10 Must-Read Manhwa Like Solo Leveling But Even Better

Solo Leveling raised the bar for power fantasy manhwa with its stunning fight scenes, dungeon-grinding thrills, and epic rise from zero to god-tier. But it’s not the only manhwa to get that formula right. There are other tales out there, some cleverer, some darker, and some even crazier, that offer the same kind of adrenaline rush. Whether it’s genius strategists, revenge-filled antiheroes, or crazy world-building systems, here are 10 must-read manhwa that Solo Leveling fans are bound to love, maybe even more.

10. Murim Login

MyAnimeList Rating: 7.96/10

7.96/10 Chapters: 224+

224+ Where to Read: Tapas, Kakao

Tapas, Kakao Status: Ongoing

Jin Tae-Kyung in Murim Login | Credits: Studio REDICE

Murim Login brings a refreshing twist to the typical hunter-and-dungeon scenario. In a world plagued by constant invasions of monsters, hunters practice and get stronger in virtual reality simulations. But here’s the hook: our hero logs into a Murim world, a world of martial arts.

And each time he dies in the world, he returns to the real world, but retains all the experience and skills he had. Overnight, he is no longer your typical hunter; his skills in the real world start leveling up at a rampant pace. What sets this apart is how it combines the action of the modern hunter with the mastery of the ancient arts of martial combat.

The power progression feels natural, the fight scenes are fluid, and seeing the main character upgrade from normal to top-tier gives you that same adrenaline rush as Solo Leveling.

9. Kill the Hero

MyAnimeList Rating: 7.22/10

7.22/10 Chapters: 153

153 Where to Read: Tapas, Kakao

Tapas, Kakao Status: Concluded

Kim Woo-Jin in Kill the Hero | Credits: CarroToon

Now imagine getting stabbed in the back by the so-called “hero” of the world, and waking up once more, fully aware of the twisted truth. In Kill the Hero, the MC does not use his second chance to save the world, but to dismantle the entire system from within.

Just like Solo Leveling, it has dungeon raids, RPG elements, and a constant boost of power. But this one’s colder, more manipulative, and more strategic. The MC doesn’t mind manipulating anyone, and he’s always ahead of the game. If betrayal and revenge are your thing, this one will hook you for sure.

8. Solo Max-Level Newbie

MyAnimeList Rating: 7.70/10

7.70/10 Chapters: 207+

207+ Where to Read: Tapptoon, Naver, Webtoon

Tapptoon, Naver, Webtoon Status: Ongoing

Kang Jinhyeok in Solo Max-Level Newbie | Credits: REDICE Studio

In Solo Max-Level Newbie, the MC is the only person to ever beat the hardest game in history. So when the game has become reality, he’s already well ahead of the curve. It’s got all a Solo Leveling fan could wish for: satisfying power scaling, grand monster fights, and seamless skill reveals.

What makes it stand out is the humor, the meta-game jokes, and the fact that the MC isn’t learning; he’s flaunting it. If you loved watching Sung Jin-Woo break the system, you’ll have a great time with this already-maxed-out gamer tearing through real-world chaos.

7. Second Life Ranker

MyAnimeList Rating: 7.82/10

7.82/10 Chapters: 207+

207+ Where to Read: Tapas, Kakao

Tapas, Kakao Status: Ongoing

Yeon-Woo in Second Life Ranker | Credits: Studio REDICE

Second Life Ranker is filled with revenge, grief, and sheer ambition-fueled story. Having learned the terrible fate of his twin brother, the MC descends a mysterious tower full of deadly trials. He’s not merely climbing floors; he’s pursuing closure and justice.

Although it has the dungeon gameplay and power progression similar to Solo Leveling, the emotional impact here hits harder. The battles never cease, the progression is intense, and the mystery keeps building. It might not be as flashy, but the reward is huge.

6. Regressor Instruction Manual

MyAnimeList Rating: 7.75/10

7.75/10 Chapters: 134+

134+ Where to Read: Tapas, Kakao

Tapas, Kakao Status: Ongoing

Lee Kiyoung in Regressor Instruction Manual | Credits: MIDNIGHT STUDIO

Forget brute strength, the Regressor Instruction Manual is all about intelligence. The MC is not a fighter but makes up for it by being manipulative, deceptive, and intellectually smart. In a world where everyone else has cheat abilities, he survives by being smarter and cunning.

