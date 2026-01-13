Update: We last updated this article with the latest My Fishing Brainrots Rebirth level on January 13, 2025.

The Rebirth mechanic in My Fishing Brainrots allows you to unlock various in-game features and rewards. You can unlock new floors, cash bonuses, fishing spots, the Prestige feature, and the Incubator machine. Note that you lose some in-game items after each Rebirth, but it’s worth it to progress and earn more. This article provides a comprehensive My Fishing Brainrots Rebirth guide, along with its rewards and details.

What is Rebirth in My Fishing Brainrots

My Fishing Brainrots Rebirth feature is similar to other Roblox experiences. You sacrifice some in-game items for better rewards. In this experience, you will lose all the money you’ve earned after a Rebirth. However, you get to keep your brainrots, fishing spots, all fish you caught, and other unlocked features.

All Rebirth levels have two requirements: a certain amount of cash and a specific brainrot. As of this writing, the game offers over 10 Rebirth levels. You will receive a certain percentage cash bonus and fishing spots after every Rebirth. Some levels also unlock a new feature and additional floors.

How to Rebirth in My Fishing Brainrots

The Rebirth process is simple; the hard part is grinding to meet the requirements. Follow the steps listed below:

Meet the criteria for the desired Rebirth level. Tap the Rebirth button, located on the right side of the screen below the Shop button. You will see green check mark signs on the required items if you have them. After that, tap the green Rebirth button at the bottom of the dialog box.

Check out our My Fishing Brainrot wiki for more guides and information about the game.

Requirements and Rewards for Each Rebirth Level

The table below lists the required cash, brainrot, and rewards for each Rebirth level:

Rebirth Level Required Cash Required Brainrot Rewards 0 $100K Salamino Penguino (Rare) – 10% cash multi bonus

– 2 fishing spots

– 1 Floor 1 $1M Orangutini Ananasini (Epic) – 10% cash multi bonus

– 2 fishing spots 2 $10M Chef Crabracadabra (Legendary) – 10% cash multi bonus

– 2 fishing spots 3 $35M Boneca Ambalabu (Legendary) – 10% cash multi bonus

– 2 fishing spots 4 $200M Gorillo Watermelondrillo (Mythic) – 10% cash multi bonus

– Prestige feature

– Incubator machine (Requires 5,000 Prestige Tokens to purchase after unlocking) 5 $5B Quivioli Ameleoni (Mythic) – 10% cash multi bonus

– 2 fishing spots

– 1 Floor 6 $10B Pakrahmatmamat (Mythic) – 10% cash multi bonus

– 4 fishing spots 7 $50B La Grande Combination (Secret) – 10% cash multi bonus

– 4 fishing spots 8 $1T Esok Sekolah (Exotic) – 10% cash multi bonus

– 4 fishing spots

– 1 Floor 9 $50T Matteo (Exotic) – 10% cash multi bonus

– 2 fishing spots 10 $100T Ketupat Kepat (Exotic) – 10% cash multi bonus

– 4 fishing spots

– 1 Floor 11 $500T Ganganzelli Trulala(OG) TBA 12 1Qa Strawberry Elephant (OG) – 10% cash multi bonus

– 2 fishing spots

That concludes our My Fishing Brainrots Rebirth guide. You can check out this article for My Fishing Brainrot codes and receive freebies to get a head start.