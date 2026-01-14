My Fishing Brainrots provides a great take on the brainrots and fishing genre as you hatch new brainrots that start fishing from their pedestal. You can then sell those fish to make money and upgrade various equipment in the game. However, knowing what to upgrade first can be challenging, especially for beginners. Hence, we’ve prepared the best My Fishing Brainrots progression guide to help you understand all the crucial gameplay mechanics and what needs to be upgraded with priority. You can also check out our My Fishing Brainrots wiki to get all the details in one place.

A Brief My Fishing Brainrots Progression Guide

While there are lots of things to upgrade in My Fishing Brainrots, not everything should be your priority. Hence, we have listed all the things that you should focus on, depending on their priority.

1. Upgrade the Fishing Rods first

Having good fishing rods ensures that your brainrots catch higher-rarity fish. This will directly affect how much money you make and have enough to upgrade other items in the game. To upgrade the fishing rods, navigate to the section where you store collected fish and look for the “Upgrade All Rods” option. Interact with it to initiate the upgrade process. Note that the price to upgrade the rods increases each time you successfully upgrade.

2. Upgrade the Conveyor Belt

Your next focus should be on upgrading the Conveyor Belt in My Fishing Brainrots. You obtain eggs from this belt, and upgrading it ensures that you spawn higher-rarity ones. To complete the upgrade, go to the Conveyor Belt and look for the “Upgrade Conveyor” option and interact with it. As said before, the price for subsequent upgrades increases after every successful one.

3. Unlock the Barbeque Grill

The BBQ Grill is another crucial feature that you must unlock in the game. However, it shouldn’t be your first priority. This is mainly because the machine costs $50,000,000, which is quite a sum, especially for beginners. Hence, you must first accumulate enough money to upgrade other things before moving on to the grill. This feature is most useful after you’ve completed a couple of rebirths in My Fishing Brainrots.

4. Get the Giant Brainrot

Your next obvious step should be to unlock the Giant Brainrot at the end of the slots. It costs $10,000,000 to unlock, and you must feed it food to upgrade it. The food can be purchased from the Food Merchant at the end of the map. This Giant Brainrot generates a ton of cash and will be useful to get your hands on better upgrades and eggs.

5. Use the Crafting Machine

The final step in this My Fishing Brainrots progression guide is using the Crafting Machine. It can be found near the moving pathway and can be used to create new brainrots in the game. However, this is mostly useful in the end-game scenario where you have high rarity brainrots to dispose of and a ton of cash to burn. We don’t recommend beginners to go for this feature.

With this, you’ve reached the end of this My Fishing Brainrots progression guide. You can check out our other guides for the game to understand all of its mechanics better.