Picture Solo Leveling on its head, no swords, but scheming. Everything he does is a part of a grand scheme, and the tension never lets up. If you’re sick of overpowered MC and you want a mastermind plotting in their stead, this one is a must-watch.

5. Dungeon Odyssey

MyAnimeList Rating: 7.77/10

7.77/10 Chapters: 124+

124+ Where to Read: Tapas, Kakao

Tapas, Kakao Status: Ongoing

Kim Jin-Woo in Dungeon Odyssey | Credits: Studio REDICE

What if the dungeon wasn’t just a setting, but the territory of the main character? Dungeon Odyssey flips the usual storyline by having the main character be the ruler of his dungeon. It’s not grinding XP, it’s building, maintaining, and defending his territory.

You still get battles, monsters, and power-ups, but through means of strategy and control. The worldbuilding is rich, the lore is deep, and watching the MC develop into a full-fledged overlord is incredibly satisfying. For readers who want something more world-based and tactical, this is a satisfying read.

4. SSS-Class Suicidal Hunter

MyAnimeList Rating: 8.30/10

8.30/10 Chapters: 139+

139+ Where to Read: Tapas, Kakao

Tapas, Kakao Status: Ongoing

Kim Gong-Ja in SSS-Class Suicidal Hunter | Credits: Bill K

In SSS-Class Suicidal Hunter, death is not a setback, it’s the power source. The MC is given the ability to copy others’ abilities, but only when they die. So, he dies a lot. And every time he does, he comes back stronger. It’s wild, full of humor, and emotional growth.

The MC is weak and scared at first, but blossoms into something truly fearsome. Where Solo Leveling was all about quiet confidence, SSS-Class Suicidal Hunter is all about surprise twists, clever turns, and gut-punch moments.

3. The World After the Fall

MyAnimeList Rating: 7.55/10

7.55/10 Chapters: 182+

182+ Where to Read: Webtoon, Naver

Webtoon, Naver Status: Ongoing

Jaehwan in The World After the Fall | Credits: REDICE Studio

From the writers of Omniscient Reader, The World After the Fall begins with a tower climb and throws the concept out immediately. The main character refuses to play the game, entering a barren world of loneliness, terror, and existential horror.

Rather than searching for level-ups, it’s about understanding the world and yourself. Visually haunting and emotionally impactful, it’s one of the powerful manhwa out there. If you want something that lingers with you beyond the action, this one’s unforgettable.

2. The Return of the Disaster-Class Hero

MyAnimeList Rating: 7.44/10

7.44/10 Chapters: 127+

127+ Where to Read: Tappytoon, Kakao

Tappytoon, Kakao Status: Ongoing

Lee Geon in The Return of the Disaster-Class Hero | Credits: REDICE Studio

He was the strongest, until he was betrayed by his friends and left to die. Now he’s back, angry and stronger than ever. Return of the Disaster-Class Hero plunges you into a whirlwind of revenge and over-the-top action from the beginning.

There are gods, monsters, and a hero who doesn’t care to be friendly, he just wants revenge. It’s fast-paced, visually stunning, and it’s packed with badass moments. If you enjoy your revenge tales loud, sharp, and unforgiving, this one delivers.

1. Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint

MyAnimeList Rating: 8.62/10

8.62/10 Chapters: 263+

263+ Where to Read: Webtoon, Naver

Webtoon, Naver Status: Ongoing

Kim Dokja in Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint | Credits: REDICE Studio

Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint is the best of the best of modern manhwa, and a must-read for Solo Leveling fans. When the contents of a web novel begin happening in the real world, only one man has the script. But he’s not the protagonist; he is just a reader who chooses to survive and rewrite the story.

The manhwa blends high-tension action with deeply emotional arcs, layered storytelling, and a genius-level main character who fights as much with his mind as with his body. It’s not a tale about power, it’s one about choice, sacrifice, and rewriting fate.

Manhwa Like Solo Leveling

Solo Leveling remains legendary. However, these manhwas showcase a whole new world of powerful stories waiting to be explored. Some have more depth, intelligence, darkness, and are more emotionally resonant. Whether it’s watching someone cheat death, bend the system, or ascend through sheer will, these manhwa offer that same addictive rush.