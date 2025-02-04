MS Paint Gets a Copilot Button and 4 AI Features: Here’s What’s New

Windows’ latest update introduces a Copilot button in Microsoft Paint, featuring all the AI-powered tools.

These include quickly generating images from text, enhancing doodles, and removing unwanted objects with AI assistance.

The new button includes CoCreator, Image Creator, Remove Background, and Generative Erase.

We all know Microsoft Paint, the classic image editing tool that’s been a staple of Windows for decades. This classic Windows app has now got a major AI-powered upgrade with a new update of Windows 11 Insider Preview (Build 26120.3073). The latest Windows update introduces a dedicated Copilot button within Paint combining its suite of generative AI features, including Cocreator, Image Creator, and Generative Erase, into one convenient location.

What is Copilot Button in MS Paint?

Microsoft has simplified access to Paint’s AI feature by introducing a dedicated Copilot button in top right corner of the Paint window, next to the existing ones for resizing and closing the app. The button acts as a central hub for all of Paint’s AI-powered features.

Clicking the button reveals a drop-down menu that has all the available AI tools — Cocreator, Image Creator, Generate Erase, and Remove background. This way it’s easier to manage the workflow for AI-assisted image creation and editing without having to browse through different menus or remember specific commands.

These features aren’t entirely new, as AI tools have been gradually appearing in Paint over the past year. Previously, they were spread out across the UI and harder to find. The new Copilot button addresses this, bringing all the AI features into one place, making them much easier to use.

AI Features in MS Paint’s Copilot Button

The Copilot button in Microsoft Paint features four different AI-powered tools. Here’s a closer look at the features you’ll find inside the button:

1. Cocreator

Cocreator allows you to combine your own doodles and sketches with text prompts to generate unique AI-powered artwork. For example, if you’re sketching a simple outline of a cat and then use a text prompt like “a cat wearing a top hat in the style of Van Gogh,” CoCreator will use AI to transform your sketch into a vibrant and imaginative image based on your input. You can also control the level of AI enhancement to fine-tune the results.

2. Image Creator

This text-to-image tool is powered by OpenAI’s DALL-E model, allowing you to generate images from simple text descriptions. Just type in a prompt like “a futuristic cityscape at sunset,” select an art style (e.g., “Photorealistic,” “Impressionist,” “Cyberpunk”), and Image Creator will generate a unique image based on your specifications.



You can choose the style in which you want to create your image and then select the Create button. It will generate three different variants of the image, from which you can choose any variant to apply to Paint.

3. Generative Erase

It allows you to remove elements from an image. Simply select the object you want to remove, and Generative Erase will intelligently fill in the space with realistic background details to make it look like the object was never there in the first place. This feature is perfect for cleaning up photos, removing distractions, or even creating entirely new images.

4. Remove Background

You can instantly separate the background of your image with the Remove Background feature. Paint’s AI will intelligently detect and remove the background with a single click. This leaves you with a clean cutout of your chosen subject.



This is ideal for creating transparent images, placing subjects on different backgrounds, or using them in other projects.

Access to the Copilot button and some AI features, like Generative Erase and Remove Background, is available to all Windows users with the latest update. However, certain advancements, most notably CoCreator, require a Copilot+ PC. This means users with standard Windows devices can still experience the power of AI-driven image editing, but those with Copilot+ PCs will have access to the full potential of Paint’s AI features, such as the ability to generate AI art from doodles and text prompts using CoCreator.

Microsoft Paint has shown a remarkable evolution from its beginning as a basic drawing tool. Let’s see what else Microsoft brings to its Paint app in the future. Stay tuned for future updates.