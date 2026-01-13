Home » Gaming » My Fishing Brainrots – All Fish

My Fishing Brainrots – All Fish

by Acharya Nidesh
written by Acharya Nidesh 0 comment

Update: We last updated this article with the latest fish in My Fishing Brainrots on January 13, 2025.

Fish are the primary source of Cash in My Fishing Brainrots. As the title suggests, you buy eggs to hatch brainrots and place them in the spots for them to catch fish. You can view the caught along with their rarity in the in-game index. Collecting fish and completing the index grants you a Cash multiplier bonus. In this article, we will list all the My Fishing Brainrots fish listed in the index, along with their details. Check the wiki guide for more on the game.

My Fishing Brainrots Fish

What Is Fish’s Role

In the beginning, you have a plot with fishing spots. You buy eggs from the conveyor belt, place them in the fishing spots, and hatch them to start catching fish. The fish are stored in boxes, which you can grab and sell to the Sell Fish Boxes station near your plot.

Fish don’t directly contribute to your earnings, because the Cash earned depends on the capacity of the brainrots. However, you can receive a cash multiplier by catching them. As of now, there are 23 fish listed in the index, and getting them all grants around a 10% cash multiplier buff. In the next section, you can find the list of all fish and their rarity.

List of All Fish in My Fishing Brainrots

Below is the list of all fish, listed in the in-game index:

ImageFishRarity
Shrimp My Fishing Brainrots FishShrimpCommon
Sea Urchin My Fishing Brainrots FishSea UrchinCommon
Mackerel My Fishing Brainrots FishMackerelCommon
Crab My Fishing Brainrots FishCrabCommon
Sardine My Fishing Brainrots FishSardineCommon
BassBassUncommon
Puffer fishPuffer FishUncommon
CodCodUncommon
Salmon My Fishing Brainrots FishSalmonUncommon
JellyfishJellyfishUncommon
SeahorseSeahorseUncommon
Lobster My Fishing Brainrots FishLobsterRare
Yellowfin Tuna My Fishing Brainrots FishYellowfin TunaRare
Cat Fish My Fishing Brainrots FishCat FishRare
TroutTroutRare
SwordfishSwordfishEpic
SharkSharkEpic
DolphinDolphinEpic
BarracudaBarracudaEpic
HammerheadHammerhead SharkLegendary
Anglerfish My Fishing Brainrots FishAnglerfishLegendary
StingrayStingrayLegendary
OctopusOctopusLegendary

That concludes our list of all fish in My Fishing Brainrots. We will update this when the developers add new fish in future updates. You can check out our My Fishing Brainrots codes article to get freebies and a head start in your fishing adventure.

Nidesh Acharya is a gaming writer at TechWiser, covering guides and news on several Roblox experiences. While not writing, you can find him watching videos on geopolitics, reading books, expanding his Philosophical Knowledge, watching movies, and writing poetry and fiction.

You may also like

My Fishing Brainrots – Progression Guide

How to Increase Speed in Escape Tsunami for Brainrots

Escape Tsunami for Brainrots: All Brainrots Tier List

DTI x Flee the Facility Event: Release Date and Countdown

Bee Swarm Simulator Player Mechanics Guide

Roblox Fabled Legacy Codes (January 2026)

My Fishing Brainrots – All Equipment

Roblox Spin a Baddie Codes (January 2026)

All Brainrots in Escape Tsunami for Brainrots: Complete List

All Mutations in Escape Tsunami for Brainrots