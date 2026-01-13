My Fishing Brainrots – All Fish

Update: We last updated this article with the latest fish in My Fishing Brainrots on January 13, 2025.

Fish are the primary source of Cash in My Fishing Brainrots. As the title suggests, you buy eggs to hatch brainrots and place them in the spots for them to catch fish. You can view the caught along with their rarity in the in-game index. Collecting fish and completing the index grants you a Cash multiplier bonus. In this article, we will list all the My Fishing Brainrots fish listed in the index, along with their details. Check the wiki guide for more on the game.

What Is Fish’s Role

In the beginning, you have a plot with fishing spots. You buy eggs from the conveyor belt, place them in the fishing spots, and hatch them to start catching fish. The fish are stored in boxes, which you can grab and sell to the Sell Fish Boxes station near your plot.

Fish don’t directly contribute to your earnings, because the Cash earned depends on the capacity of the brainrots. However, you can receive a cash multiplier by catching them. As of now, there are 23 fish listed in the index, and getting them all grants around a 10% cash multiplier buff. In the next section, you can find the list of all fish and their rarity.

List of All Fish in My Fishing Brainrots

Below is the list of all fish, listed in the in-game index:

Image Fish Rarity Shrimp Common Sea Urchin Common Mackerel Common Crab Common Sardine Common Bass Uncommon Puffer Fish Uncommon Cod Uncommon Salmon Uncommon Jellyfish Uncommon Seahorse Uncommon Lobster Rare Yellowfin Tuna Rare Cat Fish Rare Trout Rare Swordfish Epic Shark Epic Dolphin Epic Barracuda Epic Hammerhead Shark Legendary Anglerfish Legendary Stingray Legendary Octopus Legendary

That concludes our list of all fish in My Fishing Brainrots. We will update this when the developers add new fish in future updates. You can check out our My Fishing Brainrots codes article to get freebies and a head start in your fishing adventure.