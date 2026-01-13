My Fishing Brainrots Admin Abuse Schedule

Update: We last updated this article on 12th January, 2026, with details of the upcoming Admin Abuse event in My Fishing Brainrots.

If you’re a fan of fishing games on Roblox, you’ve probably heard about My Fishing Brainrots. The game lets you hatch Brainrots that fish for you and earn money even while you sleep. But the real excitement happens during Admin Abuse events! These special occasions bring crazy updates, exclusive content, and total chaos to your fishing experience. Let’s talk about what Admin Abuse means in My Fishing Brainrots and when you can join the next event.

What Is Admin Abuse in My Fishing Brainrots?

Admin Abuse events are special times when the game developers use their admin powers to create absolute mayhem. During these events, you’ll see special Brainrots spawning, exclusive eggs appearing, boosted fishing rates, and game mechanics getting turned completely upside down. It’s basically organized chaos that makes the fishing and hatching experience way more exciting than usual. These events are perfect for hatching rare legendary Brainrots and earning tons of money!

Admin Abuse + Update Event

Date: Saturday, January 17, 2026

Saturday, January 17, 2026 Duration: 45 minutes

45 minutes Features: New update content revealed during the event Special Admin Abuse activities and chaos Exclusive Brainrots and fishing opportunities Limited-time event – don’t miss it!



You can check the timing for other regions in the table below:

Region Start Time End Time USA (East Coast) Saturday, Jan 17, 2026 – 8:00 AM Saturday, Jan 17, 2026 – 8:45 AM USA (West Coast) Saturday, Jan 17, 2026 – 5:00 AM Saturday, Jan 17, 2026 – 5:45 AM Brazil Saturday, Jan 17, 2026 – 10:00 AM Saturday, Jan 17, 2026 – 10:45 AM Europe Saturday, Jan 17, 2026 – 2:00 PM Saturday, Jan 17, 2026 – 2:45 PM India Saturday, Jan 17, 2026 – 6:30 PM Saturday, Jan 17, 2026 – 7:15 PM Japan Saturday, Jan 17, 2026 – 10:00 PM Saturday, Jan 17, 2026 – 10:45 PM Australia Sunday, Jan 18, 2026 – 12:00 AM Sunday, Jan 18, 2026 – 12:45 AM

Admin Abuse events in My Fishing Brainrots are incredibly rare and offer unique opportunities you won’t get during regular gameplay. The combination of a new update plus Admin Abuse chaos means you’ll likely see exclusive content that may not return to the game for a while.