2026

Robert Pattinson in The Odyssey | Credit: IMDb

Finally, midway through 2026, we arrive at what might just be the biggest coming out of 2026. Christopher Nolan’s Odyssey is the adaptation of Homer’s Odyssey. As is the case with any Nolan movie, this film already looks beautiful, with every sequence shot on real-life locations.

The Odyssey trailer was packed with details that you can miss, but what you won’t miss is its cast. Nolan’s Odyssey is filled with Academy Award winners and industry veterans. Actors like Jon Bernthal, Mia Goth, and Robert Pattinson are part of the movie, and the funny part is they’re not even part of the main cast.

6. Spider-Man Brand New Day

Director: Destin Daniel Cretton

Destin Daniel Cretton Writer : Chris McKenna

: Chris McKenna Cast: Tom Holland, Sadie Sink, Mark Ruffalo

Tom Holland, Sadie Sink, Mark Ruffalo Release Date: July 31, 2026

First look at the new Spider-Man suit in behind the scenes pictures | Credit: Marvel Entertainment

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is finally taking the MCU Spider-Man back to his roots. Gone is his Iron Spider suit and fancy Stark tech; Brand New Day Spider-Man is back to being broke and sad, and Spidey fans couldn’t be happier. The Spider-Man suit also looks amazing and might just be the best Spider-Man suit ever put on screen.

Details about the film remain tightly under wraps, but a few key elements have been confirmed. Brand New Day will feature the Punisher, the Hulk, and a mystery role played by Sadie Sink, whose character is still unknown. With its predecessor ranking as the eighth highest-grossing movie of all time, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has the potential to be one of 2026’s biggest box-office events.

7. Clayface

Director: James Watkins

James Watkins Writer : Mike Flanagan

: Mike Flanagan Cast: Tom Rhys Harries, Eddie Marsan, Naomi Ackie

Tom Rhys Harries, Eddie Marsan, Naomi Ackie Release Date: September 11, 2026

A still of Clayface from the comics | Credits: DC Studios

Clayface is yet another bold movie in James Gunn’s DCU slate. Usually, movie universes like to start their slates with big names, similar to how the MCU or the old DCEU did. James Gunn, however, has different plans. Clayface is the third DCU feature film to be released after Superman, and it’s weird since Clayface isn’t exactly a hero.

That said, the concept of a third DCU movie being a villain-centric movie is exciting to me. Firstly, the script is written by Mike Flanagan, who has become a modern horror auteur, having worked on projects like Midnight Mass, The Haunting of Hill House, and Ouija: Origin of Evil. Secondly, we might finally get a good villain movie after the numerous botched attempts by Sony’s Spider-Man Universe.

8. Digger

Director: Alejandro G. Iñárritu

Alejandro G. Iñárritu Writers : Sabina Berman, Alexander Dinelaris, Nicolás Giacobone

: Sabina Berman, Alexander Dinelaris, Nicolás Giacobone Cast: Tom Cruise, Riz Ahmed, Naomi Ackie

Tom Cruise, Riz Ahmed, Naomi Ackie Release Date: September 11, 2026

First teaser for Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s new film ‘DIGGER’, starring Tom Cruise



The comedy follows the most powerful man in the world who tries to prove he is humanity’s savior before his own disaster destroys everything



In theaters on October 2, 2026 pic.twitter.com/EKdUYXSnvU — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 18, 2025

Alejandro G. Iñárritu is a legendary director who has directed films like Birdman and The Revenant. He is now teaming up with Tom Cruise to bring to life an original screenplay that is being described as “a comedy with catastrophic proportions.” Tom Cruise is one of the few actors of the 21st century whose name still drives people to the cinema.

Be it Mission Impossible or Top Gun, if Cruise is involved, you know expectations will be defied. It will be interesting to see the action star being paired with Academy Award winner Iñárritu. As of writing, only a teaser trailer and a poster has been released for the movie, a full trailer should release later this year.

9. Avengers: Doomsday

Directors: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

Anthony Russo, Joe Russo Writer : Stephen McFeely

: Stephen McFeely Cast: Robert Downey Jr., Pedro Pascal, Chris Hemsworth

Robert Downey Jr., Pedro Pascal, Chris Hemsworth Release Date: December 18, 2026

Robert Downey Jr. surprise appearance in the cast reveal video for Avengers: Doomsday | Credits: Marvel Studios

Finally, we arrive at what might be the biggest movie of 2026. Avengers: Doomsday has garnered hype ever since it was revealed that RDJ was returning to the MCU as Doctor Doom. The movie has already begun an aggressive marketing push, debuting a new teaser every week with a screening of Avatar: Fire and Ash.

So far, each teaser has focused on a different corner of the MCU. The first trailer announced the reveal of Steve Rogers, the second teased Thor’s role in the story, and the third shifted attention to the X-Men while hinting at a mystery character. The fourth trailer brings the Fantastic Four and Wakanda into the picture.

What’s striking is that all of these teams will face off against Doom in Doomsday. Yet, Marvel has still not revealed a proper look at Downey’s Doctor Doom, and still his presence can be felt across all the teasers. Needless to say, whenever Doom’s first look is revealed, it will quite literally break the internet and no matter what anyone says about the “MCU being dead,” I’ll be there day one to watch Doomsday.

10. Dune: Part Three

Director: Denis Villeneuve

Denis Villeneuve Writer : Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve

: Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson

Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson Release Date: December 18, 2026

After BARBENHEIMER, it’s time for DUNESDAY 🔥



Warner Bros is reportedly considering keeping the release of DUNE: PART 3 on December 18, 2026, the very same day as AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY. pic.twitter.com/NAsn3sBP1x — Kalshi Culture (@Kalshi_Culture) December 24, 2025

2026 is the time to be alive if you’re a fan of cinema. Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part 3, serving as the conclusion to the trilogy, is releasing on the same day as Avengers: Doomsday. Many fans have already started calling the box-office showdown Dunesday, similar to the Barbenheimer phenomenon.



Dune 3 will pick up after the events of the Dune sequel and will feature a significant time jump. The movie is based on Frank Herbert’s novel Dune: Messiah, shifting the story into a darker chapter of Paul Atreides’ journey as Lisan al Gaib. It will be interesting to see Timothée Chalamet back as Paul Atreides, after his beautiful performance role in Marty Supreme. This adds even more anticipation to what is already one of 2026’s most talked-about releases.