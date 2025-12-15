If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Moving To And Fro, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Moving To And Fro – Crossword Clue Answers

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Moving To And Fro.

The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 14 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters WAG, RUB, FRO, FLY 4 Letters FLAP, ROCK, SWAY, WAVE, SWAG, WAGS, COIL, CURL, FLOW, REEL, SIGN, STIR, WHIR 5 Letters SWING, DODGE, HOVER, WAVER, WEAVE, WAGON, SWAYS, ROCKS, SHAKE, TWIRL, TWIST, WIELD, PULSE, SURGE, SWIRL, SWELL, WHIRL, SWISH, WAVES, SWUNG 6 Letters JIGGLE, WIGWAG, WAGGLE, SEESAW, WIGGLE, PISTON, SWAYED, WAVING, TWOWAY, SWINGS, BECKON, RIPPLE, SWITCH, BILLOW, MOTION, WOBBLE, DIRECT, FALTER, STREAM, QUAVER, QUIVER, SIGNAL, BUBBLE, KETNET 7 Letters SHUTTLE, VIBRATE, WRIGGLE, TURMOIL, WAVERED, JIGGLES, SWAYING, RUBBING, HOOFROT, FLUTTER, TREMBLE, PULSATE 8 Letters SWINGING, JONGLING, BRANDISH, INDICATE, FLOURISH, UNDULATE, BOBSEGER, VISEGRIP 9 Letters OSCILLATE, BRAINWAVE, WIGWAGGED, PALPITATE, FLUCTUATE, VACILLATE, YUGIOHSDS 10 Letters SIGNALSTIR, SWELLSWIRL 11 Letters SWINGOMETER, OSCILLATION, GESTICULATE 12 Letters BACKANDFORTH, DUALWINGBEAT, ALLONTANARSI 13 Letters BIGBANGATTACK 14 Letters THOUSANDARROWS

