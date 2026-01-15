All Traits and Mutations in My Fishing Brainrots

When you’re playing My Fishing Brainrots, you need to know that traits and mutations can completely change how good your units are. For example, a Divine unit with traits can actually make more money than an expensive Divine unit that doesn’t have any traits at all. That’s why knowing how they work is super important if you want to earn more fish. Here are all the traits and mutations in My Fishing Brainrots.

How Traits Work in My Fishing Brainrots

In My Fishing Brainrots, traits give units special multipliers that increase how much money they earn after catching the fish. When a unit has a trait, an icon of that particular trait appears above its head. Brainrots with traits cost the same as normal ones, so you don’t need to worry before purchasing them.

Here’s a simple breakdown of what each trait does for you:

Trait Image Income Multiplier Stinky 1.2x Thunderstuck / Lightning 1.5x Radioactive TBA 1.8x Double Traded 2.5x Sakura TBA Tornado TBA Snow TBA

Note: We will update this article with more traits once we find them in-game.

How Mutations Work in My Fishing Brainrots

Besides traits, your units can also spawn with different mutations. These variants multiply your base income even more. Unlike traits, all of the brainrots spawning on the belt have a chance to have different mutations. It will change the way they look and also add the icon on top of their head.

Here’s what each mutation does:

Mutation Image Multiplier Normal – 1.0x Gold 1.5x Diamond 2x Rainbow TBA 5.0x

Rainbow mutated brainrots are the hardest to get, but they give you five times the normal income. If you ever see a Rainbow unit pop up, grab it right away.

Note: We will update this article with more mutations once we find them in-game.

What You Should Prioritize

Above is the list of traits and mutations in My Fishing Brainrots. Always go for units that have traits, especially if they’re Divine or OG tier. A Divine unit with the Radioactive trait will help your whole base way more than an expensive unit without any traits. The trait multipliers stack with mutation variants, too.

When you’re choosing between two units, pick the one with better traits instead of just looking at the base tier. Focus on building up units with good trait combinations, and you will progress faster than if you just chase expensive units with no traits. Plus, this will help you rebirth faster in the game. If you need more information about this game and its features, you can also check our dedicated My Fishing Brainrots wiki!