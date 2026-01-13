My Fishing Brainrots – All Equipment

Update: We last updated this article with the latest My Fishing Brainrots equipment on January 13, 2025.

My Fishing Brainrots offers various equipment that will help you earn money and level up in this fishing simulation experience. Each equipment serves a different purpose, and you can unlock or purchase them to use. You can receive cash passively, hatch eggs without using a spot, and more by using them. This article lists all the My Fishing Brainrots equipment, along with the details on using and unlocking them. Check out our My Fishing Brainrots wiki for more guides about the game.

All Equipment in My Fishing Brainrots

As of now, there are seven My Fishing Brainrots equipment. Here is their list and how to unlock:

Equipment How to Unlock Conveyor Unlocks upon joining the experience BBQ Grill Purchase for $50,000,000 cash Incubator Unlock at Rebirth 5 Row Boat Purchase for $50,000,000,000 cash Raft Purchase for $250,000,000,000 cash Fishing Rod Unlocks upon joining the experience

(Can upgrade with cash) Craft Machine Unlocks upon joining the experience Mutation Combiner Unlocks upon joining the experience

In the next section, you can find detailed information on all the equipment.

Details of All Equipment in My Fishing Brainrots

1. Conveyor

The Conveyor spawns eggs, which you can hatch to get brainrots. You can pull one brainrot egg at a time from the machine by tapping the green Spawn Egg button attached to it. Each click spawns a new brainrot egg. The rarity and brainrot you receive depend on the RNG. However, there is a pity system that guarantees Epic, Legendary, and Mythic brainrot eggs at a fixed interval. You are guaranteed to receive an Epic egg every five, a Legendary every 15, and a Mythic every 30 minutes.

You can also upgrade the Conveyor by spending cash and increasing your luck to pull rarer brarinrot eggs. To upgrade, step on the sky blue spot, located on the left end of the Conveyor. Each upgrade increases your luck and changes the appearance of the equipment.

2. BBQ Grill

The BBQ Grill is one of the equipment that helps you earn cash passively. You can purchase it for $50,000,000 cash and wait for it to generate earnings. It rewards a specific amount of money per second; at base level 0, it generates $5,000 per second. You can upgrade the equipment and make more money every second. The generated cash will be stacked on the wooden platform near the BBQ Grill. Walk up to the platform and add the generated cash to your inventory.

It is not the most reliable way to earn cash, but every little support helps when you want to buy the rarest egg or rebirth.

3. Incubator

The Incubator is another equipment in My Fishing Brainrot that helps you hatch brainrot eggs. It will become useful after you’ve used all the available floors and fishing spots. You can unlock it by reaching Rebirth level 5, which is easy to accomplish. The hard part is purchasing it, which requires 5,000 Prestige Tokens.

The Prestige feature unlocks at Rebirth level 4, granting 100 Prestige Tokens as a reward and allowing you to earn more. You can earn the tokens only by ranking up your brainrots. Every brainrot can be leveled up to 50, after which you must increase its rank to upgrade it further. You will receive a certain amount of Prestige Tokens every time you rank up a brainrot, which depends on the brainrot’s rarity. For instance, you get 10 Prestige Tokens for ranking up Common and 40 for Mythic rarity brainrots.

The best way to earn Prestige Tokens is by ranking up the higher rarity units that belong to Mythic, Secret, and OG. It is because the cost of upgrading the units is the same, regardless of their rarity, and you’ll get more Prestige Tokens for ranking up higher-rarity ones. After unlocking the Incubator, you can place your egg inside it, hatch brainrot, and directly store it in your inventory.

4. Row Boat

Row Boat is another fishing spot for your brainrots. It is located at the dock in front of the Giant Brainrot. You can purchase it with cash and place a brainrot to start fishing. It is recommended that you purchase it only if you don’t have any spots left on your floors. Additionally, you can buy it if you’re stuck in a certain Rebirth level to earn extra money.

5. Raft

The Raft is the same as a Row Boat. It is another fishing spot near the Row Boat on the dock. You can purchase it by spending $250,000,000 cash, then place a brainrot to start fishing. The natural progression is purchasing the Row Boat first and then the Raft.

6. Fishing Rod

You don’t have to unlock the rods upon joining the game. Each brainrot you hatch and place on the spots will use Fishing Rods automatically. However, you can upgrade the rod and increase your chances of catching higher rarity fish to complete the index and earn a cash multiplier bonus. The fishing rod upgrade spot is located on the left side of the fish boxes in your plot.

You can upgrade the rod three times and get a new one at each level. Here are the rods and the cash required to upgrade to them:

Fishing Rods Cash Required Basic Rod (Level 1) $5K Extinct Rod (Level 2) $350K Angelic Rod (Level 3) $5M

7. Craft Machine

Craft Machine is another way of getting brarinrots in this experience. It offers five brainrots, and you can obtain each by combining three different brainrots. You can put the recipe in your inventory, go to the crafting machine, select the brarinrot you want to craft, and wait for a specific time to obtain it. Here are the details:

Brainrots Recipes Crafting Time Tukanno Bananno (Legendary) – Chef Crabracadabra (Legendary)

– Boneca Amabalau (Legendary)

– Cacto Hipopotamo (Legendary) 2 hours Karkerkar Kurkur (Mythic) – Gorillo Watermelondrillo (Mythic)

– Tric Trac Barabum (Mythic)

– Avocadini Guffo (Mythic) 3 hours Dul Dul Dul (Secret) – La Vacca Saturnita (Secret)

– Tic Tac Sahur (Secret)

– Pot Hotspot (Secret) 6 hours Cavallo Virtuoso (Secret) – Pot Hotspot (Secret)

– Job Job Sahur (Secret)

– La Grande Combination (Secret) 8 hours Cocosini Mama (Exotic) – 67 (Exotic)

– Esok Sekolah (Exotic)

– Girafa Celestre (Exotic) 12 hours

8. Mutation Combiner

This equipment does exactly what its name suggests. It combines the same brainrot with two mutations and applies it to one. Let’s say you have one Friggo Camelo with Snowy mutation and another with Tornado in your inventory. You can take both to the Mutation Combiner machine in the middle of the map. Then, place each in the machine’s container. After a specific time, the machine will grant you one Friggo Cemlo with both Snowy and Tornado mutations. Note that the brainrots must be of the same type, meaning you can combine only two Gold, two Diamond, and two Normal brainrots.

You don’t have to sell any duplicate units and sacrifice your mutation. Instead, combine them to increase their earnings per second. This can also save your fishing spot for a new brainrot without decreasing your current earnings.

That concludes our My Fishing Brainrots equipment guide.