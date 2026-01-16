My Fishing Brainrots Admin Abuse Update: Release Date and Countdown

My Fishing Brainrots is getting a new update this weekend, and what makes it even more exciting is that it’s launching an Admin Abuse event along with a new Brainrot! So when exactly does this chaotic update go live? Here’s everything you need to know about the My Fishing Brainrots admin abuse update release date and time.

My Fishing Brainrots Admin Abuse Update Release Date and Time

The update drops on Saturday, January 17th, 2026, at 5:00 AM PT. That’s pretty early in the morning, so you might want to set an alarm if you want to be one of the first players to check out the new content. Here’s when the update launches in different time zones around the world:

Region Release Date and Time United States (PT) Saturday, Jan 17, 2026 – 5:00 AM United States (ET) Saturday, Jan 17, 2026 – 8:00 AM Central Europe (CET) Saturday, Jan 17, 2026 – 2:00 PM India (IST) Saturday, Jan 17, 2026 – 6:30 PM Japan (JST) Saturday, Jan 17, 2026 – 10:00 PM Australia (AEDT) Sunday, Jan 18, 2026 – 12:00 AM

Countdown My Fishing Brainrots Admin Abuse Update

You don’t want to miss the very first Admin Abuse event on this new My Fishing Brainrots update. Therefore, you can check the countdown timer below to track exactly when the update arrives:

What to Expect

Details are still pretty limited for now, but the name Admin Abuse and Update that is shown on the event page already says a lot. During the event, players will most likely receive crazy luck boosts whenever the admins trigger them, making this the perfect time to hunt for the new Brainrot, Alehandro.

As of now, there’s also little to no information about how much income Alehandro will give you from catching fish, or what rarity it falls under. However, judging by the game’s usual style, expect silly visuals paired with surprisingly strong fishing performance. It’s a new unit after all. Let’s hope that the developer will give us new traits and mutations, too!

Make sure to log in when the update goes live and see what kind of chaos the developers have cooked up this time. Plus, if you need more information about this game and its features, you can also check our dedicated My Fishing Brainrots wiki!