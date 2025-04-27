10 Must-Watch Comedy Anime That’ll Leave You Laughing

There’s nothing better than a great comedy anime to brighten up your day. Whether it’s ridiculous situations, over-the-top reactions, or just plain dumb humor, these anime are just masters at making you laugh in every single episode. Anime like these doesn’t waste their time on buildups; they get straight into entertainment from the first episode. If you’re in the mood for something to laugh your head off, here are 10 comedy anime that you simply can’t miss.

10. Nichijou (My Ordinary Life)

Nichijou turns ordinary life into utter madness. A typical day at school quickly turns into a crazy ride of over-the-top reactions, goats flying through the air, and melodramatic skits. The animation is utterly fantastic for a comedy, with Kyoto Animation going all out to make every scene hit hard.

Yuuko in Nichijou | Credits: Keiichi Arawi & Kyoto Animation

The charm of Nichijou is that it mixes the absurd with the real, everyday moments. You may not have battled a deer in school, but you’ll still feel something in those types of scenes. It’s unpredictable, crazy, and full of surprises. If you prefer your humor random and beautifully drawn, this one’s for you.

9. Everyday Life of High School Boys

This anime is absolute madness, in the best possible way. Daily Lives of High School Boys doesn’t have a plot; it simply drops you into random, over-the-top situations that go into hilarious nonsense.

Tadakuni, Hidenori, and Yoshitake in Daily Lives of High School Boys | Credits: Yasunobu Yamauchi & Sunrise

Whether it’s over-the-top roleplaying, acting like they’re in a shoujo manga, or bumbling through romance, every skit features the most ridiculous aspects of high school life. The comedy is quick, occasionally stupid, and totally self-aware.

If you like anime that don’t take themselves seriously and just want to have fun, then this one is for you. And honestly, it’s absolutely relatable if you’ve ever had a dumb conversation with your friends and had no idea where it started.

8. KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World!

KonoSuba takes all the isekai cliches and makes fun of them. Kazuma is killed, reincarnated in a fantasy world, and chooses a goddess to travel with her, only to find she’s completely useless. His party features an explosion mage and a masochistic knight, so they’re effectively one of the most dysfunctional RPG parties out there.

Kazuma and Darkness in KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World! | Credits: Natsume Akatsuki & Studio Deen

The humor works because each character is completely flawed in the most absurd manner possible. In place of epic quests, you have petty disagreements and many absurd side quests. What makes it really shine is the presentation, the voice acting, facial expressions, and constant arguing make every scene hilarious, even if you’re sick of isekai.

7. The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.

Saiki’s a psychic with superpowers who just wants a peaceful life, but his outrageous classmates won’t let him have it. Saiki K. is a high-speed gag anime that never slows down. The gags come from Saiki’s dry, poker-faced reactions to all the offbeat stuff around him, from psychic malfunctions to ridiculous school shenanigans.

Kusuo Saiki & friends in The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. | Credits: Shūichi Asō & J.C.Staff

Every episode is packed with quick-hit sketches that hit hard and fast. And Saiki’s inner monologue? Pure gold. If you want something binge-worthy that doesn’t take itself seriously and can get you laughing every few minutes, this one’s a sure bet.

6. Asobi Asobase

Don’t be deceived by the cute art style of this anime, as Asobi Asobase is utterly insane. What appears to be a typical “cute girls doing cute things” anime soon transforms into a chaotic mess of screaming, insane faces, and sheer madness. The jokes are ridiculous and pack a punch because the anime doesn’t hold back.

Olivia, Hanako, and Kasumi in Asobi Asobase | Credits: Rin Suzukawa & Lerche

From stupid games and bizarre punishments to outright bullying friends, the comedy is wild but weirdly relatable. If you’re in the mood for something that hits you and has you laughing and going “what the heck just happened?”, this is the one.

5. Detroit Metal City

Imagine a soft-spoken guy who wants to sing schmaltzy love ballads, but becomes the lead singer of a death metal band. That contrast is what makes Detroit Metal City so funny. Negishi lives a double life, switching between his soft side and his terrifying stage persona, Johannes Krauser II.

Johannes Krauser II (Sōichi Negishi) in Detroit Metal City | Credits: Kiminori Wakasugi & Studio 4°C

The comedy is loud, rude, and utterly over-the-top, and it works because it’s so self-conscious. Each episode is short, making it utterly simple to binge. The contrast mismatch between who he is and who he has to fake being never fails to be funny. If you like dark humor and don’t mind things getting a bit wild, this one’s a cult classic.

4. Kaguya-sama: Love is War

Kaguya-sama is technically a rom-com, but it’s so much more than that. Rather than confessing, Kaguya and Shirogane are engaged in a ridiculous game of cat and mouse where the first to confess their love “loses.” That makes every encounter an over-the-top battle, complete with melodramatic narration and hyperbolic reactions.

Kaguya Shinomiya & Yu Ishigami in Kaguya-sama: Love is War | Credits: Aka Akasaka & A-1 Pictures

What makes it truly special, though, is how smoothly the comedy is presented. The voice acting, the pacing, and the way every moment is played like life or death. Throw in side characters like Chika and Ishigami, and the cast gets even funnier. Whether you’re in it for the romance or the sheer absurdity, Love is War is endlessly entertaining.

3. Grand Blue Dreaming

Grand Blue is what you get if you take a diving club, add some college life, and a whole lot of craziness. Most of the humor is the absurdity of the cast, shirtless men drinking, yelling, and making everything a sketch. Beneath all the craziness, though, are some surprisingly clean moments and solid friendships.

Iori Kitahara & friends in Grand Blue Dreaming | Credits: Kenji Inoue, Kimitake Yoshioka & Zero-G

The facial expressions alone are worth the laugh, and the timing couldn’t be better. If you enjoy shows like Gintama or Nichijou but would rather have it take place in an older setting, this one’s for you. Just don’t expect that you’ll actually get to see a whole lot of actual diving, it’s 90% stupidity, 10% water, and 100% hilarious.

2. Great Teacher Onizuka

Great Teacher Onizuka is not just a classic, it’s a masterpiece in the comedy genre. Former gangster Onizuka becomes a teacher, not to educate, but because he thinks it’ll score him girls. It starts out as shallow motivation but then becomes something oddly wholesome, funny, and worthwhile.

Eikichi Onizuka in Great Teacher Onizuka | Credits: Tohru Fujisawa & Studio Pierrot

Onizuka’s unconventional approach to teaching leads him into silly predicaments, ranging from ignoring school policy to fighting on behalf of his students. Besides all this absurdity, there is a strong message of caring for children and defying dysfunctional systems. It’s raw, funny, and ahead of its time. If you prefer your humor with a message, this is an anime that you should watch.

1. Gintama

Gintama is known as the comedy king of anime. It combines samurai action with up-to-date gags, parodies of every anime you can name, and lots of fourth-wall breaking. It may look silly at first, but eventually it gets solid character arcs and truly emotional scenes.

Gintoki Sakata in Gintama | Credits: Hideaki Sorachi & Sunrise

Other than that, comedy is the main core of the story. No one else can move seamlessly from potty jokes to sobbing monologues without a care. Gintoki, Shinpachi, and Kagura are a bizarre, lovable bunch of misadventurers you can’t help but fall for, and they never fail to put a smile on your face. It’s long, I’ll say that much, but stick with it when you start, and you won’t regret it.

And that’s it, folks.